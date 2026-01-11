كشفت شركة «Malwarebytes»، المتخصصة في الأمن السيبراني، واحدة من أكبر عمليات تسريب البيانات في تاريخ إنستغرام، حيث تمت سرقة ونشر معلومات حساسة تخص 17.5 مليون مستخدم على منتديات الهاكرز ومواقع الدارك ويب.
وبحسب التقارير، نشر هاكر يُدعى «Solonik» قاعدة البيانات على منتدى «BreachForums»، وهي تحتوي على ملايين السجلات بتنسيق JSON وTXT، ووصفت بأنها «داتا دوكسينغ» (doxxing kit) خطيرة للغاية.
وبحسب التقارير شملت البيانات المسربة أسماء المستخدمين وعناوين البريد الإلكتروني وأرقام الهواتف المحمولة وعناوين سكنية جزئية أو كاملة وبيانات موقعية أخرى، كما أن هذه المعلومات تتجاوز بكثير التسريبات السابقة التي كانت تقتصر على بيانات عامة، حيث يُعتقد أن الهاكرز ربطوا معرفات المستخدمين (User IDs) بقواعد بيانات خارجية (مثل قوائم التسويق أو تسريبات سابقة) للوصول إلى العناوين الفعلية.
تداعيات فورية خطيرة
وبعد نشر البيانات، بدأ ملايين المستخدمين في تلقي إشعارات إعادة تعيين كلمة المرور من إنستغرام بشكل غير متوقع منذ يوم 8 يناير، ما أثار حالة من الذعر العالمي. يُعتقد أن الهاكرز يستغلون البيانات لإرسال طلبات إعادة تعيين كلمة المرور بشكل جماعي لمحاولة السيطرة على الحسابات.
من جانبها، نفت إنستغرام وجود اختراق مباشر لأنظمتها، وقالت في بيان رسمي، اليوم (الأحد)، إنه لا يوجد اختراق للأنظمة، وحسابات المستخدمين آمنة، وأرجعت بعض الإشعارات إلى «طلبات خارجية»، لكنها لم تعلق بشكل مباشر على التسريب نفسه حتى الآن.
Malwarebytes, a company specializing in cybersecurity, has revealed one of the largest data leaks in Instagram's history, where sensitive information belonging to 17.5 million users was stolen and published on hacker forums and dark web sites.
According to reports, a hacker named "Solonik" posted the database on the "BreachForums," which contains millions of records in JSON and TXT formats, described as a highly dangerous "doxxing kit."
Reports indicate that the leaked data included usernames, email addresses, mobile phone numbers, partial or full residential addresses, and other location data. This information significantly exceeds previous leaks that were limited to public data, as it is believed that hackers linked user IDs to external databases (such as marketing lists or previous leaks) to access actual addresses.
Serious Immediate Implications
After the data was published, millions of users began receiving unexpected password reset notifications from Instagram since January 8, causing a state of global panic. It is believed that hackers are exploiting the data to send mass password reset requests in an attempt to take over accounts.
For its part, Instagram denied any direct breach of its systems, stating in an official announcement today (Sunday) that there is no breach of systems, and user accounts are secure. It attributed some notifications to "external requests," but has not yet commented directly on the leak itself.