نَبَّهَ المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الأحد) من هطول أمطار خفيفة على منطقة جازان، تصاحبها رياح نشطة تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية على محافظات صبيا، وضمد، وصامطة، والطوال، وأبو عريش، وأحد المسارحة، والحرث، والدائر بني مالك، والريث، والعارضة، والعيدابي، وفيفا، وهروب، وجزيرة فرسان، ومركز الفطيحة وستستمر الحالة حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
وفي الشرقية توقع الأرصاد اليوم رياح نشطة، تسبب تأثيراتها في إثارة الأتربة على محافظة حفر الباطن، والنعيرية، والخفجي، وقرية العليا، والتي تسبب في شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3-5) كم في الطرق والمناطق المفتوحة، مبينًا أن الحالة تستمر إلى الساعة الـ5 مساءً.
وحذّر المركز من موجة ضباب على المنطقة الشرقية، والتي تشمل كلا من محافظة العديد، وذعبلوتن، وتسبب تأثيراتها في شبه انعدام مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1-3) كم في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه الحالة تستمر إلى الساعة الـ 9 صباحًا.
وفي الباحة يتوقع هطول أمطار مصحوبة برياح نشطة، وتدنٍ مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة ومحافظات بلجرشي، والعقيق، والقرى، وبني حسن، والمندق، والحجرة، والمخواة، وقلوة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها. وبيَّن الأرصاد أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today (Sunday) of light rain in the Jazan region, accompanied by active winds that will lead to reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorms in the governorates of Sabya, Dhamad, Samta, Al-Tawal, Abu Arish, Al-Masarihah, Al-Harth, Al-Dayer Bani Malik, Al-Rith, Al-Adhrah, Al-Eidabi, Faifa, Haroub, Farasan Island, and Al-Fateha Center. This condition will continue until 8 PM.
In the Eastern Province, the meteorology department expects active winds today, which will cause dust to rise in the governorates of Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Khafji, and Al-Qaryah Al-Ulya, leading to near-zero horizontal visibility (3-5) km in roads and open areas. It indicated that this condition will last until 5 PM.
The center warned of a fog wave in the Eastern region, which includes the governorates of Al-Ahsa and Dhahbloutan, causing near-zero horizontal visibility (1-3) km on highways and open areas, noting that this condition will continue until 9 AM.
In Al-Baha, rain is expected accompanied by active winds, reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorms in the city of Al-Baha and the governorates of Baljurashi, Al-Aqiq, Al-Qura, Bani Hassan, Al-Mandq, Al-Hajrah, Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas. The meteorology department indicated that this condition will continue until 7 PM.