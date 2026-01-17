استيقظت محافظة القليوبية في مصر على حزن عميق بعد فاجعة غير مسبوقة، إذ فقدت أستاذة الجراحة العامة بكلية الطب بجامعة بنها الدكتورة ابتسام نصر أبناءها الخمسة في حادثة مأساوية ناجمة عن تسرب غاز كثيف داخل منزلهم بقرية ميت عاصم في مركز بنها.

وبدأت المأساة حينما استحمّت إحدى الفتيات ليلاً مستخدمة سخان الغاز، بينما كان بقية أشقائها في نوم عميق. لكن انفجار السخان فجأة أدى لوفاة الفتاة على الفور، ثم امتد الغاز إلى الغرف الأخرى، مسبباً وفاة الأشقاء الأربعة الآخرين دون أن يشعروا بالخطر.

وكشفت التحريات هوية الضحايا، وهم: إبراهيم (15 عامًا)، وخديجة (14 عامًا)، ورقية (13 عامًا)، ومريم (12 عامًا)، وجنّة (8 أعوام)، وكانوا يقيمون بمفردهم نتيجة عمل الوالدين خارج البلاد.

وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن القليوبية فور تلقي البلاغ، وفرضت طوقًا أمنيًا حول المنزل، بينما نُقلت الجثامين للمستشفى لإجراء الفحوص اللازمة. وكلفت النيابة العامة المصرية الطب الشرعي لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة للوفاة ومعاينة السخان والوقوف على أي خلل فني محتمل.

وأصدرت إدارة مستشفيات جامعة بنها بيان نعي رسميًا لأبناء الطبيبة، بينما قدم عميد كلية الطب الدكتور محمد الأشهب والمدير التنفيذي للمستشفيات الدكتور عمرو الدخاخني خالص التعازي للأسرة. ووصف أستاذ أمراض القلب الدكتور جمال شعبان الدكتورة ابتسام نصر بـ«خنساء مصر» نظرًا إلى فقدها الأبناء الخمسة دفعة واحدة.

وتفاعل العديد من الأطباء والأكاديميين عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مع الفاجعة، معبرين عن حزنهم وتعاطفهم مع الطبيبة، معتبرين الحادثة من أكبر الفواجع الإنسانية التي ألمّت بالمجتمع الأكاديمي والطبي في مصر.