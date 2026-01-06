حقق تاجر مجهول الهوية ربحاً هائلاً يبلغ نحو 410 آلاف دولار أمريكي، بعد رهانه على منصة توقعات شهيرة على إسقاط الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو من منصبه، وذلك قبل ساعات قليلة فقط من العملية العسكرية الأمريكية التي أدت إلى اعتقاله نهاية الأسبوع الماضي.
وبنى حساب التاجر على المنصة مراكز مالية في عقود مرتبطة بإزاحة مادورو، باحتمالات منخفضة نسبياً قبل العملية.
وفقاً لوكالة «رويترز» كانت قيمة هذه الرهانات نحو 34 ألف دولار قبل الإعلان عن اعتقال مادورو، لكنها ارتفعت بشكل دراماتيكي بعد انتشار أنباء العملية العسكرية الأمريكية.
رهان غامض
وأثار هذا الرهان الغامض مخاوف بشأن احتمال استخدام معلومات داخلية غير علنية، خصوصا أن الحساب تم إنشاؤه الشهر الماضي فقط، وبدأ التاجر بشراء عقود بقيمة 96 دولاراً في 27 ديسمبر الماضي، تتعلق بغزو أمريكي محتمل لفنزويلا بحلول 31 يناير، تلتها رهانات إضافية مشابهة في الأيام التالية.
ارتفاع مؤشرات الأسهم الرئيسية
في سياق متصل، ارتفعت مؤشرات الأسهم الرئيسية وأسعار النفط يوم الإثنين الماضي، مع مكاسب كبيرة لأسهم الطاقة، بعد اعتقال مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس في عملية عسكرية أمريكية نهاية الأسبوع.
كما قفزت سندات الحكومة الفنزويلية المتعثرة وسندات شركة النفط الحكومية بنسبة تصل إلى 30%، مدفوعة بتوقعات إعادة هيكلة ديون معقدة.
حظر مراهنة المسئولين
وأعلن النائب الديمقراطي ريتشي توريس نيته تقديم مشروع قانون هذا الأسبوع يحظر على المسؤولين المنتخبين والموظفين الفيدراليين المراهنة على منصات التنبؤ، حيث قد يحصلون على معلومات داخلية غير علنية وذلك في إطار جهود أوسع لتشديد قواعد التداول الداخلي.
An unidentified trader made a huge profit of about $410,000 after betting on a popular prediction platform that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would be ousted from office, just hours before the U.S. military operation that led to his arrest last weekend.
The trader built financial positions on the platform in contracts related to Maduro's removal, with relatively low odds before the operation.
According to Reuters, the value of these bets was about $34,000 before the announcement of Maduro's arrest, but it dramatically increased after news of the U.S. military operation spread.
Mysterious Bet
This mysterious bet raised concerns about the possibility of using undisclosed insider information, especially since the account was created only last month, and the trader began buying contracts worth $96 on December 27, related to a potential U.S. invasion of Venezuela by January 31, followed by similar additional bets in the following days.
Rise in Major Stock Indices
In a related context, major stock indices and oil prices rose last Monday, with significant gains in energy stocks, following the arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a U.S. military operation over the weekend.
Venezuelan government bonds and bonds of the state oil company also surged by up to 30%, driven by expectations of restructuring complex debts.
Ban on Betting by Officials
Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres announced his intention to introduce a bill this week that would prohibit elected officials and federal employees from betting on prediction platforms, as they may gain access to undisclosed insider information, as part of broader efforts to tighten insider trading rules.