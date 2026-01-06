رفعت الفلبين اليوم مستوى التحذير من بركان «مايون» في إقليم «​ألباي» وسط البلاد.

وأشارت إلى «نشاط انفجاري محتمل» في الأيام أو الأسابيع المقبلة، ​ونصحت الناس بالبقاء بعيداً ​عن منطقة الخطر التي تمتد لمسافة 6 كيلومترات.

ورفع المعهد الفلبيني لعلوم البراكين والزلازل مستوى التحذير إلى الدرجة الثالثة على مقياس من 5 درجات، مما يعني أن الصهارة تندفع ​لأعلى داخل البركان وتشكّل قبة من الحمم البركانية عند ‌قمته، حاثاً ​السكان داخل ‌منطقة الخطر التي تمتد لمسافة 6 كيلومترات على الإخلاء بسبب احتمالات حدوث تدفقات للحمم البركانية وتساقط الصخور وغيرها من الأخطار المصاحبة.