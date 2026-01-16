The Manorong family in North Sumatra, Indonesia, has become the talk of the world after social media revealed their lives in an unprecedented way. Four out of six siblings were born with a rare genetic syndrome that affects facial features, making them look like "lizards."

The family lives in the village of Kidonkang, where its members initially faced social stigma and isolation, as neighbors believed the family was cursed by evil spirits. However, medical facts have proven that the cause is entirely genetic.

The father of the Manorong family confirmed in a documentary on the Truly channel that the condition is hereditary and that he himself is affected by it, explaining: "Our faces have changed shape, but we accept it and live our lives."

The four siblings suffer from Treacher Collins Syndrome, a rare disorder that causes deformities in facial structure such as fragile cheekbones, a small jaw, and abnormal gum growth, without affecting intelligence, internal organs, or life expectancy.

Syria Manorong, one of the four siblings with the syndrome, revealed that his childhood years were extremely difficult due to social discrimination and the challenge of finding work. However, he added that the family has now become a symbol of strength and resilience after they turned into stars on YouTube and TikTok, where their followers have surpassed millions.

Their digital platforms have become a source of income for them and at the same time a platform to raise awareness about rare genetic conditions and encourage self-acceptance, making their story a model of inspiration worldwide.