Large areas of northern India are experiencing a severe cold wave that has tightened its grip in recent days, with temperatures nearing zero in several states, causing disruptions to daily life.

The capital, New Delhi, recorded its coldest day since the beginning of the current winter on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological data.

In the neighboring state of Haryana, reports indicated that temperatures in some areas fell below one degree Celsius, while social media was flooded with images of cars and motorcycles covered in a layer of frost, a rare sight in the region.

Continuation of the wave for several days

The Indian Meteorological Department explained that the cold wave has been ongoing for four days and is expected to last at least until Friday. The term "cold wave" is defined in the northern plains of India when minimum temperatures drop below 4 degrees Celsius.

The harsh weather conditions have disrupted travel, with some flights being delayed and train services canceled in several areas, while New Delhi Airport warned of potential delays due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

Homes unprepared for the cold

The impact of the cold wave is exacerbated by the fact that most homes in the plains of India are not designed to withstand harsh winters, lacking central heating systems, which makes residents more vulnerable to low temperatures indoors.

The cold wave comes at a time when many cities in northern India are suffering from severe air pollution, with air quality remaining in the "hazardous" category in several areas. During winter, low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, reducing visibility and increasing pollution levels.

Health experts warn that these conditions could lead to serious respiratory problems, especially among the most vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses.