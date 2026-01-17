After calling for the necessity of subjecting women who wear the niqab to search procedures, despite being a British-born Muslim of Egyptian descent, the candidate for the position of Mayor of London from the far-right "Reform UK" party, Leila Cunningham, faced widespread criticism, with British officials and politicians describing her as opportunistic and seeking to sow discord.



Statements Against the Niqab



Cunningham, who announced her candidacy for the London mayoral elections in 2028 last week, stated that no one should cover their face in an open society, adding: "It should be assumed that if you are hiding your face, you are hiding it for a criminal reason," according to what was reported by "The Guardian."



The far-right candidate mentioned on the "Standard" podcast: "If you go to parts of London, you sometimes feel like it's a Muslim city, the signs are written in a different language, and the niqab is sold in the markets," emphasizing that there should be one civil culture and that it should be British.



In contrast, independent member of the House of Lords and CEO of the Muslim Women’s Network UK, Shaista Gohir, described Cunningham's statements as "dangerous," which will further marginalize Muslim women, including the minority that wears the niqab, explaining that her organization had to remove signs outside its offices and pictures of staff due to the increase in abusive and threatening emails and letters received.



She said: "We received messages from sexual exploitation gangs saying that all Muslims are scum, and that Muslims are filthy. This is hate-filled speech, and it is natural for people to feel afraid."



Gohir pointed out that despite Cunningham's background, she sends a message to Muslims that they do not belong here, encourages those who already mistreat Muslims, and influences those who read this misleading information, clarifying that the number of Muslim women who wear the niqab in this country is very small. Nevertheless, Cunningham chose to focus on this instead of the National Health Service, schools, or the cost of living. Will she ask the police to arrest wealthy visitors wearing the niqab at Harrods, or is it limited to women in Whitechapel?



Sowing Division



For his part, London Mayor Sadiq Khan considered the far-right candidate's statements as attempts to sow the seeds of division during an interview with "LBC" radio.



Khan explained that the statements are a deliberate and opportunistic maneuver, and it is all about deliberately injecting divisive ideas into society for electoral gains.



The anti-immigration Reform UK party withdrew its support for three candidates who were said to have made racist statements.



It is worth noting that Cunningham, a former prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, and a British-born Muslim of Egyptian descent, has faced Islamophobic abuse since announcing her leadership of the party's campaign in the local elections in London.