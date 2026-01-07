التقط الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي، لي جاي ميونغ، صورة «سيلفي» مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ وزوجتيهما باستخدام هاتف ذكي أهداه إياه الرئيس الصيني نفسه، في لقطة تجمع بين الطرافة والرمزية الدبلوماسية خلال زيارة لي لبكين.

هاتف أثار الجدل مسبقاً


الهاتف من شركة صينية، وقد أثار ضجة في نوفمبر الماضي عندما تبادل الزعيمان المزاح حول أمنه، إذ سأل لي شي: «هل أمن الاتصالات محفوظ جيداً؟» ليجيبه الأخير مازحاً: «يجب عليك التحقق مما إذا كان هناك باب خلفي»، في إشارة إلى الثغرات الأمنية المحتملة في بعض الهواتف الذكية.

خيارات إستراتيجية


خلال الاجتماع في بكين، دعا شي جين بينغ نظيره الكوري الجنوبي للوقوف إلى جانب الصين في اتخاذ «الخيارات الإستراتيجية الصحيحة» وسط عالم متشابك ومعقد سياسياً وأمنياً.

تفاعل واسع


صورة «السيلفي» التي نشرها لي على منصة «إكس» جذبت اهتمام الملايين، وتمت مشاركتها أكثر من 3400 مرة خلال ساعات قليلة، مؤكدة قدرتها على الجمع بين الحداثة الرقمية واللحظة السياسية الفريدة.

خلفية الأحداث الدولية


وتأتي هذه الزيارة في وقت متوتر دولياً، بعد العملية العسكرية الأمريكية في كراكاس التي أطاحت بالرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، ما دفع كلاً من بكين وبيونغ يانغ إلى إدانتها، لتضاف الصورة إلى سياق دبلوماسي عالمي حساس.