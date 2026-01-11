كشفت شركة «Malwarebytes»، المتخصصة في الأمن السيبراني، واحدة من أكبر عمليات تسريب البيانات في تاريخ إنستغرام، حيث تمت سرقة ونشر معلومات حساسة تخص 17.5 مليون مستخدم على منتديات الهاكرز ومواقع الدارك ويب.

وبحسب التقارير، نشر هاكر يُدعى «Solonik» قاعدة البيانات على منتدى «BreachForums»، وهي تحتوي على ملايين السجلات بتنسيق JSON وTXT، ووصفت بأنها «داتا دوكسينغ» (doxxing kit) خطيرة للغاية.

وبحسب التقارير شملت البيانات المسربة أسماء المستخدمين وعناوين البريد الإلكتروني وأرقام الهواتف المحمولة وعناوين سكنية جزئية أو كاملة وبيانات موقعية أخرى، كما أن هذه المعلومات تتجاوز بكثير التسريبات السابقة التي كانت تقتصر على بيانات عامة، حيث يُعتقد أن الهاكرز ربطوا معرفات المستخدمين (User IDs) بقواعد بيانات خارجية (مثل قوائم التسويق أو تسريبات سابقة) للوصول إلى العناوين الفعلية.

تداعيات فورية خطيرة

وبعد نشر البيانات، بدأ ملايين المستخدمين في تلقي إشعارات إعادة تعيين كلمة المرور من إنستغرام بشكل غير متوقع منذ يوم 8 يناير، ما أثار حالة من الذعر العالمي. يُعتقد أن الهاكرز يستغلون البيانات لإرسال طلبات إعادة تعيين كلمة المرور بشكل جماعي لمحاولة السيطرة على الحسابات.

من جانبها، نفت إنستغرام وجود اختراق مباشر لأنظمتها، وقالت في بيان رسمي، اليوم (الأحد)، إنه لا يوجد اختراق للأنظمة، وحسابات المستخدمين آمنة، وأرجعت بعض الإشعارات إلى «طلبات خارجية»، لكنها لم تعلق بشكل مباشر على التسريب نفسه حتى الآن.