أعلن مكتب منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) في المملكة العربية السعودية «Young and Young at Heart» فوز جوهرة المطيري بجائزة وإدراج اسمها ضمن قائمة أفضل 100 شخصية قيادية شابة في المنظمة على مستوى العالم.

وجاء التكريم تقديراً لتميّز جوهرة المطيري والتزامها بمعايير الجودة، إلى جانب مبادراتها التي أسهمت في تعزيز كفاءة الإجراءات الداخلية وتحسين فعالية العمليات التشغيلية.

كما قدّمت جوهرة المطيري توصيات أسهمت في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق مع الحفاظ على فاعلية المشاركة الميدانية؛ بما ينسجم مع أولويات «الفاو» المؤسسية.

وأعرب مدير برنامج الفاو في المملكة الدكتور نزار حداد عن تهنئته لجوهرة المطيري بهذا الإنجاز، مؤكداً أنه يجسد الدور الريادي للمرأة السعودية داخل المنظمات الدولية.

وأضاف أن هذا الإنجاز يعكس التزام مكتب «الفاو» في المملكة بدعم تمكين المرأة، وتعزيز الشمولية وتكافؤ الفرص، انسجاماً مع رؤية المملكة 2030، وأهداف التنمية المستدامة.