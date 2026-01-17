The Qalyubia Governorate in Egypt awoke to deep sorrow after an unprecedented tragedy, as Dr. Ibtisam Nasr, a professor of general surgery at Benha University, lost her five children in a tragic incident caused by a heavy gas leak inside their home in the village of Mit Assem in the Benha Center.

The tragedy began when one of the girls took a shower at night using the gas heater, while her siblings were in deep sleep. However, the heater exploded suddenly, leading to the immediate death of the girl, and the gas spread to the other rooms, causing the deaths of the other four siblings without them sensing any danger.

Investigations revealed the identities of the victims: Ibrahim (15 years old), Khadija (14 years old), Ruqayya (13 years old), Maryam (12 years old), and Janna (8 years old), who were living alone due to their parents working abroad.

According to local media, security forces from the Qalyubia Security Directorate moved immediately upon receiving the report, establishing a security cordon around the house, while the bodies were transferred to the hospital for necessary examinations. The Egyptian Public Prosecution has tasked forensic medicine with determining the exact causes of death and examining the heater to identify any potential technical faults.

The administration of Benha University Hospitals issued an official statement of condolence for the doctor's children, while the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Mohamed Al-Ashhab, and the Executive Director of the hospitals, Dr. Amr Al-Dakhakhni, extended their heartfelt condolences to the family. Cardiologist Dr. Jamal Shaaban described Dr. Ibtisam Nasr as "the Mother of Egypt" due to her loss of five children at once.

Many doctors and academics reacted on social media platforms to the tragedy, expressing their sorrow and sympathy for the doctor, considering the incident one of the greatest humanitarian tragedies that has struck the academic and medical community in Egypt.