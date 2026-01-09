Health officials in Britain have warned about the rise in addiction to nasal decongestant sprays, which can cause permanent damage to the airways inside the nose.

Sprays as a Quick Solution for Nasal Congestion

Although the sprays available at pharmacies are considered a common quick solution for relieving nasal congestion during cold and flu season, a concerning new study conducted by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society revealed that about 60% of pharmacists believe that patients are unaware that these sprays should not be used for extended periods, putting them at risk of developing "rebound congestion."

Irritation of Blood Vessels

Experts explain that prolonged use irritates the sensitive blood vessels in the nose, leading to swelling, and this swelling exacerbates congestion, trapping the patient in a vicious cycle that makes them dependent on the spray to breathe. This medical condition is known as "medication-induced rhinitis," which causes irritation, a runny nose, sneezing, and persistent congestion.

In some severe cases, patients may need to undergo surgical procedures to repair the damage caused by chronic swelling, which can lead to breathing difficulties or facial deformities.

According to the study, more than one-fifth of adults who used these sprays continued to use them for more than a week, which equates to about 5.5 million people in the UK at risk of addiction.

Experts' Warning

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society is calling for clear and prominent warnings on the packaging, outlining the risks of excessive use and limiting the maximum usage to just 7 days.

Professor Amira Gerges, the chief scientist at the society, stated: "Our research reveals that many are unaware of this danger, continuing to use it without realizing they may be prolonging their symptoms. We want prominent warnings on the packaging that cannot be ignored, along with wider dissemination of the seven-day rule."

Some affected individuals are calling for these medications to be prescription-only, allowing doctors to monitor the quantities and usage.

Experts note that most cases can gradually recover without permanent damage, while others may require stronger corticosteroid sprays for a transitional period, and the "withdrawal" process is often frightening for patients.