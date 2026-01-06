The Philippines raised the alert level for the "Mayon" volcano in the "Albay" province in the center of the country today.

It indicated a "potential explosive activity" in the coming days or weeks, and advised people to stay away from the danger zone that extends for 6 kilometers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to level three on a scale of five, which means that magma is rising inside the volcano and forming a dome of lava at its summit, urging residents within the danger zone that extends for 6 kilometers to evacuate due to the likelihood of lava flows, rockfalls, and other associated hazards.