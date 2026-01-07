مصر: إغلاق 32 مركز إدمان غير مرخص بعد وفاة 7 في حريق مصحة بنها

The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced today (Wednesday) the closure of 32 unlicensed centers for addiction treatment and psychiatry in the governorates of Alexandria, Sharqia, Beheira, and Dakahlia due to operating without licenses and violating health and legal requirements.



The Ministry of Health's decision came after a tragic incident that resulted in the death of 7 people and the injury of 11 others with varying degrees of suffocation, following a massive fire that broke out on Monday evening inside an unlicensed private rehabilitation center for addiction treatment in Banha, Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt.



Inspection Campaigns

According to a statement issued today, the ministry launched joint inspection campaigns between the free treatment administration in health directorates and the National Mental Health Council, in cooperation with the General Administration for Drug Control at the Ministry of Interior to intensify monitoring of medical facilities to ensure compliance with standards and protect citizens' health, which resulted in the closure of these violating facilities.



32 Centers in 4 Governorates

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, clarified that the closures in Alexandria included 8 centers in the areas of Abu Talat and Al-Ajami, namely: Life Path Center, New Life Foundation, You Are Not Alone Center, Choose Your Life Center, Future Center (Men), Future Center (Women), Dar Al-Safa Center, Freedom Life Center.



Additionally, 11 centers were closed in the city of 10th of Ramadan in Sharqia Governorate, which are: Skoon Center, Future Generations Center, Hope Optimism Center, Al-Amal Center, Al-Barakah Center, Al-Safa Center, Path of Salvation Center, Freedom Center, Makers of Hope Center, Al-Aseel Center, Al-Safa Center.

In the areas of Abu Talat and Al-King in Alexandria, and Damanhour in Beheira Governorate, another 11 centers were closed, which are: Breaved Center, Shamandoura Center, Haroun 1 Center, Haroun 2 Center, Safa Center (Women), Safa Center (Men), Freedom Al-King Center, Bravo Center, You Are Not Alone Center, My Path Center, Safe Haven Center.

In Dakahlia Governorate, two licensed centers were inspected; the first is the Naqa Center for Psychiatry and Addiction Treatment, where a report was filed for pharmaceutical violations in the Second Mansoura Police Department, and the second is the Delta Center for Psychiatry and Addiction Treatment in Talkha, where a report was filed for pharmaceutical violations in the Talkha Police Department, with a warning to rectify the violations within 15 days.



Reasons for Closing the Rehabilitation Centers

Dr. Hisham Zaki, head of the Central Administration for Non-Governmental Treatment Institutions and Licensing, confirmed that legal actions are being taken against the violating centers, with ongoing monitoring campaigns in all governorates.

The violations included the absence of a technical manager, practicing the profession without a license, deficiencies in infection control and equipment, irregularity of records, violations in handling hazardous waste, and failure to rectify previous violations.



Fire at Banha Rehabilitation Center

A massive fire broke out last Monday inside an unlicensed private rehabilitation center for addiction treatment in Banha, Qalyubia Governorate, resulting in the death and injury of 18 people.

The fire started on the second floor of a four-story building located in front of the Faculty of Science, which was being used as a rehabilitation center for addiction treatment. The thick smoke emitted from the fire spread quickly due to the presence of flammable materials inside the apartment, leading to most victims suffocating before the firefighting forces arrived.

The civil protection in Qalyubia dispatched 6 firefighting vehicles and 10 ambulances, and the forces managed to extinguish the fire after hours of intensive effort, but the fatalities occurred mainly due to smoke inhalation rather than direct burns.

Initial investigations confirmed that the center was unlicensed by the Ministry of Health and Population, operating secretly inside a regular residential apartment, without any safety requirements or adequate emergency exits or fire alarm systems.

The families of the victims collapsed while receiving the bodies of their loved ones after identifying them at the morgue of Banha Teaching Hospital, as a state of sorrow prevailed among them during the handover of the bodies.

