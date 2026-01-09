تحولت جلسة لعب عادية داخل أحد محال «البلايستيشن» في القاهرة إلى حادثة دموية صادمة، بعدما انتهت مباراة إلكترونية بين طالبين إلى جريمة قتل هزّت الشارع المصري، وفتحت بابًا جديدًا للقلق حول عنف المراهقين.

وبحسب تصريحات مصدر أمني في وزارة الداخلية المصرية لوسائل إعلام محلية، اندلعت مشاجرة حادة بين طالبين يبلغان من العمر 17 و 15 عامًا عقب انتهاء المباراة، قبل أن يقدم الطالب الأصغر على تسديد طعنة نافذة إلى قلب زميله، ليسقط الأخير قتيلًا في الحال.

وأوضح المصدر أن المباحث العامة بمديرية أمن القاهرة تحركت سريعًا، ونجحت في إلقاء القبض على المتهم، الذي تم اقتياده إلى جهة التحقيق المختصة، فيما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات وقررت حبسه 4 أيام على ذمة القضية.

وأشار المصدر الأمني إلى أن وزارة الداخلية تتعامل بحزم مع هذا النوع من الحوادث، خصوصًا في المناطق التي تنتشر بها مقاهي الإنترنت ومحال الألعاب الإلكترونية، حيث تبدأ الخلافات بين أطفال ومراهقين لأسباب بسيطة، لكنها قد تنتهي بجرائم جسيمة.

من جانبه، قال المحامي بالنقض والمحكمة الدستورية العليا سيد علي الصعيدي إن الطالب المتهم يواجه عقوبة السجن التي قد تصل إلى عشر سنوات أو السجن المؤبد لمدة 25 عامًا، إلى جانب الغرامات، مشيرًا إلى أن استخدام السلاح الأبيض في جريمة قتل عمد يُعد ظرفًا مشددًا للعقوبة، حتى وإن بدأت الواقعة بسبب لعبة.

وأضاف الصعيدي أن القانون يعاقب على حيازة السلاح الأبيض دون استخدامه بالحبس مدة لا تقل عن شهر وقد تصل إلى3 سنوات، وغرامة تصل إلى 500 جنيه، باستثناء بعض المهن التي تتطلب أدوات تقطيع.

وتعيد هذه الحادثة إلى الواجهة الجدل المتنامي في مصر حول تصاعد الجرائم بين الأطفال والمراهقين، بالتزامن مع استمرار نظر القضاء في قضايا مشابهة هزت الرأي العام خلال السنوات الأخيرة.