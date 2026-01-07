The Turkish province of Bitlis witnessed a tragic incident that shook residents and passersby, after a young woman lost her life on the sidewalk due to a massive block of snow falling from the roof of an eight-story building.

Surveillance camera footage showed the shocking moments of the incident, as the first block of snow fell on the young woman, Aisha Eider, knocking her to the ground, before a larger second block fell on her, resulting in fatal injuries.

Passersby rushed to pull the young woman from under the snow, and ambulance teams arrived to provide first aid and transport her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries despite medical efforts.

The Turkish police announced the opening of an investigation to determine whether negligence on building rooftops was behind the tragic incident, while the victim was 20 years old.

Local authorities warned residents of similar incidents, coinciding with a cold wave and heavy snowfall sweeping the area, in one of the coldest regions of Turkey.

On social media, internet users urged authorities to enforce mandatory snow removal from building rooftops, following repeated incidents of snow falling on passersby, warning of the ongoing danger to civilian lives.