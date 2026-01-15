تحولت رحلة جوية عادية من إسطنبول إلى برشلونة اليوم (الخميس) إلى مشهد مشحون بالتوتر، بعدما اضطر الطيارون في الخطوط الجوية التركية لتنفيذ هبوط اضطراري بعد تلقي تهديد أمني غير تقليدي.

وجاء القرار الفوري بعد أن قام أحد الركاب بإنشاء شبكة «واي فاي» على متن الطائرة، حملت اسمًا يتضمن تهديدًا بوجود قنبلة، ما دفع الطاقم لاتخاذ جميع إجراءات السلامة الدولية دون أي مخاطرة بالركاب.

وأكد مدير الاتصالات في الخطوط الجوية التركية يحيى أوستون أن الطائرة هبطت بسلام، وأن السلطات الإسبانية بدأت التحقيق فورًا، مع تطبيق كامل الإجراءات الأمنية، مع عدم وقوع أي إصابات أو أضرار.

وفي حين واصل مطار برشلونة عمله بشكل طبيعي، وأبدت السلطات حرصها على التعامل مع الحادثة بجدية تامة، مشددة على أن التهديدات الرقمية أصبحت تشكل تحديًا جديدًا لأمن الطيران، وتستدعي يقظة كاملة من الطواقم والجهات المختصة.