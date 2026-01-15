في مشهد يدمج الشجاعة والإنسانية، أثبتت السيدة سو جاكوت (81 عاماً) أن العمر مجرد رقم عندما قررت دخول عالم الألعاب الإلكترونية لإنقاذ حفيدها المراهق من السرطان.

أطلقت جاكوت قناة على يوتيوب باسم Gramma Crackers بعد أن تعلمت لعبة Minecraft بمساعدة أحفادها، لتصبح أول جدّة تحقق شهرة مفاجئة، ليس من أجل الشهرة، بل لدعم جاك سيلف (17 عاماً) في رحلته العلاجية منذ تشخيص إصابته بالسرطان عام 2024.

وخلال أسابيع قليلة، اجتذبت القناة أكثر من 100 ألف مشترك، بينما حقق أول فيديو لها وحده نصف مليون مشاهدة، محققة تأثيراً واسعاً على وسائل التواصل.

ولم يقتصر الدعم على المشاهدة، فقد ساهمت عوائد الإعلانات مباشرة في تغطية جزء من تكاليف العلاج، إلى جانب تبرعات من المتابعين راوحت بين دولار واحد و5000 دولار، وحملة على GoFundMe جمعت نحو 35 ألف دولار إضافية، في مشهد نادر من التضامن الرقمي.

ووصفت جاكوت تفاعل المجتمع معها بـ «فيض من اللطف والإنسانية»، بينما عبّر حفيدها عن فرحته بالدعم الكبير، قائلاً: «لم أتخيل أن يشعر الجميع بهذه الطيبة نحوي ونحو جدتي».

وتوجت القصة نهاية سعيدة بعد أن أعلن جاك أخيراً تعافيه التام من السرطان، ليصبح مثالاً حيّاً على كيف يمكن للتكنولوجيا والعاطفة أن تلتقيا لتغيير حياة إنسان.