لقيت الطبيبة العراقية إسراء الطعان مصرعها بعد صراع مرير مع مضاعفات صحية خطيرة ناجمة عن حروق بالغة، إثر تعرضها لهجوم وحشي من زوجها الطبيب في محافظة نينوى شمالي العراق.

وقالت مصادر طبية وأمنية عراقية إن الطعان توفيت بعد تدهور حالتها الصحية بشكل سريع، نتيجة تسمم الدم وفشل متعدد للأعضاء والجهاز التنفسي، بعد رحلة علاج بين عدد من المستشفيات العراقية.

وكانت الطبيبة تعرضت في منتصف كانون الأول لهجوم عنيف من زوجها، الذي أقدم على سكب مادة البنزين عليها وإشعال النار بها داخل سيارتها في الجانب الأيسر من مدينة الموصل، إثر خلافات عائلية. وأسفر الحريق عن حروق شديدة بنسبة 40% على الوجه واليدين.

وأكدت قيادة شرطة نينوى أن الجاني كسر زجاج السيارة قبل إشعال النار بجسد زوجته، وتمكنت القوات الأمنية من توقيفه بعد ساعات من الجريمة، عبر متابعة تحركاته بواسطة كاميرات المراقبة في منطقة السرجخانة.

من جانبه، قال نقيب أطباء نينوى الدكتور محمد الحوري إن وفاة الطبيبة شكلت صدمة كبيرة للوسط الطبي والمجتمعي، مؤكداً متابعة النقابة لكافة الإجراءات القانونية لضمان محاسبة الجاني.

وتستمر السلطات العراقية التحقيق في ملابسات الحادثة، وسط مطالبات مجتمعية بزيادة حماية النساء ومحاسبة المعتدين على الفور، بعد أن أثارت الواقعة موجة غضب واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.