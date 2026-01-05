في حادثة بحرية مفاجئة صباح اليوم الإثنين، تعرض لانش سياحي للجنوح على إحدى الشعاب المرجانية في منطقة حماطة جنوب مدينة مرسى علم بمحافظة البحر الأحمر، ما أدى إلى توقف حركته فجأة أثناء رحلة ترفيهية بحرية على متنها 28 شخصاً، بينهم سياح من جنسيات أجنبية متعددة إلى جانب أفراد الطاقم المصري.

وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية وغرفة عمليات المحافظة بلاغاً يفيد بجنوح لانش سياحي مخصص لرحلات الغوص والسفاري واصطدامه بالشعاب المرجانية، مما أدى إلى تسرب المياه إلى أجزاء منه وتوقفه عن الحركة تماماً وسط مخاوف من غرقه.

وفور ورود بلاغ الاستغاثة إلى غرفة عمليات محافظة البحر الأحمر، تحركت على الفور فرق الإنقاذ البحري المتخصصة وقوات الحماية المدنية، بالتعاون مع وحدات الدفاع المدني والإسعاف.

وتمكنت الفرق من إنقاذ جميع الأشخاص الـ28 دون وقوع إصابات خطيرة أو خسائر بشرية، إذ تم نقل الناجين إلى مراكز طبية قريبة لتلقي الفحوصات الطبية والرعاية اللازمة. وأكدت السلطات المحلية أن حالة الجميع مستقرة ولا يوجد مفقودون.

وأفادت المصادر المحلية بأن الحادثة لم تسفر عن وقوع أي خسائر في الأرواح أو إصابات خطيرة، إذ جرى نقل جميع السياح وطاقم المركب إلى الشاطئ بسلام.

وتقع منطقة حماطة جنوب مرسى علم مباشرة، وتُعد من أجمل وأشهر مواقع الغوص والسفاري البحرية في البحر الأحمر، إذ تتميز بوجود شعاب مرجانية غنية ومتنوعة قريبة جداً من مسارات الإبحار، إلا أنه رغم جمال هذه الشعاب تشكل تحديّاً ملاحيّاً كبيراً، خصوصاً في حالات تغير التيارات أو الأمواج أو أخطاء فنية/ملاحية طفيفة.

وتحدث حوادث الشحوط على الشعاب المرجانية بشكل نادر نسبياً في المنطقة، لكنها غالباً ما تكون ناجمة عن عوامل مثل: التيارات القوية المفاجئة، أخطاء في قراءة الخرائط الملاحية، أو ظروف جوية غير متوقعة. وتُعد سرعة الاستجابة في مثل هذه الحوادث عاملاً حاسماً لتجنب الكوارث.