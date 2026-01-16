كيف أشعلت «سيارة الشعراوي» الجدل؟

The debate spread on social media after a rare car that belonged to Sheikh Mohammed Metwally Al-Shaarawy, the most famous Egyptian preacher of the twentieth century, was put up for sale. He passed away in 1998 at the age of 87.

The car (model 1989) carries the old license in Al-Shaarawy's name, which gives it significant symbolic and historical value among his admirers. Car dealership owner Karim Sbeih confirmed that he bought the car from a resident of the late preacher's hometown in Dakahlia Governorate, pointing out that it was a personal possession before being offered for sale, and that the goal is not to profit from the late preacher's name, but to provide an opportunity for his fans to acquire a piece of his history.

The announcement sparked widespread interaction in Egypt, as the advertiser received thousands of calls from Egyptians interested in purchasing it, reflecting the love and appreciation that the late preacher still enjoys today.

Despite the high demand, the Al-Shaarawy family has not issued any official statements, amid calls from some interested parties for the original license to be displayed to verify the car's ownership, and others demanding that the car be turned into a personal museum that includes the late preacher's possessions to preserve its symbolic value.

It is worth mentioning that the late artist Hassan Youssef portrayed Sheikh Al-Shaarawy in the series "Imam of Preachers" in 2003, which is considered one of the most prominent biographical works in Egyptian drama, reflecting Al-Shaarawy's continued influence on generations to this day.