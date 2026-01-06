قد يبدو الطعم المر أو المعدني في الفم عارضاً بسيطاً، لكنه في الواقع إشارة صحية مبكرة تستدعي الانتباه، وفق ما توضحه تقارير طبية حديثة نشرتها دورية Medical Express.
لا يتعامل الأطباء مع اضطراب التذوق بوصفه مشكلة معزولة، بل علامة تعكس خللاً في أجهزة متعددة بالجسم، تبدأ من الأنف والفم ولا تنتهي عند المناعة أو الجهاز العصبي. وتشير التقارير الطبية إلى أن الفم يُعد مرآة دقيقة للصحة العامة، وأن التغيرات المفاجئة في الطعم تكون أول خيط تشخيصي.
في حالات نزلات البرد والإنفلونزا والحساسية الموسمية يؤدي التنقيط الأنفي الخلفي إلى انتقال إفرازات محمّلة بالبكتيريا نحو الحلق واللسان، ما يغيّر الإحساس بالطعم ويجعله مراً أو حامضاً. وتوضح Medical Express، أن السيتوكينات التي يفرزها الجهاز المناعي أثناء الالتهاب تقلل حساسية براعم التذوق مؤقتاً.
كما كشفت دراسات منشورة في الدورية نفسها، أن فايروسات الجهاز التنفسي، ومنها فايروس كورونا، تُحدث تشوّهاً في التذوق يستمر لدى نسبة من المصابين لأسابيع أو أشهر، نتيجة تأثر الخلايا الداعمة للأعصاب الشمية، ويظهر ذلك غالباً بطعم معدني غير مألوف.
ولا يقل التهاب الجيوب الأنفية واللوزتين أثراً، إذ يسبب تراكم المخاط والمواد الالتهابية طعماً كريهاً ورائحة فم مزعجة، فيما تشير النكهة المعدنية المستمرة إلى أمراض اللثة ودواعم الأسنان الناتجة عن تكاثر البكتيريا الفموية.
وتلفت Medical Express إلى أن العدوى الفطرية، مثل القلاع الفموي، تمثل سبباً آخر شائعاً، خصوصاً لدى ضعاف المناعة أو من يتناولون المضادات الحيوية لفترات طويلة.
ويجمع المختصون على أن استمرار الطعم غير الطبيعي لأكثر من أسبوعين، أو ترافقه مع حمى أو صعوبة بلع، يستوجب مراجعة الطبيب لتفادي تأخر التشخيص.
The bitter or metallic taste in the mouth may seem like a minor symptom, but it is actually an early health signal that warrants attention, according to recent medical reports published by Medical Express.
Doctors do not treat taste disorders as isolated problems, but rather as signs that reflect dysfunction in multiple systems of the body, starting from the nose and mouth and extending to the immune system or the nervous system. Medical reports indicate that the mouth is a precise mirror of overall health, and sudden changes in taste can be the first diagnostic thread.
In cases of colds, flu, and seasonal allergies, post-nasal drip leads to the transfer of secretions laden with bacteria to the throat and tongue, altering the sense of taste and making it bitter or sour. Medical Express explains that the cytokines released by the immune system during inflammation temporarily reduce the sensitivity of taste buds.
Studies published in the same journal have revealed that respiratory viruses, including the coronavirus, cause a distortion in taste that persists for some patients for weeks or months, due to the impact on the supporting cells of the olfactory nerves, often presenting as an unusual metallic taste.
Sinusitis and tonsillitis are not without their effects, as the accumulation of mucus and inflammatory substances causes an unpleasant taste and bad breath, while a persistent metallic flavor indicates gum diseases and dental issues resulting from the proliferation of oral bacteria.
Medical Express points out that fungal infections, such as oral thrush, represent another common cause, especially among those with weakened immune systems or those taking antibiotics for extended periods.
Experts agree that if the abnormal taste persists for more than two weeks, or is accompanied by fever or difficulty swallowing, it is necessary to consult a doctor to avoid delayed diagnosis.