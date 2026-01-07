شهدت محافظة بيتليس التركية حادثة مأساوية هزّت السكان والمارة، بعد أن لقيت شابة مصرعها على الرصيف نتيجة سقوط كتلة ثلج ضخمة من سطح مبنى مكون من ثمانية طوابق.
وأظهرت لقطات كاميرا مراقبة لحظات الحادثة الصادمة، إذ نزلت كتلة الثلج الأولى فوق الشابة عائشة إيدير، وأسقطتها أرضاً، قبل أن تهوي فوقها كتلة ثانية أكبر، ما أسفر عن إصابتها بجروح قاتلة.
وسارع المارة لسحب الشابة من تحت الثلوج، وحضرت فرق الإسعاف لتقديم الإسعافات الأولية ونقلها إلى المستشفى، لكنها فارقت الحياة رغم الجهود الطبية.
وأعلنت الشرطة التركية فتح تحقيق لمعرفة ما إذا كان الإهمال على أسطح المباني وراء الحادثة المأساوية، فيما تبلغ الضحية من العمر 20 عاماً.
وحذرت السلطات المحلية السكان من حوادث مشابهة، بالتزامن مع موجة برد وثلوج كثيفة تجتاح المنطقة، في واحدة من أبرد مناطق تركيا.
وفي مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، طالب رواد الإنترنت السلطات بفرض تنظيف أسطح المباني من الثلج بشكل إلزامي، بعد تكرار حوادث سقوط الثلوج على المارة، محذرين من استمرار الخطر على حياة المدنيين.
The Turkish province of Bitlis witnessed a tragic incident that shook residents and passersby, after a young woman lost her life on the sidewalk due to a massive block of snow falling from the roof of an eight-story building.
Surveillance camera footage showed the shocking moments of the incident, as the first block of snow fell on the young woman, Aisha Eider, knocking her to the ground, before a larger second block fell on her, resulting in fatal injuries.
Passersby rushed to pull the young woman from under the snow, and ambulance teams arrived to provide first aid and transport her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries despite medical efforts.
The Turkish police announced the opening of an investigation to determine whether negligence on building rooftops was behind the tragic incident, while the victim was 20 years old.
Local authorities warned residents of similar incidents, coinciding with a cold wave and heavy snowfall sweeping the area, in one of the coldest regions of Turkey.
On social media, internet users urged authorities to enforce mandatory snow removal from building rooftops, following repeated incidents of snow falling on passersby, warning of the ongoing danger to civilian lives.