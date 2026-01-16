أصبحت عائلة مانورونغ في شمال سومطرة بإندونيسيا حديث العالم، بعد أن كشفت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي عن حياة الأسرة بطريقة غير مسبوقة. فـ4 من بين 6 أشقاء وُلدوا وهم يعانون من متلازمة وراثية نادرة تؤثر على ملامح الوجه، ما جعلهم يبدون كأنهم «سحالي».

تقيم الأسرة في قرية كيدونكانغ، حيث واجه أفرادها في البداية وصمة اجتماعية وعزلة، إذ اعتقد الجيران أن العائلة ملعونة بأرواح شريرة. لكن الحقيقة الطبية أثبتت أن السبب وراثي بالكامل.

وأكد والد العائلة مانورونغ في وثائقي على قناة Truly أن الحالة وراثية وأنه هو نفسه مصاب بها، موضحاً: «وجوهنا تغيّر شكلها، لكننا نقبل الأمر ونعيش حياتنا».

ويعاني الأشقاء الـ4 من متلازمة تري تشارلزون Treacher Collins Syndrome، وهي اضطراب نادر يسبب تشوهات في بنية الوجه مثل هشاشة عظام الخدين وصغر الفك ونمو غير طبيعي للثة، دون أن يؤثر على الذكاء أو الأعضاء الداخلية أو متوسط العمر المتوقع.

وكشف سوريا مانورونغ أحد الأشقاء الـ4 المصابين بالمتلازمة أن سنوات طفولته كانت صعبة للغاية بسبب التمييز الاجتماعي وصعوبة حصوله على عمل، لكنه أضاف أن العائلة اليوم صارت رمزاً للقوة والتحدي بعد أن تحولوا إلى نجوم على «يوتيوب» و «تيك توك»، حيث تجاوز عدد متابعيهم ملايين الأشخاص.

وباتت منصاتهم الرقمية مصدر دخل لهم وفي الوقت نفسه منصة لزيادة الوعي حول الحالات الوراثية النادرة وتشجيع القبول الذاتي، ما جعل قصتهم نموذجاً للإلهام على مستوى العالم.