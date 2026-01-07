التقط الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي، لي جاي ميونغ، صورة «سيلفي» مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ وزوجتيهما باستخدام هاتف ذكي أهداه إياه الرئيس الصيني نفسه، في لقطة تجمع بين الطرافة والرمزية الدبلوماسية خلال زيارة لي لبكين.
هاتف أثار الجدل مسبقاً
الهاتف من شركة صينية، وقد أثار ضجة في نوفمبر الماضي عندما تبادل الزعيمان المزاح حول أمنه، إذ سأل لي شي: «هل أمن الاتصالات محفوظ جيداً؟» ليجيبه الأخير مازحاً: «يجب عليك التحقق مما إذا كان هناك باب خلفي»، في إشارة إلى الثغرات الأمنية المحتملة في بعض الهواتف الذكية.
خيارات إستراتيجية
خلال الاجتماع في بكين، دعا شي جين بينغ نظيره الكوري الجنوبي للوقوف إلى جانب الصين في اتخاذ «الخيارات الإستراتيجية الصحيحة» وسط عالم متشابك ومعقد سياسياً وأمنياً.
تفاعل واسع
صورة «السيلفي» التي نشرها لي على منصة «إكس» جذبت اهتمام الملايين، وتمت مشاركتها أكثر من 3400 مرة خلال ساعات قليلة، مؤكدة قدرتها على الجمع بين الحداثة الرقمية واللحظة السياسية الفريدة.
خلفية الأحداث الدولية
وتأتي هذه الزيارة في وقت متوتر دولياً، بعد العملية العسكرية الأمريكية في كراكاس التي أطاحت بالرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، ما دفع كلاً من بكين وبيونغ يانغ إلى إدانتها، لتضاف الصورة إلى سياق دبلوماسي عالمي حساس.
The South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, took a "selfie" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and their wives using a smartphone gifted to him by the Chinese president himself, in a photo that combines humor and diplomatic symbolism during Yoon's visit to Beijing.
A phone that stirred controversy earlier
The phone is from a Chinese company and caused a stir last November when the two leaders joked about its security, with Yoon asking Xi: "Is the communication security well protected?" to which Xi jokingly replied: "You should check if there is a backdoor," referring to potential security vulnerabilities in some smartphones.
Strategic Options
During the meeting in Beijing, Xi Jinping urged his South Korean counterpart to stand with China in making "the right strategic choices" amid a politically and security-complex world.
Wide Interaction
The "selfie" that Yoon posted on the "X" platform attracted the attention of millions, being shared over 3,400 times within a few hours, highlighting its ability to blend digital modernity with a unique political moment.
Background of International Events
This visit comes at a time of international tension, following the U.S. military operation in Caracas that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, prompting both Beijing and Pyongyang to condemn it, adding the photo to a sensitive global diplomatic context.