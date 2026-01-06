قد يبدو الطعم المر أو المعدني في الفم عارضاً بسيطاً، لكنه في الواقع إشارة صحية مبكرة تستدعي الانتباه، وفق ما توضحه تقارير طبية حديثة نشرتها دورية Medical Express.

لا يتعامل الأطباء مع اضطراب التذوق بوصفه مشكلة معزولة، بل علامة تعكس خللاً في أجهزة متعددة بالجسم، تبدأ من الأنف والفم ولا تنتهي عند المناعة أو الجهاز العصبي. وتشير التقارير الطبية إلى أن الفم يُعد مرآة دقيقة للصحة العامة، وأن التغيرات المفاجئة في الطعم تكون أول خيط تشخيصي.

في حالات نزلات البرد والإنفلونزا والحساسية الموسمية يؤدي التنقيط الأنفي الخلفي إلى انتقال إفرازات محمّلة بالبكتيريا نحو الحلق واللسان، ما يغيّر الإحساس بالطعم ويجعله مراً أو حامضاً. وتوضح Medical Express، أن السيتوكينات التي يفرزها الجهاز المناعي أثناء الالتهاب تقلل حساسية براعم التذوق مؤقتاً.

كما كشفت دراسات منشورة في الدورية نفسها، أن فايروسات الجهاز التنفسي، ومنها فايروس كورونا، تُحدث تشوّهاً في التذوق يستمر لدى نسبة من المصابين لأسابيع أو أشهر، نتيجة تأثر الخلايا الداعمة للأعصاب الشمية، ويظهر ذلك غالباً بطعم معدني غير مألوف.

ولا يقل التهاب الجيوب الأنفية واللوزتين أثراً، إذ يسبب تراكم المخاط والمواد الالتهابية طعماً كريهاً ورائحة فم مزعجة، فيما تشير النكهة المعدنية المستمرة إلى أمراض اللثة ودواعم الأسنان الناتجة عن تكاثر البكتيريا الفموية.

وتلفت Medical Express إلى أن العدوى الفطرية، مثل القلاع الفموي، تمثل سبباً آخر شائعاً، خصوصاً لدى ضعاف المناعة أو من يتناولون المضادات الحيوية لفترات طويلة.

ويجمع المختصون على أن استمرار الطعم غير الطبيعي لأكثر من أسبوعين، أو ترافقه مع حمى أو صعوبة بلع، يستوجب مراجعة الطبيب لتفادي تأخر التشخيص.