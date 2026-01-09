حذّر مسؤولو الصحة في بريطانيا من ارتفاع حالات الإدمان على بخاخات مزيلات الاحتقان الأنفية، التي قد تسبب أضراراً دائمة في الممرات الهوائية داخل الأنف.

البخاخات حل سريع لانسداد الأنف

ورغم أن البخاخات المتوفرة في الصيدليات تُعد الحل السريع الشائع لتخفيف انسداد الأنف خلال موسم البرد والإنفلونزا، لكن دراسة مقلقة جديدة أجرتها جمعية الصيادلة الملكية كشفت أن نحو 60% من الصيادلة يعتقدون أن المرضى لا يدركون أن هذه البخاخات لا يجب استخدامها لفترات طويلة، مما يعرضهم لخطر الإصابة بـ«الاحتقان الارتدادي».

تهييج الأوعية الدموية

ويوضح الخبراء أن الاستخدام المطول يهيج الأوعية الدموية الحساسة في الأنف، مما يؤدي إلى تورمها، وهذا التورم يفاقم الاحتقان، ويدخل المريض في دورة شريرة تجعله يعتمد على البخاخ ليتمكن من التنفس، وهي حالة طبية تُعرف بـ«التهاب الأنف الدوائي»، التي تسبب تهيجاً، سيلان أنف، عطاساً واحتقاناً مستمراً.

وفي بعض الحالات الشديدة، يضطر المرضى إلى إجراء عمليات جراحية لإصلاح الأضرار الناجمة عن التورم المزمن، والتي قد تؤدي إلى صعوبات في التنفس أو تشوهات في الوجه.

وبحسب الدراسة، فإن أكثر من خُمس البالغين الذين استخدموا هذه البخاخات استمروا في استخدامها أكثر من أسبوع، أي ما يعادل نحو 5.5 مليون شخص في المملكة المتحدة معرضون لخطر الإدمان.

تحذير الخبراء

وتطالب جمعية الصيادلة الملكية بوضع تحذيرات واضحة ولافتة على العبوات، توضح مخاطر الاستخدام الزائد وتحدد الحد الأقصى بـ7 أيام فقط.

وقالت البروفيسورة أميرة جرجس، كبيرة العلماء في الجمعية: «بحثنا يكشف أن الكثيرين لا يعرفون هذا الخطر، فيستمرون في الاستخدام دون إدراك أنهم قد يطيلون أعراضهم، نريد تحذيرات بارزة على العبوة لا يمكن تجاهلها، مع نشر أكبر لقاعدة السبعة أيام».

ويطالب بعض المتضررين بتحويل هذه الأدوية إلى وصفة طبية فقط، ليتمكن الأطباء من مراقبة الكميات والاستخدام.

ويُشير الخبراء إلى أن معظم الحالات يمكن التعافي منها بالتدريج دون أضرار دائمة، بينما يحتاج آخرون إلى بخاخات كورتيزون أقوى لفترة انتقالية، كما أن عملية «الانسحاب» غالباً ما تكون مخيفة للمرضى.