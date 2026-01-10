من 100 مليون إلى 8 مليارات دولار.. أغلى 7 حالات طلاق في التاريخ

In a charitable move considered one of the largest recorded donations in history, billionaire Bill Gates transferred an estimated $7.9 billion to the Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation, the private foundation established by his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, in late 2024.

New tax documents—published by The New York Times today (Friday)—revealed that this massive donation was part of the financial arrangements related to the couple's divorce in 2021, following their final separation from managing the joint Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In May 2024, Melinda announced her resignation from her position as co-chair of the joint foundation, stating that Bill Gates would provide $12.5 billion in support for her independent charitable work focused on empowering women and families.

The recent donation is considered the largest part of this commitment, making the Pivotal Foundation one of the largest private charitable foundations in America overnight.

The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda

It is noted that the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates after 27 years of marriage is the most expensive in history, with Melinda receiving assets estimated at around $76 billion, while their combined wealth peaked at nearly $130 billion before the separation.

The former couple has three children, and Melinda announced in 2021 that the marriage had "broken irretrievably."

Most expensive divorces in history

High-profile divorces often cost astronomical amounts, especially among tech company founders:

In first place are Bill and Melinda Gates (2021) with about $76 billion for Melinda, while Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott (2019) come in second with about $38 billion for MacKenzie (including 25% of Amazon shares), after 25 years of marriage.

In third place are Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein (1999) with about $2.5 billion, with Jocelyn spending a large portion of it on cosmetic surgeries and rare animal breeding, and in fourth place is Mel Gibson (2011) with about $425 million to his ex-wife Robyn Moore, while in fifth place is Steven Spielberg (1989) with about $100 million to his ex-wife Amy Irving.

Michael Jordan (2006) ranks sixth with about $168 million to his first ex-wife Juanita, and in seventh place is Tiger Woods (2010) with about $100 million after a messy divorce.