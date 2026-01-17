بعد دعوتها إلى ضرورة إخضاع النساء اللواتي يرتدين النقاب لإجراءات التفتيش رغم أنها مسلمة من مواليد بريطانيا ومن أصول مصرية، تعرضت مرشّحة حزب «إصلاح المملكة المتحدة» اليميني المتشدد، لمنصب عمدة لندن، ليلى كانينجهام، لانتقادات واسعة، ووصفها مسؤولون وسياسيون بريطانيون بالانتهازية والباحثة عن زرع الفتنة.


تصريحات ضد النقاب


قالت كانينجهام التي أعلنت ترشحها لانتخابات عمدة لندن عام 2028، الأسبوع الماضي، إنّه لا ينبغي لأي شخص أن يغطي وجهه في مجتمع منفتح، مضيفة: يجب الافتراض أنه إذا كنت تُخفي وجهك، فأنت تُخفيه لسبب إجرامي، بحسب ما نقلت عنها «الجارديان».


وذكرت المرشحة اليمينية المتشددة لبودكاست «ستاندرد»: «إذا ذهبت إلى أجزاء من لندن، تشعر أحياناً وكأنها مدينة مسلمة، اللافتات مكتوبة بلغة مختلفة، ويباع النقاب في الأسواق»، مشددة بالقول: ينبغي أن تكون هناك ثقافة مدنية واحدة وأن تكون بريطانية.


بالمقابل، وصفت عضوة مجلس اللوردات المستقلة والرئيسة التنفيذية لشبكة النساء المسلمات في المملكة المتحدة، شايستا جوهر، تصريحات كانينجهام بـ«الخطيرة» التي ستزيد من تهميش النساء المسلمات، بمن فيهن الأقلية التي ترتدي النقاب، موضحة أن جمعيتها اضطرت إلى إزالة اللافتات خارج مكاتبها وصور الموظفين بسبب تزايد الرسائل الإلكترونية والورقية المسيئة والتهديدية التي تلقتها.


وقالت: «وصلتنا رسائل عن عصابات الاستغلال الجنسي تقول إن كل المسلمين حثالة، وإن المسلمين قذارة، هذا كلام مليء بالكراهية، ومن الطبيعي أن يشعر الناس بالخوف».


وأشارت جوهر إلى أنه رغم خلفية كانينجهام، فإنها تبعث برسالة إلى المسلمين مفادها أنهم لا ينتمون إلى هنا، وتشجّع من يسيئون إلى المسلمين أصلاً، وتؤثر في من يقرأون هذه المعلومات المضللة، موضحة أن عدد النساء المسلمات اللواتي يرتدين النقاب في هذا البلد ضئيل جداً، ومع ذلك اختارت كانينجهام التركيز على هذا بدلاً من هيئة الصحة الوطنية، أو المدارس أو تكاليف المعيشة. هل ستطلب من الشرطة اعتقال زائرات ثريات يرتدين النقاب في هارودز، أم أن الأمر يقتصر على نساء وايت تشابل؟.


زرع الانقسام


من جهته، اعتبر عمدة لندن صادق خان لإذاعة «إل بي سي» تصريحات المرشحة اليمينية محاولات زرع بذور الانقسام.


وأوضح خان أن التصريحات هي مناورة متعمّدة وانتهازية والأمر كله يتعلق بضخ أفكار تقسيمية في المجتمع عمداً لتحقيق مكاسب انتخابية.


وسحب حزب الإصلاح البريطاني المناهض للهجرة دعمه لثلاثة مرشحين قيل إنهم أدلوا بتصريحات عنصرية.


يذكر إن كانينجهام، مدعية سابقة في هيئة الادعاء الملكية، ومسلمة مولودة في بريطانيا ومن أصول مصرية، تعرضت لإساءات معادية للإسلام منذ الإعلان عن قيادتها حملة الحزب اليميني في الانتخابات المحلية بلندن.