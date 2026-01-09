تحولت جلسة لعب عادية داخل أحد محال «البلايستيشن» في القاهرة إلى حادثة دموية صادمة، بعدما انتهت مباراة إلكترونية بين طالبين إلى جريمة قتل هزّت الشارع المصري، وفتحت بابًا جديدًا للقلق حول عنف المراهقين.
وبحسب تصريحات مصدر أمني في وزارة الداخلية المصرية لوسائل إعلام محلية، اندلعت مشاجرة حادة بين طالبين يبلغان من العمر 17 و 15 عامًا عقب انتهاء المباراة، قبل أن يقدم الطالب الأصغر على تسديد طعنة نافذة إلى قلب زميله، ليسقط الأخير قتيلًا في الحال.
وأوضح المصدر أن المباحث العامة بمديرية أمن القاهرة تحركت سريعًا، ونجحت في إلقاء القبض على المتهم، الذي تم اقتياده إلى جهة التحقيق المختصة، فيما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات وقررت حبسه 4 أيام على ذمة القضية.
وأشار المصدر الأمني إلى أن وزارة الداخلية تتعامل بحزم مع هذا النوع من الحوادث، خصوصًا في المناطق التي تنتشر بها مقاهي الإنترنت ومحال الألعاب الإلكترونية، حيث تبدأ الخلافات بين أطفال ومراهقين لأسباب بسيطة، لكنها قد تنتهي بجرائم جسيمة.
من جانبه، قال المحامي بالنقض والمحكمة الدستورية العليا سيد علي الصعيدي إن الطالب المتهم يواجه عقوبة السجن التي قد تصل إلى عشر سنوات أو السجن المؤبد لمدة 25 عامًا، إلى جانب الغرامات، مشيرًا إلى أن استخدام السلاح الأبيض في جريمة قتل عمد يُعد ظرفًا مشددًا للعقوبة، حتى وإن بدأت الواقعة بسبب لعبة.
وأضاف الصعيدي أن القانون يعاقب على حيازة السلاح الأبيض دون استخدامه بالحبس مدة لا تقل عن شهر وقد تصل إلى3 سنوات، وغرامة تصل إلى 500 جنيه، باستثناء بعض المهن التي تتطلب أدوات تقطيع.
وتعيد هذه الحادثة إلى الواجهة الجدل المتنامي في مصر حول تصاعد الجرائم بين الأطفال والمراهقين، بالتزامن مع استمرار نظر القضاء في قضايا مشابهة هزت الرأي العام خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
An ordinary gaming session inside a "PlayStation" store in Cairo turned into a shocking bloody incident, after an electronic match between two students ended in a murder that shook the Egyptian street and opened a new door of concern about teenage violence.
According to statements from a security source in the Egyptian Ministry of Interior to local media, a heated altercation broke out between two students aged 17 and 15 after the match ended, before the younger student delivered a fatal stab to his colleague's heart, causing the latter to fall dead immediately.
The source clarified that the General Investigations Department of the Cairo Security Directorate acted quickly and succeeded in arresting the suspect, who was taken to the relevant investigative authority, while the Public Prosecution began investigations and decided to detain him for 4 days pending the case.
The security source indicated that the Ministry of Interior deals firmly with this type of incidents, especially in areas where internet cafes and electronic gaming stores are prevalent, as disputes between children and teenagers often arise over trivial reasons, but they can end in serious crimes.
For his part, lawyer in cassation and the Supreme Constitutional Court, Said Ali Al-Saeedi, stated that the accused student faces a prison sentence that could reach ten years or life imprisonment for 25 years, in addition to fines, noting that the use of a white weapon in a premeditated murder is considered an aggravating circumstance for the penalty, even if the incident started due to a game.
Al-Saeedi added that the law punishes the possession of a white weapon without its use with imprisonment for no less than a month and up to 3 years, and a fine of up to 500 pounds, with the exception of certain professions that require cutting tools.
This incident brings back to the forefront the growing debate in Egypt about the rise of crimes among children and teenagers, coinciding with the ongoing judicial consideration of similar cases that have shaken public opinion in recent years.