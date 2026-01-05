In a surprising maritime incident this Monday morning, a tourist launch ran aground on a coral reef in the Hamata area, south of Marsa Alam in the Red Sea Governorate, which led to its sudden halt during a recreational sea trip with 28 people on board, including tourists of various nationalities alongside Egyptian crew members.

The security agencies and the operations room of the governorate received a report indicating that a tourist launch designated for diving and safari trips had run aground and collided with the coral reef, causing water to leak into parts of it and bringing it to a complete stop amid fears of sinking.

Upon receiving the distress call at the operations room of the Red Sea Governorate, specialized marine rescue teams and civil protection forces immediately mobilized, in cooperation with civil defense units and ambulances.

The teams managed to rescue all 28 individuals without serious injuries or loss of life, as the survivors were transported to nearby medical centers for necessary medical examinations and care. Local authorities confirmed that everyone's condition is stable and there are no missing persons.

The Hamata area is located directly south of Marsa Alam and is considered one of the most beautiful and famous diving and marine safari sites in the Red Sea, characterized by the presence of rich and diverse coral reefs very close to navigation routes. However, despite the beauty of these reefs, they pose a significant navigational challenge, especially in cases of changing currents or waves or minor technical/navigational errors.

Groundings on coral reefs occur relatively rarely in the area, but they are often caused by factors such as sudden strong currents, errors in reading navigational charts, or unexpected weather conditions. The speed of response in such incidents is a crucial factor in avoiding disasters.