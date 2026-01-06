An unidentified trader made a huge profit of about $410,000 after betting on a popular prediction platform that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would be ousted from office, just hours before the U.S. military operation that led to his arrest last weekend.

The trader built financial positions on the platform in contracts related to Maduro's removal, with relatively low odds before the operation.

According to Reuters, the value of these bets was about $34,000 before the announcement of Maduro's arrest, but it dramatically increased after news of the U.S. military operation spread.

Mysterious Bet

This mysterious bet raised concerns about the possibility of using undisclosed insider information, especially since the account was created only last month, and the trader began buying contracts worth $96 on December 27, related to a potential U.S. invasion of Venezuela by January 31, followed by similar additional bets in the following days.

Rise in Major Stock Indices

In a related context, major stock indices and oil prices rose last Monday, with significant gains in energy stocks, following the arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a U.S. military operation over the weekend.

Venezuelan government bonds and bonds of the state oil company also surged by up to 30%, driven by expectations of restructuring complex debts.

Ban on Betting by Officials

Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres announced his intention to introduce a bill this week that would prohibit elected officials and federal employees from betting on prediction platforms, as they may gain access to undisclosed insider information, as part of broader efforts to tighten insider trading rules.