لقيت الطبيبة العراقية إسراء الطعان مصرعها بعد صراع مرير مع مضاعفات صحية خطيرة ناجمة عن حروق بالغة، إثر تعرضها لهجوم وحشي من زوجها الطبيب في محافظة نينوى شمالي العراق.
وقالت مصادر طبية وأمنية عراقية إن الطعان توفيت بعد تدهور حالتها الصحية بشكل سريع، نتيجة تسمم الدم وفشل متعدد للأعضاء والجهاز التنفسي، بعد رحلة علاج بين عدد من المستشفيات العراقية.
وكانت الطبيبة تعرضت في منتصف كانون الأول لهجوم عنيف من زوجها، الذي أقدم على سكب مادة البنزين عليها وإشعال النار بها داخل سيارتها في الجانب الأيسر من مدينة الموصل، إثر خلافات عائلية. وأسفر الحريق عن حروق شديدة بنسبة 40% على الوجه واليدين.
وأكدت قيادة شرطة نينوى أن الجاني كسر زجاج السيارة قبل إشعال النار بجسد زوجته، وتمكنت القوات الأمنية من توقيفه بعد ساعات من الجريمة، عبر متابعة تحركاته بواسطة كاميرات المراقبة في منطقة السرجخانة.
من جانبه، قال نقيب أطباء نينوى الدكتور محمد الحوري إن وفاة الطبيبة شكلت صدمة كبيرة للوسط الطبي والمجتمعي، مؤكداً متابعة النقابة لكافة الإجراءات القانونية لضمان محاسبة الجاني.
وتستمر السلطات العراقية التحقيق في ملابسات الحادثة، وسط مطالبات مجتمعية بزيادة حماية النساء ومحاسبة المعتدين على الفور، بعد أن أثارت الواقعة موجة غضب واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
The Iraqi doctor Israa Al-Taan lost her life after a bitter struggle with serious health complications resulting from severe burns, following a brutal attack by her husband, a doctor, in Nineveh province, northern Iraq.
Iraqi medical and security sources stated that Al-Taan died after her health deteriorated rapidly due to blood poisoning and multiple organ failure and respiratory distress, after a treatment journey among several Iraqi hospitals.
The doctor was subjected to a violent attack in mid-December by her husband, who poured gasoline on her and set her on fire inside her car in the left side of Mosul city, following family disputes. The fire resulted in severe burns covering 40% of her face and hands.
The Nineveh police leadership confirmed that the perpetrator broke the car's glass before igniting his wife's body, and security forces managed to apprehend him hours after the crime by tracking his movements through surveillance cameras in the Sarjkhana area.
For his part, the head of the Nineveh Medical Association, Dr. Mohammed Al-Houri, stated that the doctor's death was a significant shock to the medical and community circles, affirming the association's follow-up on all legal procedures to ensure the perpetrator is held accountable.
The Iraqi authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, amid community demands for increased protection for women and immediate accountability for offenders, after the incident sparked widespread outrage on social media.