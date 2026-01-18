The U.S. administration has required countries wishing to obtain permanent membership in the "New Peace Council" to contribute about one billion dollars in cash during the first year.



Bloomberg reported that under the draft, President Donald Trump will chair the council as its first president, enjoying broad powers that include selecting members, approving decisions, controlling the agenda, and giving final approval to every decision.



Membership in the council extends for three years, renewable at the president's discretion, with an exception for countries contributing more than one billion dollars from the duration limit.



Trump has the authority to dismiss any member, provided that this is subject to a veto right by a two-thirds majority of the member states. The charter states that "the president has the right to appoint a successor at all times."



According to the charter, the council aims to promote stability, restore the rule of law, and secure lasting peace in conflict areas, becoming official after the approval of three countries.



The proposal has sparked criticism and concerns about an attempt to create an entity parallel to the United Nations, with several countries expressing their objections to the concentration of power and funding in the hands of the council's president.



Informed sources revealed that several European countries have been invited to join the Peace Council, but many countries strongly oppose the draft charter proposed by Trump and are working collectively to counter the proposals.



The U.S. president has invited several world leaders, including Javier Milei from Argentina and Mark Carney from Canada, to join the Gaza Peace Council, which will be formed under the umbrella of the new Peace Council he launched. This plan has faced sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated that the details were not coordinated with his country.



The charter stipulates that the Peace Council will hold voting meetings at least annually, as well as at additional times and places deemed appropriate by the president. The agenda is subject to the president's approval. The Peace Council will also hold regular non-voting meetings with its executive council, with these meetings to be held at least every three months.



The White House announced the first executive committee, which includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, before the formation of the general council.