The Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that Jawhara Al-Mutairi has won an award and has been included in the list of the top 100 young leaders in the organization worldwide.

This recognition comes in appreciation of Jawhara Al-Mutairi's excellence and her commitment to quality standards, alongside her initiatives that have contributed to enhancing the efficiency of internal procedures and improving the effectiveness of operational processes.

Jawhara Al-Mutairi also provided recommendations that contributed to increasing spending efficiency while maintaining the effectiveness of field participation, in line with the institutional priorities of the FAO.

The FAO Program Director in the Kingdom, Dr. Nizar Haddad, expressed his congratulations to Jawhara Al-Mutairi on this achievement, emphasizing that it embodies the pioneering role of Saudi women within international organizations.

He added that this achievement reflects the commitment of the FAO office in the Kingdom to support women's empowerment, promote inclusivity, and ensure equal opportunities, in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.