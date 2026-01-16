انتشر الجدل في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد عرض سيارة نادرة للبيع كانت تخص الشيخ محمد متولي الشعراوي، أشهر داعية مصري في القرن العشرين، والذي رحل عام 1998 عن عمر يناهز 87 عاماً.

تحمل السيارة (موديل 1989) الرخصة القديمة باسم الشعراوي، ما يمنحها قيمة رمزية وتاريخية كبيرة بين محبيه. وأكد مالك معرض السيارات كريم صبيحة أنه اشترى السيارة من أحد سكان مسقط رأس الراحل بمحافظة الدقهلية، مشيراً إلى أنها كانت مقتنى شخصياً قبل طرحها للبيع، وأن الهدف ليس المتاجرة باسم الراحل، بل إتاحة فرصة لمحبيه لاقتناء قطعة من تاريخه.

كيف أشعلت «سيارة الشعراوي» الجدل؟

وأثار الإعلان تفاعلاً واسعاً في مصر، حيث تلقى صاحب الإعلان آلاف المكالمات من مصريين راغبين بشرائها، ما يعكس مدى المحبة والتقدير الذي يحظى به الداعية الراحل حتى اليوم.

ورغم الإقبال الكبير، لم تصدر أسرة الشعراوي أي تصريحات رسمية، وسط دعوات من بعض المهتمين بأن تُعرض الرخصة الأصلية للتحقق من ملكية السيارة، وأخرى تطالب بتحويل السيارة لمتحف شخصي يضم مقتنيات الراحل للحفاظ على قيمتها الرمزية.

يذكر أن الفنان الراحل حسن يوسف جسد شخصية الشيخ الشعراوي في مسلسل «إمام الدعاة» عام 2003، الذي يعد أحد أبرز أعمال السيرة الذاتية في الدراما المصرية، مما يعكس استمرار تأثير الشعراوي في الأجيال حتى اليوم.