تشهد مناطق واسعة من شمال الهند موجة برد شديدة أحكمت قبضتها خلال الأيام الأخيرة، حيث اقتربت درجات الحرارة من الصفر في عدد من الولايات، متسببة في اضطرابات بالحياة اليومية.
وسجّلت العاصمة نيودلهي (الخميس) أبرد يوم لها منذ بداية الشتاء الحالي، بعد أن انخفضت درجات الحرارة إلى 2.9 درجة مئوية، وفق بيانات الأرصاد الجوية.
وفي ولاية هاريانا المجاورة، أفادت تقارير بانخفاض درجات الحرارة في بعض المناطق إلى أقل من درجة مئوية واحدة، بينما انتشرت على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي صور لسيارات ودراجات مغطاة بطبقة من الصقيع، في مشهد نادر بالمنطقة.
استمرار الموجة لعدة أيام
وأوضحت دائرة الأرصاد الجوية الهندية أن موجة البرد مستمرة منذ 4 أيام، ومن المتوقع أن تستمر حتى الجمعة على الأقل. ويُعرَّف مصطلح «موجة برد» في سهول شمال الهند عندما تنخفض درجات الحرارة الدنيا إلى أقل من 4 درجات مئوية.
وتسببت الظروف الجوية القاسية في إرباك حركة السفر، حيث تعطلت بعض الرحلات الجوية، كما أُلغيت خدمات قطارات في عدد من المناطق، فيما حذّر مطار نيودلهي من احتمال حدوث تأخيرات بسبب تدنّي مستوى الرؤية الناتج عن الضباب الكثيف.
منازل غير مهيأة للبرد
ويزيد من حدة تأثير الموجة الباردة أن معظم المنازل في سهول الهند غير مصممة لتحمّل شتاء قارس، إذ تفتقر إلى أنظمة التدفئة المركزية، ما يجعل السكان أكثر عرضة لانخفاض درجات الحرارة داخل المنازل.
وتأتي موجة البرد في وقت تعاني فيه مدن كثيرة في شمال الهند من تلوث هوائي خطير، إذ تبقى جودة الهواء في فئة «الخطرة» في عدد من المناطق، وخلال فصل الشتاء، تؤدي درجات الحرارة المنخفضة إلى احتجاز الملوّثات بالقرب من سطح الأرض، ما يقلل من الرؤية ويزيد مستويات التلوث.
ويحذّر خبراء الصحة من أن هذه الظروف قد تؤدي إلى مشكلات تنفسية خطيرة، خصوصاً لدى الفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر، مثل الأطفال وكبار السن والأشخاص الذين يعانون من أمراض مزمنة.
Large areas of northern India are experiencing a severe cold wave that has tightened its grip in recent days, with temperatures nearing zero in several states, causing disruptions to daily life.
The capital, New Delhi, recorded its coldest day since the beginning of the current winter on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological data.
In the neighboring state of Haryana, reports indicated that temperatures in some areas fell below one degree Celsius, while social media was flooded with images of cars and motorcycles covered in a layer of frost, a rare sight in the region.
Continuation of the wave for several days
The Indian Meteorological Department explained that the cold wave has been ongoing for four days and is expected to last at least until Friday. The term "cold wave" is defined in the northern plains of India when minimum temperatures drop below 4 degrees Celsius.
The harsh weather conditions have disrupted travel, with some flights being delayed and train services canceled in several areas, while New Delhi Airport warned of potential delays due to low visibility caused by dense fog.
Homes unprepared for the cold
The impact of the cold wave is exacerbated by the fact that most homes in the plains of India are not designed to withstand harsh winters, lacking central heating systems, which makes residents more vulnerable to low temperatures indoors.
The cold wave comes at a time when many cities in northern India are suffering from severe air pollution, with air quality remaining in the "hazardous" category in several areas. During winter, low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, reducing visibility and increasing pollution levels.
Health experts warn that these conditions could lead to serious respiratory problems, especially among the most vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses.