في واقعة أشبه بأحداث الأفلام، وقعت معلمة هندية ضحية احتيال إلكتروني متطور باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، بعد أن تمكن محتالون من استنساخ صوت ابن عمها بدقة مخيفة لخداعها وسلب أموالها.

وفي التفاصيل، أن المعلمة سميتا كانت تتناول العشاء مع عائلتها في السادس من يناير، عندما تلقت مكالمة من رقم شبيه برقم ابن عمها الذي لم تتواصل معه منذ عامين. وقال المتصل بصوت مألوف ودقيق إن صديق ابن عمها تعرض لأزمة قلبية عاجلة ويحتاج إلى عملية بمستشفى خاص، وطالبها بتحويل الأموال فوراً عبر رموز الاستجابة السريعة.

وساهم اقتناع سميتا بأن الصوت يعود إلى ابن عمها في قرارها القاضي بتحويل 97500 روبية هندية على أربع دفعات، قبل أن تكتشف في صباح اليوم التالي أن الرقم محظور وأن ابن عمها الحقيقي لم يجرِ أي اتصال.

وأكدت السلطات المحلية أن الحادثة تعد الأولى المؤكدة في ولاية ماديا براديش التي يستعمل فيها المحتالون تقنية استنساخ الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي للاحتيال على ضحاياهم، مشيرة إلى أن استرجاع الأموال يظل شبه مستحيل، إذ لم تستطع الشرطة استرداد سوى أقل من 0.2% من المبالغ المفقودة خلال السنوات الأربع الماضية.

وحذرت الشرطة الهندية من الاحتيال عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي داعية إلى التحقق من هوية المتصلين قبل إجراء أي تحويل مالي، مع التنبه لأساليب الاحتيال الحديثة التي تستخدم تقنيات متقدمة لمخادعة الضحايا.