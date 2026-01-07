The South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, took a "selfie" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and their wives using a smartphone gifted to him by the Chinese president himself, in a photo that combines humor and diplomatic symbolism during Yoon's visit to Beijing.

A phone that stirred controversy earlier



The phone is from a Chinese company and caused a stir last November when the two leaders joked about its security, with Yoon asking Xi: "Is the communication security well protected?" to which Xi jokingly replied: "You should check if there is a backdoor," referring to potential security vulnerabilities in some smartphones.

Strategic Options



During the meeting in Beijing, Xi Jinping urged his South Korean counterpart to stand with China in making "the right strategic choices" amid a politically and security-complex world.

Wide Interaction



The "selfie" that Yoon posted on the "X" platform attracted the attention of millions, being shared over 3,400 times within a few hours, highlighting its ability to blend digital modernity with a unique political moment.

Background of International Events



This visit comes at a time of international tension, following the U.S. military operation in Caracas that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, prompting both Beijing and Pyongyang to condemn it, adding the photo to a sensitive global diplomatic context.