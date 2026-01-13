The work environment is no longer just a matter of visual comfort; it has become a significant factor in metabolic health. A recent scientific study revealed that exposure to natural daylight inside offices may contribute to better control of blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.

According to what was reported by Study Finds, citing a study conducted by the Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands, researchers compared the effects of natural daylight and artificial office lighting on a group of patients with type 2 diabetes, noting clear differences in blood sugar levels and the body's insulin response.

The study results showed that patients who worked in environments with greater exposure to natural light recorded better improvements in blood sugar control compared to those who spent their working hours under artificial lighting only. Researchers attribute this to the effect of natural light on the body's biological clock and the associated hormonal regulation that affects metabolism.

The research team explained that artificial lighting, even if it appears visually sufficient, does not mimic the effect of sunlight on the nervous system and endocrine glands, which may negatively impact daily glucose control, especially in individuals with chronic diseases.

The study confirmed that improving the design of work environments by increasing windows or allowing natural light to enter could be a supportive step for traditional medical treatment, without replacing it. Researchers also emphasized the importance of considering the lifestyle surrounding the patient, not just medications, in managing diabetes.