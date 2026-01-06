حقق تاجر مجهول الهوية ربحاً هائلاً يبلغ نحو 410 آلاف دولار أمريكي، بعد رهانه على منصة توقعات شهيرة على إسقاط الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو من منصبه، وذلك قبل ساعات قليلة فقط من العملية العسكرية الأمريكية التي أدت إلى اعتقاله نهاية الأسبوع الماضي.

وبنى حساب التاجر على المنصة مراكز مالية في عقود مرتبطة بإزاحة مادورو، باحتمالات منخفضة نسبياً قبل العملية.

وفقاً لوكالة «رويترز» كانت قيمة هذه الرهانات نحو 34 ألف دولار قبل الإعلان عن اعتقال مادورو، لكنها ارتفعت بشكل دراماتيكي بعد انتشار أنباء العملية العسكرية الأمريكية.

رهان غامض

وأثار هذا الرهان الغامض مخاوف بشأن احتمال استخدام معلومات داخلية غير علنية، خصوصا أن الحساب تم إنشاؤه الشهر الماضي فقط، وبدأ التاجر بشراء عقود بقيمة 96 دولاراً في 27 ديسمبر الماضي، تتعلق بغزو أمريكي محتمل لفنزويلا بحلول 31 يناير، تلتها رهانات إضافية مشابهة في الأيام التالية.

ارتفاع مؤشرات الأسهم الرئيسية

في سياق متصل، ارتفعت مؤشرات الأسهم الرئيسية وأسعار النفط يوم الإثنين الماضي، مع مكاسب كبيرة لأسهم الطاقة، بعد اعتقال مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس في عملية عسكرية أمريكية نهاية الأسبوع.

كما قفزت سندات الحكومة الفنزويلية المتعثرة وسندات شركة النفط الحكومية بنسبة تصل إلى 30%، مدفوعة بتوقعات إعادة هيكلة ديون معقدة.

حظر مراهنة المسئولين

وأعلن النائب الديمقراطي ريتشي توريس نيته تقديم مشروع قانون هذا الأسبوع يحظر على المسؤولين المنتخبين والموظفين الفيدراليين المراهنة على منصات التنبؤ، حيث قد يحصلون على معلومات داخلية غير علنية وذلك في إطار جهود أوسع لتشديد قواعد التداول الداخلي.