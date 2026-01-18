The National Center of Meteorology warned today (Sunday) of light rain in the Jazan region, accompanied by active winds that will lead to reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorms in the governorates of Sabya, Dhamad, Samta, Al-Tawal, Abu Arish, Al-Masarihah, Al-Harth, Al-Dayer Bani Malik, Al-Rith, Al-Adhrah, Al-Eidabi, Faifa, Haroub, Farasan Island, and Al-Fateha Center. This condition will continue until 8 PM.

In the Eastern Province, the meteorology department expects active winds today, which will cause dust to rise in the governorates of Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Khafji, and Al-Qaryah Al-Ulya, leading to near-zero horizontal visibility (3-5) km in roads and open areas. It indicated that this condition will last until 5 PM.

The center warned of a fog wave in the Eastern region, which includes the governorates of Al-Ahsa and Dhahbloutan, causing near-zero horizontal visibility (1-3) km on highways and open areas, noting that this condition will continue until 9 AM.

In Al-Baha, rain is expected accompanied by active winds, reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorms in the city of Al-Baha and the governorates of Baljurashi, Al-Aqiq, Al-Qura, Bani Hassan, Al-Mandq, Al-Hajrah, Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas. The meteorology department indicated that this condition will continue until 7 PM.