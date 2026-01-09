An ordinary gaming session inside a "PlayStation" store in Cairo turned into a shocking bloody incident, after an electronic match between two students ended in a murder that shook the Egyptian street and opened a new door of concern about teenage violence.

According to statements from a security source in the Egyptian Ministry of Interior to local media, a heated altercation broke out between two students aged 17 and 15 after the match ended, before the younger student delivered a fatal stab to his colleague's heart, causing the latter to fall dead immediately.

The source clarified that the General Investigations Department of the Cairo Security Directorate acted quickly and succeeded in arresting the suspect, who was taken to the relevant investigative authority, while the Public Prosecution began investigations and decided to detain him for 4 days pending the case.

The security source indicated that the Ministry of Interior deals firmly with this type of incidents, especially in areas where internet cafes and electronic gaming stores are prevalent, as disputes between children and teenagers often arise over trivial reasons, but they can end in serious crimes.

For his part, lawyer in cassation and the Supreme Constitutional Court, Said Ali Al-Saeedi, stated that the accused student faces a prison sentence that could reach ten years or life imprisonment for 25 years, in addition to fines, noting that the use of a white weapon in a premeditated murder is considered an aggravating circumstance for the penalty, even if the incident started due to a game.

Al-Saeedi added that the law punishes the possession of a white weapon without its use with imprisonment for no less than a month and up to 3 years, and a fine of up to 500 pounds, with the exception of certain professions that require cutting tools.

This incident brings back to the forefront the growing debate in Egypt about the rise of crimes among children and teenagers, coinciding with the ongoing judicial consideration of similar cases that have shaken public opinion in recent years.