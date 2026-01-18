اشترطت الإدارة الأمريكية على الدول الراغبة في الحصول على عضوية دائمة في «مجلس السلام الجديد» المساهمة بنحو مليار دولار نقداً خلال السنة الأولى.
وأفصحت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، أنه بموجب المسودة يترأس الرئيس دونالد ترمب المجلس بصفته أول رئيس له، ويتمتع بصلاحيات واسعة تشمل اختيار الأعضاء، اعتماد القرارات، التحكم في جدول الأعمال، والموافقة النهائية على كل قرار.
وتمتد العضوية في المجلس ثلاث سنوات قابلة للتجديد بقرار من الرئيس، مع استثناء الدول التي تسهم بأكثر من مليار دولار من حدّ المدة.
ويتمتع ترمب بصلاحية عزل أي عضو، شريطة أن يكون ذلك خاضعاً لحق النقض (الفيتو) بأغلبية ثلثي الدول الأعضاء. وينص الميثاق على أن «للرئيس الحق في تعيين خلف له في جميع الأوقات».
ويهدف المجلس، وفق الميثاق، إلى تعزيز الاستقرار واستعادة الحكم القانوني وتأمين سلام دائم في مناطق النزاع، على أن يصبح رسمياً بعد موافقة 3 دول.
ويثير المقترح انتقادات ومخاوف من محاولة إنشاء كيان موازٍ للأمم المتحدة، وأبدت دول عدة اعتراضها على تركّز السلطة والتمويل بيد رئيس المجلس.
وكشفت مصادر مطلعة، أن عدة دول أوروبية وجهت لها الدعوة للانضمام إلى مجلس السلام، إلا أن دولا عدة تعارض بشدة مسودة ميثاق ترمب، وتعمل على التصدي الجماعي للمقترحات.
ودعا الرئيس الأمريكي عدداً من قادة العالم بينهم خافيير ميلي من الأرجنتين ومارك كارني من كندا، للانضمام إلى مجلس سلام غزة، الذي سيشكل تحت مظلة مجلس السلام الجديد الذي أطلقه. ولاقت هذه الخطة انتقادات حادة من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، الذي قال إن التفاصيل لم تنسّق مع بلاده.
وينص الميثاق على أن مجلس السلام سيعقد اجتماعات تصويتية سنوياً على الأقل، وفي أوقات وأماكن إضافية يراها الرئيس مناسبة. ويخضع جدول الأعمال لموافقة الرئيس. كما سيعقد مجلس السلام اجتماعات دورية غير تصويتية مع مجلسه التنفيذي، على أن تعقد هذه الاجتماعات كل ثلاثة أشهر على الأقل.
من جانبه، وصف البيت الأبيض تقرير «بلومبيرغ»، بأنه «مضلل»، وأكد أنه لا يوجد حد أدنى لرسوم عضوية للانضمام إلى «مجلس السلام». وقال في بيان: «يمنح هذا ببساطة عضوية دائمة للدول الشريكة التي تبدي التزاماً راسخاً بالسلام والأمن والازدهار».
وكان البيت الأبيض، أعلن أول لجنة تنفيذية تضم وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، والمبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير، قبل تشكيل المجلس العام.
The U.S. administration has required countries wishing to obtain permanent membership in the "New Peace Council" to contribute about one billion dollars in cash during the first year.
Bloomberg reported that under the draft, President Donald Trump will chair the council as its first president, enjoying broad powers that include selecting members, approving decisions, controlling the agenda, and giving final approval to every decision.
Membership in the council extends for three years, renewable at the president's discretion, with an exception for countries contributing more than one billion dollars from the duration limit.
Trump has the authority to dismiss any member, provided that this is subject to a veto right by a two-thirds majority of the member states. The charter states that "the president has the right to appoint a successor at all times."
According to the charter, the council aims to promote stability, restore the rule of law, and secure lasting peace in conflict areas, becoming official after the approval of three countries.
The proposal has sparked criticism and concerns about an attempt to create an entity parallel to the United Nations, with several countries expressing their objections to the concentration of power and funding in the hands of the council's president.
Informed sources revealed that several European countries have been invited to join the Peace Council, but many countries strongly oppose the draft charter proposed by Trump and are working collectively to counter the proposals.
The U.S. president has invited several world leaders, including Javier Milei from Argentina and Mark Carney from Canada, to join the Gaza Peace Council, which will be formed under the umbrella of the new Peace Council he launched. This plan has faced sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated that the details were not coordinated with his country.
The charter stipulates that the Peace Council will hold voting meetings at least annually, as well as at additional times and places deemed appropriate by the president. The agenda is subject to the president's approval. The Peace Council will also hold regular non-voting meetings with its executive council, with these meetings to be held at least every three months.
The White House announced the first executive committee, which includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, before the formation of the general council.