نَبَّهَ المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الأحد) من هطول أمطار خفيفة على منطقة جازان، تصاحبها رياح نشطة تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية على محافظات صبيا، وضمد، وصامطة، والطوال، وأبو عريش، وأحد المسارحة، والحرث، والدائر بني مالك، والريث، والعارضة، والعيدابي، وفيفا، وهروب، وجزيرة فرسان، ومركز الفطيحة وستستمر الحالة حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.

وفي الشرقية توقع الأرصاد اليوم رياح نشطة، تسبب تأثيراتها في إثارة الأتربة على محافظة حفر الباطن، والنعيرية، والخفجي، وقرية العليا، والتي تسبب في شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3-5) كم في الطرق والمناطق المفتوحة، مبينًا أن الحالة تستمر إلى الساعة الـ5 مساءً.

وحذّر المركز من موجة ضباب على المنطقة الشرقية، والتي تشمل كلا من محافظة العديد، وذعبلوتن، وتسبب تأثيراتها في شبه انعدام مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1-3) كم في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه الحالة تستمر إلى الساعة الـ 9 صباحًا.

وفي الباحة يتوقع هطول أمطار مصحوبة برياح نشطة، وتدنٍ مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة ومحافظات بلجرشي، والعقيق، والقرى، وبني حسن، والمندق، والحجرة، والمخواة، وقلوة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها. وبيَّن الأرصاد أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.