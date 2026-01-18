اشترطت الإدارة الأمريكية على الدول الراغبة في الحصول على عضوية دائمة في «مجلس السلام الجديد» المساهمة بنحو مليار دولار نقداً خلال السنة الأولى.

وأفصحت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، أنه بموجب المسودة يترأس الرئيس دونالد ترمب المجلس بصفته أول رئيس له، ويتمتع بصلاحيات واسعة تشمل اختيار الأعضاء، اعتماد القرارات، التحكم في جدول الأعمال، والموافقة النهائية على كل قرار.

وتمتد العضوية في المجلس ثلاث سنوات قابلة للتجديد بقرار من الرئيس، مع استثناء الدول التي تسهم بأكثر من مليار دولار من حدّ المدة.

ويتمتع ترمب بصلاحية عزل أي عضو، شريطة أن يكون ذلك خاضعاً لحق النقض (الفيتو) بأغلبية ثلثي الدول الأعضاء. وينص الميثاق على أن «للرئيس الحق في تعيين خلف له في جميع الأوقات».

ويهدف المجلس، وفق الميثاق، إلى تعزيز الاستقرار واستعادة الحكم القانوني وتأمين سلام دائم في مناطق النزاع، على أن يصبح رسمياً بعد موافقة 3 دول.

ويثير المقترح انتقادات ومخاوف من محاولة إنشاء كيان موازٍ للأمم المتحدة، وأبدت دول عدة اعتراضها على تركّز السلطة والتمويل بيد رئيس المجلس.

وكشفت مصادر مطلعة، أن عدة دول أوروبية وجهت لها الدعوة للانضمام إلى مجلس السلام، إلا أن دولا عدة تعارض بشدة مسودة ميثاق ترمب، وتعمل على التصدي الجماعي للمقترحات.

ودعا الرئيس الأمريكي عدداً من قادة العالم بينهم خافيير ميلي من الأرجنتين ومارك كارني من كندا، للانضمام إلى مجلس سلام غزة، الذي سيشكل تحت مظلة مجلس السلام الجديد الذي أطلقه. ولاقت هذه الخطة انتقادات حادة من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، الذي قال إن التفاصيل لم تنسّق مع بلاده.

وينص الميثاق على أن مجلس السلام سيعقد اجتماعات تصويتية سنوياً على الأقل، وفي أوقات وأماكن إضافية يراها الرئيس مناسبة. ويخضع جدول الأعمال لموافقة الرئيس. كما سيعقد مجلس السلام اجتماعات دورية غير تصويتية مع مجلسه التنفيذي، على أن تعقد هذه الاجتماعات كل ثلاثة أشهر على الأقل.

من جانبه، وصف البيت الأبيض تقرير «بلومبيرغ»، بأنه «مضلل»، وأكد أنه لا يوجد حد أدنى لرسوم عضوية للانضمام إلى «مجلس السلام». وقال في بيان: «يمنح هذا ببساطة عضوية دائمة للدول الشريكة التي تبدي التزاماً راسخاً بالسلام والأمن والازدهار».

وكان البيت الأبيض، أعلن أول لجنة تنفيذية تضم وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، والمبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير، قبل تشكيل المجلس العام.