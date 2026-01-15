In a scene that combines courage and humanity, Mrs. Sue Jakout (81 years old) proved that age is just a number when she decided to enter the world of video games to save her teenage grandson from cancer.

Jakout launched a YouTube channel named Gramma Crackers after learning the game Minecraft with the help of her grandchildren, becoming the first grandmother to achieve sudden fame, not for the sake of fame, but to support Jack Silf (17 years old) in his treatment journey since his cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Within a few weeks, the channel attracted more than 100,000 subscribers, while her first video alone garnered half a million views, making a significant impact on social media.

The support did not stop at just views; the ad revenue directly contributed to covering part of the treatment costs, along with donations from followers ranging from one dollar to 5,000 dollars, and a GoFundMe campaign that raised about 35,000 additional dollars, in a rare scene of digital solidarity.

Jakout described the community's interaction with her as "an outpouring of kindness and humanity," while her grandson expressed his joy at the tremendous support, saying, "I never imagined that everyone would feel this kindness towards me and my grandmother."

The story had a happy ending after Jack finally announced his complete recovery from cancer, becoming a living example of how technology and emotion can come together to change a person's life.