لم يكن العلماء يبحثون عن حل للصلع، لكن ما حدث داخل أحد المختبرات البريطانية قد يفتح بابًا جديدًا في واحد من أكثر الملفات الطبية حساسية وانتشارًا حول العالم: تساقط الشعر الوراثي.

خلال تجربة علمية روتينية لدراسة التئام الجروح، لاحظ فريق بحثي مفاجأة غير متوقعة، فالشعر عاد للنمو بسرعة وكثافة لافتة في مناطق لم يكن الهدف منها أصلاً تحفيز البصيلات. الاكتشاف، الذي وُصف بأنه «صدفة علمية نادرة»، أعاد خلط أوراق علاج الصلع من جديد.

وبدأت القصة في جامعة شيفيلد البريطانية، بالتعاون مع جامعة COMSATS في باكستان، عندما كان العلماء يدرسون تأثير سكر طبيعي بسيط يُعرف باسم ديوكسي رايبوز، وهو أحد المكونات الأساسية في الحمض النووي DNA. الهدف كان اختبار دوره في شفاء الجروح، لكن النتائج قادت إلى مسار مختلف تمامًا.

ولاحظ الباحثون أن الفئران التي عولجت بمركّب جلّي مصنوع من هذا السكر، شهدت نموًا أسرع وأكثر كثافة للشعر في محيط مناطق العلاج، مقارنة ببقية الجسم. الفضول العلمي دفع الفريق إلى خطوة أبعد: هل يمكن لهذا السكر أن يعالج الصلع الوراثي؟

ولاختبار الفرضية، أُجريت تجارب على فئران تعاني من تساقط الشعر المرتبط بهرمون التستوستيرون، وهي حالة تحاكي الصلع الوراثي لدى البشر. وبعد إزالة الشعر من مناطق محددة، استُخدم الجل السكري يوميًا، وكانت النتيجة مفاجئة حتى للباحثين أنفسهم.

وخلال أسابيع قليلة، عاد الشعر للنمو بشكل واضح، مع شعيرات أطول وأكثر سماكة، وبفعالية وُصفت بأنها قريبة جدًا من دواء المينوكسيديل، العلاج الأشهر عالميًا لتساقط الشعر.

ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف مهمًا في ظل محدودية الخيارات العلاجية المتاحة حاليًا، إذ لم توافق هيئة الغذاء والدواء الأميركية FDA سوى على علاجين فقط للصلع الوراثي، أحدهما موضعي والآخر فموي، وسط شكاوى متكررة من الآثار الجانبية، خصوصًا المرتبطة بالفيناسترايد.

كيف يعمل هذا السكر البسيط؟

بحسب ملاحظات الفريق البحثي، فإن ديوكسي رايبوز يبدو أنه يعزز تكوّن الأوعية الدموية حول بصيلات الشعر، ما يحسّن تدفق الدم ويخلق بيئة مثالية لنمو الشعر من جديد. هذا العامل وحده قد يفسر الزيادة الملحوظة في كثافة وسُمك الشعرة.

وتؤكد الباحثة شيلا ماكنيل من جامعة شيفيلد أن النتائج تشير إلى أن الحل قد يكون أبسط مما اعتقد العلماء لعقود، باستخدام مركّب طبيعي موجود أصلًا في جسم الإنسان.

ورغم الحماس العلمي، يشدد الباحثون على أن النتائج لا تزال في مراحلها الأولى، إذ أُجريت التجارب حتى الآن على الحيوانات فقط، ما يستدعي دراسات سريرية موسعة على البشر قبل الحديث عن علاج معتمد.

لكن في حال تأكدت النتائج، قد لا يقتصر استخدام هذا الاكتشاف على علاج الصلع فقط، بل يمتد إلى تحفيز نمو الشعر بعد العلاج الكيميائي، أو استعادة الرموش والحواجب، ما يجعله واحدًا من أكثر الاكتشافات الواعدة في طب الجلدية الحديث.