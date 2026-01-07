أعلنت وزارة الصحة المصرية، اليوم (الأربعاء) إغلاق 32 مركزاً غير مرخص لعلاج الإدمان والطب النفسي في محافظات الإسكندرية، والشرقية، والبحيرة، والدقهلية، بسبب مزاولة النشاط دون تراخيص ومخالفة الاشتراطات الصحية والقانونية.
مصر: إغلاق 32 مركز إدمان غير مرخص بعد وفاة 7 في حريق مصحة بنها

قرار وزارة الصحة جاء بعد حادثة مأساوية تمثلت في مصرع 7 أشخاص وإصابة 11 آخرين بحالات اختناق متفاوتة الخطورة، إثر اندلاع حريق هائل، مساء (الإثنين)، داخل مصحة خاصة غير مرخصة لعلاج الإدمان بمدينة بنها في محافظة القليوبية في مصر.
حملات تفتيشية

وشنت الوزارة بحسب بيان صادر، اليوم، حملات تفتيشية مشتركة بين إدارة العلاج الحر بالمديريات الصحية، والمجلس القومي للصحة النفسية، بالتعاون مع الإدارة العامة لمكافحة المخدرات بوزارة الداخلية لتكثيف الرقابة على المنشآت الطبية لضمان الالتزام بالمعايير وحماية صحة المواطنين، والتي أسفرت عن إغلاق هذه المنشآت المخالفة.
32 مركزاً في 4 محافظات

‎وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة الدكتور حسام عبدالغفار، أن الإغلاقات في محافظة الإسكندرية شملت 8 مراكز بمناطق أبو تلات والعجمي، وهي: مركز طريق الحياة، مؤسسة حياة جديدة، مركز مش لوحدك، مركز اختار حياتك، مركز مستقبل (رجال)، مركز مستقبل (سيدات)، مركز دار الصفا، مركز حياة الحرية.
كما أغلقت 11 مركزاً بمدينة العاشر من رمضان في محافظة الشرقية، وهي: مركز سكون، مركز أجيال المستقبل، مركز تفاؤل أمل، مركز الأمل، مركز البركة، مركز الصفا، مركز طريق النجاة، مركز الحرية، مركز صناع الأمل، مركز الأصيل، مركز الصفا.

‎وفي مناطق أبو تلات والكنج بالإسكندرية، ودمنهور بمحافظة البحيرة، أغلقت 11 مركزاً آخر، وهي: مركز بريفد، مركز شمندورة، مركز هارون 1، مركز هارون 2، مركز صفا (سيدات)، مركز صفا (رجال)، مركز الحرية الكنج، مركز برافو، مركز مش لوحدك، مركز طريقي، مركز بر الأمان.

‎أما في محافظة الدقهلية، فقد تم المرور على مركزين مرخصين؛ الأول مركز نقاء للطب النفسي وعلاج الإدمان، إذ تم تحرير محضر بمخالفات دوائية في قسم ثاني المنصورة، والثاني مركز الدلتا للطب النفسي وعلاج الإدمان بطلخا، حيث تم تحرير محضر بمخالفات دوائية في قسم شرطة طلخا، مع إنذار بتلافي السلبيات خلال 15 يوماً.
أسباب إغلاق المصحات

‎وأكد رئيس الإدارة المركزية للمؤسسات العلاجية غير الحكومية والتراخيص الدكتور هشام زكي، اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة ضد المراكز المخالفة، مع استمرار الحملات الرقابية في جميع المحافظات.

وشملت المخالفات غياب المدير الفني، مزاولة المهنة بدون ترخيص، قصور في مكافحة العدوى والتجهيزات، عدم انتظام السجلات، مخالفات في التعامل مع النفايات الخطرة، وعدم تصويب مخالفات سابقة.
حريق مصحة بنها

وكان حريق هائل اندلع، يوم الإثنين الماضي، داخل مصحة خاصة غير مرخصة لعلاج الإدمان بمدينة بنها في محافظة القليوبية في مصر، أسفر عن مصرع وإصابة 18 شحصاً.

ونشب الحريق في الطابق الثاني بعقار مكون من 4 طوابق يقع أمام كلية العلوم كان يُستغل مصحة لعلاج الإدمان، كما امتد الدخان الكثيف المنبعث من الحريق بسرعة؛ بسبب وجود مواد قابلة للاشتعال داخل الشقة أدى إلى اختناق معظم الضحايا قبل وصول قوات الإطفاء.

ودفعت الحماية المدنية بالقليوبية بـ6 سيارات إطفاء و10 سيارات إسعاف، وتمكنت القوات من إخماد الحريق بعد ساعات من الجهد المكثف، لكن الوفيات حدثت في الغالب نتيجة الاختناق بالدخان وليس الحرق المباشر.

وأكدت التحريات الأولية أن المصحة غير مرخصة من وزارة الصحة والسكان، وتعمل بشكل سري داخل شقة سكنية عادية، دون أي اشتراطات سلامة أو مخارج طوارئ كافية أو أجهزة إنذار حريق.

وانهار أسر الضحايا، أثناء استلام جثامين ذويهم بعد التعرف عليهم من مشرحة مستشفى بنها التعليمي، إذ سادت حالة من الحزن عليهم أثناء تسلم الجثامين.
