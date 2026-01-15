تحولت رحلة جوية عادية من إسطنبول إلى برشلونة اليوم (الخميس) إلى مشهد مشحون بالتوتر، بعدما اضطر الطيارون في الخطوط الجوية التركية لتنفيذ هبوط اضطراري بعد تلقي تهديد أمني غير تقليدي.
وجاء القرار الفوري بعد أن قام أحد الركاب بإنشاء شبكة «واي فاي» على متن الطائرة، حملت اسمًا يتضمن تهديدًا بوجود قنبلة، ما دفع الطاقم لاتخاذ جميع إجراءات السلامة الدولية دون أي مخاطرة بالركاب.
وأكد مدير الاتصالات في الخطوط الجوية التركية يحيى أوستون أن الطائرة هبطت بسلام، وأن السلطات الإسبانية بدأت التحقيق فورًا، مع تطبيق كامل الإجراءات الأمنية، مع عدم وقوع أي إصابات أو أضرار.
وفي حين واصل مطار برشلونة عمله بشكل طبيعي، وأبدت السلطات حرصها على التعامل مع الحادثة بجدية تامة، مشددة على أن التهديدات الرقمية أصبحت تشكل تحديًا جديدًا لأمن الطيران، وتستدعي يقظة كاملة من الطواقم والجهات المختصة.
A routine flight from Istanbul to Barcelona today (Thursday) turned into a tense scene after Turkish Airlines pilots were forced to make an emergency landing following an unconventional security threat.
The immediate decision came after a passenger created a Wi-Fi network on board the plane, which had a name that included a threat about a bomb, prompting the crew to take all international safety measures without risking the passengers.
Yahya Oston, the communications director at Turkish Airlines, confirmed that the plane landed safely and that Spanish authorities began an investigation immediately, implementing full security procedures, with no injuries or damages reported.
While Barcelona Airport continued to operate normally, authorities expressed their commitment to handling the incident with complete seriousness, emphasizing that digital threats have become a new challenge for aviation security, requiring full vigilance from crews and relevant authorities.