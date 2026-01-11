في واقعة أشبه بأحداث الأفلام، وقعت معلمة هندية ضحية احتيال إلكتروني متطور باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، بعد أن تمكن محتالون من استنساخ صوت ابن عمها بدقة مخيفة لخداعها وسلب أموالها.
وفي التفاصيل، أن المعلمة سميتا كانت تتناول العشاء مع عائلتها في السادس من يناير، عندما تلقت مكالمة من رقم شبيه برقم ابن عمها الذي لم تتواصل معه منذ عامين. وقال المتصل بصوت مألوف ودقيق إن صديق ابن عمها تعرض لأزمة قلبية عاجلة ويحتاج إلى عملية بمستشفى خاص، وطالبها بتحويل الأموال فوراً عبر رموز الاستجابة السريعة.
وساهم اقتناع سميتا بأن الصوت يعود إلى ابن عمها في قرارها القاضي بتحويل 97500 روبية هندية على أربع دفعات، قبل أن تكتشف في صباح اليوم التالي أن الرقم محظور وأن ابن عمها الحقيقي لم يجرِ أي اتصال.
وأكدت السلطات المحلية أن الحادثة تعد الأولى المؤكدة في ولاية ماديا براديش التي يستعمل فيها المحتالون تقنية استنساخ الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي للاحتيال على ضحاياهم، مشيرة إلى أن استرجاع الأموال يظل شبه مستحيل، إذ لم تستطع الشرطة استرداد سوى أقل من 0.2% من المبالغ المفقودة خلال السنوات الأربع الماضية.
وحذرت الشرطة الهندية من الاحتيال عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي داعية إلى التحقق من هوية المتصلين قبل إجراء أي تحويل مالي، مع التنبه لأساليب الاحتيال الحديثة التي تستخدم تقنيات متقدمة لمخادعة الضحايا.
In an incident reminiscent of movie plots, an Indian teacher fell victim to sophisticated electronic fraud using artificial intelligence, after scammers managed to clone her cousin's voice with frightening accuracy to deceive her and steal her money.
In detail, the teacher, Smita, was having dinner with her family on January 6 when she received a call from a number similar to her cousin's, whom she had not contacted for two years. The caller, with a familiar and precise voice, said that her cousin's friend had suffered a heart emergency and needed surgery at a private hospital, urging her to transfer money immediately via QR codes.
Smita's belief that the voice belonged to her cousin led her to decide to transfer 97,500 Indian Rupees in four installments, before discovering the next morning that the number was blocked and that her real cousin had not made any call.
Local authorities confirmed that this incident is the first verified case in Madhya Pradesh where scammers used AI voice cloning technology to defraud their victims, noting that recovering the funds remains nearly impossible, as the police have managed to recover less than 0.2% of the lost amounts over the past four years.
The Indian police warned against AI fraud, urging people to verify the identity of callers before making any financial transfers, while being alert to modern fraud methods that use advanced techniques to deceive victims.