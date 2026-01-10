من 100 مليون إلى 8 مليارات دولار.. أغلى 7 حالات طلاق في التاريخ

في خطوة خيرية تُعد من أكبر التبرعات المسجلة في التاريخ، نقل الملياردير بيل غيتس مبلغاً يُقدر بنحو 7.9 مليار دولار إلى مؤسسة بيفوتال فيلانثروبيز (Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation)، وهي المؤسسة الخاصة التي أسستها طليقته ميليندا فرنش غيتس، وذلك في أواخر عام 2024.

بيل غيتس يتبرع بمليارات لطليقته

وكشفت وثائق ضريبية جديدة- نشرتها صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» اليوم (الجمعة)- أن هذا التبرع الهائل جاء جزءاً من الترتيبات المالية المتعلقة بطلاق الزوجين في عام 2021، وبعد انفصالهما النهائي عن إدارة مؤسسة بيل وميليندا غيتس المشتركة.

وفي مايو 2024، أعلنت ميليندا استقالتها من منصب الرئيسة المشاركة للمؤسسة المشتركة، مشيرة إلى أن بيل غيتس سيقدم دعماً بقيمة 12.5 مليار دولار لأعمالها الخيرية المستقلة التي تركز على تمكين النساء والأسر.

ويُعتبر التبرع الأخير الجزء الأكبر من هذا الالتزام، مما يجعل مؤسسة بيفوتال واحدة من أكبر المؤسسات الخيرية الخاصة في أمريكا بين عشية وضحاها.

طلاق بيل غيتس وميليندا

يُذكر أن طلاق بيل وميليندا غيتس بعد 27 عاماً من الزواج يُعد الأغلى في التاريخ، إذ حصلت ميليندا على أصول تقدر بنحو 76 مليار دولار، فيما بلغت ثروتهما المشتركة ذروتها عند 130 مليار دولار تقريباً قبل الانفصال.

ولدى الزوجين السابقين ثلاثة أبناء، وقد أعلنت ميليندا في 2021 أن الزواج «انكسر بشكل لا رجعة فيه».

أغلى حالات الطلاق في التاريخ

غالباً ما تكلف الطلاقات عالية المستوى مبالغ فلكية، خصوصاً بين مؤسسي شركات التكنولوجيا:

في المرتبة الأولى يأتي بيل وميليندا غيتس (2021) نحو 76 مليار دولار لميليندا، فيما يأتي جيف بيزوس وماكنزي سكوت(2019) في المرتبة الثانية بنحو38 مليار دولار لماكنزي (بما في ذلك 25% من أسهم أمازون)، بعد 25 عاماً من الزواج.

وجاء في المرتبة الثالثة، أليك وجوسلين ويلدنشتاين (1999) بنحو 2.5 مليار دولار، وأنفقت جوسلين جزءاً كبيراً منها على العمليات التجميلية وتربية الحيوانات النادرة، وفي المرتبة الرابعة ميل غيبسون (2011)، بنحو 425 مليون دولار لطليقته روبين مور، بينما في المرتبة الخامسة ستيفن سبيلبرغ (1989) بنحو 100 مليون دولار لطليقته إيمي إيرفينغ.

واحتل المرتبة السادسة مايكل جوردان (2006) بنحو 168 مليون دولار لطليقته الأولى خوانيتا، وفي المرتبة السابعة تايغر وودز (2010) بنحو 100 مليون دولار بعد طلاق فوضوي.