في مشهد يدمج الشجاعة والإنسانية، أثبتت السيدة سو جاكوت (81 عاماً) أن العمر مجرد رقم عندما قررت دخول عالم الألعاب الإلكترونية لإنقاذ حفيدها المراهق من السرطان.
أطلقت جاكوت قناة على يوتيوب باسم Gramma Crackers بعد أن تعلمت لعبة Minecraft بمساعدة أحفادها، لتصبح أول جدّة تحقق شهرة مفاجئة، ليس من أجل الشهرة، بل لدعم جاك سيلف (17 عاماً) في رحلته العلاجية منذ تشخيص إصابته بالسرطان عام 2024.
وخلال أسابيع قليلة، اجتذبت القناة أكثر من 100 ألف مشترك، بينما حقق أول فيديو لها وحده نصف مليون مشاهدة، محققة تأثيراً واسعاً على وسائل التواصل.
ولم يقتصر الدعم على المشاهدة، فقد ساهمت عوائد الإعلانات مباشرة في تغطية جزء من تكاليف العلاج، إلى جانب تبرعات من المتابعين راوحت بين دولار واحد و5000 دولار، وحملة على GoFundMe جمعت نحو 35 ألف دولار إضافية، في مشهد نادر من التضامن الرقمي.
ووصفت جاكوت تفاعل المجتمع معها بـ «فيض من اللطف والإنسانية»، بينما عبّر حفيدها عن فرحته بالدعم الكبير، قائلاً: «لم أتخيل أن يشعر الجميع بهذه الطيبة نحوي ونحو جدتي».
وتوجت القصة نهاية سعيدة بعد أن أعلن جاك أخيراً تعافيه التام من السرطان، ليصبح مثالاً حيّاً على كيف يمكن للتكنولوجيا والعاطفة أن تلتقيا لتغيير حياة إنسان.
In a scene that combines courage and humanity, Mrs. Sue Jakout (81 years old) proved that age is just a number when she decided to enter the world of video games to save her teenage grandson from cancer.
Jakout launched a YouTube channel named Gramma Crackers after learning the game Minecraft with the help of her grandchildren, becoming the first grandmother to achieve sudden fame, not for the sake of fame, but to support Jack Silf (17 years old) in his treatment journey since his cancer diagnosis in 2024.
Within a few weeks, the channel attracted more than 100,000 subscribers, while her first video alone garnered half a million views, making a significant impact on social media.
The support did not stop at just views; the ad revenue directly contributed to covering part of the treatment costs, along with donations from followers ranging from one dollar to 5,000 dollars, and a GoFundMe campaign that raised about 35,000 additional dollars, in a rare scene of digital solidarity.
Jakout described the community's interaction with her as "an outpouring of kindness and humanity," while her grandson expressed his joy at the tremendous support, saying, "I never imagined that everyone would feel this kindness towards me and my grandmother."
The story had a happy ending after Jack finally announced his complete recovery from cancer, becoming a living example of how technology and emotion can come together to change a person's life.