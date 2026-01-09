شهدت منصات البث الموسيقي تحوّلاً مفاجئاً بعد تصدّر أغنية غامضة بعنوان Star of Strange Things قائمة الأكثر استماعاً عالمياً، متجاوزة أعمال نجمة البوب العالمية تايلور سويفت، ومتربعة على عرش (سبوتيفاي).

وبحسب بيانات المنصة، حققت الأغنية قفزة هائلة في عدد مرات التشغيل خلال أيام قليلة، مدفوعة بانتشارها الكثيف على مقاطع الفيديو القصيرة ومنصات التفاعل الاجتماعي، ما أعاد الجدل حول دور الخوارزميات في صناعة النجومية الموسيقية.

ويرى محللون موسيقيون أن صعود الأغنية لا يرتبط فقط بجودتها الفنية، بل بقدرتها على إثارة الفضول والغرابة السمعية، وهو عامل بات مؤثراً في سلوك المستمعين، خصوصاً لدى الفئات الشابة.

ورغم تراجعها عن الصدارة، حافظت تايلور سويفت على حضور قوي في القوائم العالمية، ما يؤكد أن المنافسة باتت أكثر تقلباً، وأن الذائقة الموسيقية لم تعد حكراً على الأسماء الكبرى.