رفعت الفلبين اليوم مستوى التحذير من بركان «مايون» في إقليم «ألباي» وسط البلاد.
وأشارت إلى «نشاط انفجاري محتمل» في الأيام أو الأسابيع المقبلة، ونصحت الناس بالبقاء بعيداً عن منطقة الخطر التي تمتد لمسافة 6 كيلومترات.
ورفع المعهد الفلبيني لعلوم البراكين والزلازل مستوى التحذير إلى الدرجة الثالثة على مقياس من 5 درجات، مما يعني أن الصهارة تندفع لأعلى داخل البركان وتشكّل قبة من الحمم البركانية عند قمته، حاثاً السكان داخل منطقة الخطر التي تمتد لمسافة 6 كيلومترات على الإخلاء بسبب احتمالات حدوث تدفقات للحمم البركانية وتساقط الصخور وغيرها من الأخطار المصاحبة.
The Philippines raised the alert level for the "Mayon" volcano in the "Albay" province in the center of the country today.
It indicated a "potential explosive activity" in the coming days or weeks, and advised people to stay away from the danger zone that extends for 6 kilometers.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to level three on a scale of five, which means that magma is rising inside the volcano and forming a dome of lava at its summit, urging residents within the danger zone that extends for 6 kilometers to evacuate due to the likelihood of lava flows, rockfalls, and other associated hazards.