Malwarebytes, a company specializing in cybersecurity, has revealed one of the largest data leaks in Instagram's history, where sensitive information belonging to 17.5 million users was stolen and published on hacker forums and dark web sites.

According to reports, a hacker named "Solonik" posted the database on the "BreachForums," which contains millions of records in JSON and TXT formats, described as a highly dangerous "doxxing kit."



Reports indicate that the leaked data included usernames, email addresses, mobile phone numbers, partial or full residential addresses, and other location data. This information significantly exceeds previous leaks that were limited to public data, as it is believed that hackers linked user IDs to external databases (such as marketing lists or previous leaks) to access actual addresses.

Serious Immediate Implications

After the data was published, millions of users began receiving unexpected password reset notifications from Instagram since January 8, causing a state of global panic. It is believed that hackers are exploiting the data to send mass password reset requests in an attempt to take over accounts.

For its part, Instagram denied any direct breach of its systems, stating in an official announcement today (Sunday) that there is no breach of systems, and user accounts are secure. It attributed some notifications to "external requests," but has not yet commented directly on the leak itself.