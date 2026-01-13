لم تعد بيئة العمل مسألة راحة بصرية فقط، بل باتت عنصراً مؤثراً في الصحة الأيضية، بعد أن كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن التعرض لضوء النهار الطبيعي داخل المكاتب قد يسهم في تحسين التحكم بمستويات السكر في الدم لدى مرضى السكري من النوع الثاني.

وبحسب ما أورده موقع Study Finds، نقلاً عن دراسة أجراها المركز الطبي بجامعة ماستريخت الهولندية، قارن الباحثون بين تأثير ضوء النهار الطبيعي والإضاءة المكتبية الاصطناعية على مجموعة من مرضى السكري من النوع الثاني، ولاحظوا فروقاً واضحة في مستويات السكر في الدم واستجابة الجسم للأنسولين.

وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن المرضى الذين عملوا في بيئات تحظى بتعرض أكبر للضوء الطبيعي سجّلوا تحسناً أفضل في ضبط سكر الدم مقارنة بمن قضوا ساعات عملهم تحت الإضاءة الصناعية فقط. ويُرجع الباحثون ذلك إلى تأثير الضوء الطبيعي على الساعة البيولوجية للجسم، وما يرتبط بها من تنظيم هرموني يؤثر في التمثيل الغذائي.

وأوضح فريق البحث أن الإضاءة الصناعية، حتى وإن بدت كافية بصرياً، لا تحاكي تأثير ضوء الشمس على الجهاز العصبي والغدد الصماء، ما قد ينعكس سلباً على التحكم اليومي في مستويات الغلوكوز، خصوصاً لدى المصابين بأمراض مزمنة.

وأكدت الدراسة أن تحسين تصميم بيئات العمل، من خلال زيادة النوافذ أو السماح بدخول ضوء النهار، قد يشكّل خطوة داعمة للعلاج الطبي التقليدي، دون أن يكون بديلاً عنه. كما شدد الباحثون على أهمية النظر إلى نمط الحياة المحيط بالمريض، وليس فقط الأدوية، في إدارة مرض السكري.