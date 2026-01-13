لم تعد بيئة العمل مسألة راحة بصرية فقط، بل باتت عنصراً مؤثراً في الصحة الأيضية، بعد أن كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن التعرض لضوء النهار الطبيعي داخل المكاتب قد يسهم في تحسين التحكم بمستويات السكر في الدم لدى مرضى السكري من النوع الثاني.
وبحسب ما أورده موقع Study Finds، نقلاً عن دراسة أجراها المركز الطبي بجامعة ماستريخت الهولندية، قارن الباحثون بين تأثير ضوء النهار الطبيعي والإضاءة المكتبية الاصطناعية على مجموعة من مرضى السكري من النوع الثاني، ولاحظوا فروقاً واضحة في مستويات السكر في الدم واستجابة الجسم للأنسولين.
وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن المرضى الذين عملوا في بيئات تحظى بتعرض أكبر للضوء الطبيعي سجّلوا تحسناً أفضل في ضبط سكر الدم مقارنة بمن قضوا ساعات عملهم تحت الإضاءة الصناعية فقط. ويُرجع الباحثون ذلك إلى تأثير الضوء الطبيعي على الساعة البيولوجية للجسم، وما يرتبط بها من تنظيم هرموني يؤثر في التمثيل الغذائي.
وأوضح فريق البحث أن الإضاءة الصناعية، حتى وإن بدت كافية بصرياً، لا تحاكي تأثير ضوء الشمس على الجهاز العصبي والغدد الصماء، ما قد ينعكس سلباً على التحكم اليومي في مستويات الغلوكوز، خصوصاً لدى المصابين بأمراض مزمنة.
وأكدت الدراسة أن تحسين تصميم بيئات العمل، من خلال زيادة النوافذ أو السماح بدخول ضوء النهار، قد يشكّل خطوة داعمة للعلاج الطبي التقليدي، دون أن يكون بديلاً عنه. كما شدد الباحثون على أهمية النظر إلى نمط الحياة المحيط بالمريض، وليس فقط الأدوية، في إدارة مرض السكري.
The work environment is no longer just a matter of visual comfort; it has become a significant factor in metabolic health. A recent scientific study revealed that exposure to natural daylight inside offices may contribute to better control of blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.
According to what was reported by Study Finds, citing a study conducted by the Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands, researchers compared the effects of natural daylight and artificial office lighting on a group of patients with type 2 diabetes, noting clear differences in blood sugar levels and the body's insulin response.
The study results showed that patients who worked in environments with greater exposure to natural light recorded better improvements in blood sugar control compared to those who spent their working hours under artificial lighting only. Researchers attribute this to the effect of natural light on the body's biological clock and the associated hormonal regulation that affects metabolism.
The research team explained that artificial lighting, even if it appears visually sufficient, does not mimic the effect of sunlight on the nervous system and endocrine glands, which may negatively impact daily glucose control, especially in individuals with chronic diseases.
The study confirmed that improving the design of work environments by increasing windows or allowing natural light to enter could be a supportive step for traditional medical treatment, without replacing it. Researchers also emphasized the importance of considering the lifestyle surrounding the patient, not just medications, in managing diabetes.