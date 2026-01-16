تشهد مناطق واسعة من شمال الهند موجة برد شديدة أحكمت قبضتها خلال الأيام الأخيرة، حيث اقتربت درجات الحرارة من الصفر في عدد من الولايات، متسببة في اضطرابات بالحياة اليومية.

وسجّلت العاصمة نيودلهي (الخميس) أبرد يوم لها منذ بداية الشتاء الحالي، بعد أن انخفضت درجات الحرارة إلى 2.9 درجة مئوية، وفق بيانات الأرصاد الجوية.

وفي ولاية هاريانا المجاورة، أفادت تقارير بانخفاض درجات الحرارة في بعض المناطق إلى أقل من درجة مئوية واحدة، بينما انتشرت على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي صور لسيارات ودراجات مغطاة بطبقة من الصقيع، في مشهد نادر بالمنطقة.

استمرار الموجة لعدة أيام

وأوضحت دائرة الأرصاد الجوية الهندية أن موجة البرد مستمرة منذ 4 أيام، ومن المتوقع أن تستمر حتى الجمعة على الأقل. ويُعرَّف مصطلح «موجة برد» في سهول شمال الهند عندما تنخفض درجات الحرارة الدنيا إلى أقل من 4 درجات مئوية.

وتسببت الظروف الجوية القاسية في إرباك حركة السفر، حيث تعطلت بعض الرحلات الجوية، كما أُلغيت خدمات قطارات في عدد من المناطق، فيما حذّر مطار نيودلهي من احتمال حدوث تأخيرات بسبب تدنّي مستوى الرؤية الناتج عن الضباب الكثيف.

منازل غير مهيأة للبرد

ويزيد من حدة تأثير الموجة الباردة أن معظم المنازل في سهول الهند غير مصممة لتحمّل شتاء قارس، إذ تفتقر إلى أنظمة التدفئة المركزية، ما يجعل السكان أكثر عرضة لانخفاض درجات الحرارة داخل المنازل.

وتأتي موجة البرد في وقت تعاني فيه مدن كثيرة في شمال الهند من تلوث هوائي خطير، إذ تبقى جودة الهواء في فئة «الخطرة» في عدد من المناطق، وخلال فصل الشتاء، تؤدي درجات الحرارة المنخفضة إلى احتجاز الملوّثات بالقرب من سطح الأرض، ما يقلل من الرؤية ويزيد مستويات التلوث.

ويحذّر خبراء الصحة من أن هذه الظروف قد تؤدي إلى مشكلات تنفسية خطيرة، خصوصاً لدى الفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر، مثل الأطفال وكبار السن والأشخاص الذين يعانون من أمراض مزمنة.