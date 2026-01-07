The Iraqi doctor Israa Al-Taan lost her life after a bitter struggle with serious health complications resulting from severe burns, following a brutal attack by her husband, a doctor, in Nineveh province, northern Iraq.

Iraqi medical and security sources stated that Al-Taan died after her health deteriorated rapidly due to blood poisoning and multiple organ failure and respiratory distress, after a treatment journey among several Iraqi hospitals.

The doctor was subjected to a violent attack in mid-December by her husband, who poured gasoline on her and set her on fire inside her car in the left side of Mosul city, following family disputes. The fire resulted in severe burns covering 40% of her face and hands.

The Nineveh police leadership confirmed that the perpetrator broke the car's glass before igniting his wife's body, and security forces managed to apprehend him hours after the crime by tracking his movements through surveillance cameras in the Sarjkhana area.

For his part, the head of the Nineveh Medical Association, Dr. Mohammed Al-Houri, stated that the doctor's death was a significant shock to the medical and community circles, affirming the association's follow-up on all legal procedures to ensure the perpetrator is held accountable.

The Iraqi authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, amid community demands for increased protection for women and immediate accountability for offenders, after the incident sparked widespread outrage on social media.