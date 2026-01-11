In an incident reminiscent of movie plots, an Indian teacher fell victim to sophisticated electronic fraud using artificial intelligence, after scammers managed to clone her cousin's voice with frightening accuracy to deceive her and steal her money.

In detail, the teacher, Smita, was having dinner with her family on January 6 when she received a call from a number similar to her cousin's, whom she had not contacted for two years. The caller, with a familiar and precise voice, said that her cousin's friend had suffered a heart emergency and needed surgery at a private hospital, urging her to transfer money immediately via QR codes.

Smita's belief that the voice belonged to her cousin led her to decide to transfer 97,500 Indian Rupees in four installments, before discovering the next morning that the number was blocked and that her real cousin had not made any call.

Local authorities confirmed that this incident is the first verified case in Madhya Pradesh where scammers used AI voice cloning technology to defraud their victims, noting that recovering the funds remains nearly impossible, as the police have managed to recover less than 0.2% of the lost amounts over the past four years.

The Indian police warned against AI fraud, urging people to verify the identity of callers before making any financial transfers, while being alert to modern fraud methods that use advanced techniques to deceive victims.