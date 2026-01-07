شهدت محافظة بيتليس التركية حادثة مأساوية هزّت السكان والمارة، بعد أن لقيت شابة مصرعها على الرصيف نتيجة سقوط كتلة ثلج ضخمة من سطح مبنى مكون من ثمانية طوابق.

وأظهرت لقطات كاميرا مراقبة لحظات الحادثة الصادمة، إذ نزلت كتلة الثلج الأولى فوق الشابة عائشة إيدير، وأسقطتها أرضاً، قبل أن تهوي فوقها كتلة ثانية أكبر، ما أسفر عن إصابتها بجروح قاتلة.

وسارع المارة لسحب الشابة من تحت الثلوج، وحضرت فرق الإسعاف لتقديم الإسعافات الأولية ونقلها إلى المستشفى، لكنها فارقت الحياة رغم الجهود الطبية.

وأعلنت الشرطة التركية فتح تحقيق لمعرفة ما إذا كان الإهمال على أسطح المباني وراء الحادثة المأساوية، فيما تبلغ الضحية من العمر 20 عاماً.

وحذرت السلطات المحلية السكان من حوادث مشابهة، بالتزامن مع موجة برد وثلوج كثيفة تجتاح المنطقة، في واحدة من أبرد مناطق تركيا.

وفي مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، طالب رواد الإنترنت السلطات بفرض تنظيف أسطح المباني من الثلج بشكل إلزامي، بعد تكرار حوادث سقوط الثلوج على المارة، محذرين من استمرار الخطر على حياة المدنيين.