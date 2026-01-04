كشفت دراسة أجرتها فرق بحثية في جامعتي هونان الزراعية وجامعة الجنوب في الصين أن تناول كميات معتدلة من الدهون الحيوانية لا يسبب الأضرار الصحية المنسوبة إليها تقليدياً، بل قد يساهم في تحسين التمثيل الغذائي وتقليل تراكم الدهون والالتهابات في الجسم.

وأظهرت التجارب التي أجريت على نماذج حيوانية على مدى 24 أسبوعاً أن نظاماً غذائياً يحتوي على 25% من الطاقة من الدهون الحيوانية وهي نسبة تُعتبر ضمن الحدود الموصى بها أدى إلى انخفاض تراكم الدهون في الأنسجة الدهنية، وتقليل العمليات الالتهابية، وتحسين حساسية الجسم للأنسولين مقارنة بالأنظمة التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على الزيوت النباتية.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن الدهون الحيوانية ترفع مستويات حمض التوروكوليك، وهو مركب يساعد على تحسين امتصاص الدهون ويقلل الالتهابات المزمنة المرتبطة بالسمنة والسكري من النوع الثاني.

كما لاحظت الدراسة مفارقة تاريخية: مع انتشار التوصيات الغربية باستبدال الدهون الحيوانية بالنباتية خلال العقود الماضية، شهد العالم ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً في معدلات السمنة، بينما تظل نسب السمنة والسكري في بعض المناطق التي تعتمد على أنظمة غذائية تقليدية غنية باللحوم والدهون الحيوانية مثل أجزاء من آسيا أقل نسبياً.

وأكدت الدراسة أن المفتاح يكمن في الاعتدال؛ فالإفراط في أي نوع من الدهون حيوانية أو نباتية يبقى ضاراً، لكن الدهون الحيوانية ضمن النسب المعقولة (نحو 25% من السعرات) تبدو أكثر فائدة في تنظيم توازن الأنسجة الدهنية وتحسين استجابة الجسم للأنسولين.

تأتي هذه النتائج في سياق نقاش عالمي متجدد حول دور الدهون المشبعة في النظام الغذائي، وعلى مدى عقود، ربطت معظم الإرشادات الغذائية الغربية مثل تلك الصادرة عن منظمة الصحة العالمية وجمعيات القلب بين الدهون الحيوانية المشبعة وزيادة مخاطر أمراض القلب والسمنة.

لكن دراسات حديثة – خصوصاً في آسيا – بدأت تُظهر أن السياق الثقافي والكمية والتوازن مع مكونات أخرى (كالألياف والخضروات) يلعب دوراً حاسماً.

الدراسة الصينية أجريت تجاربها على فئران، حيث استندت إلى مقارنات بين أنظمة غذائية مختلفة، وأشارت إلى توافق مع دراسات سابقة مثل دراسة فيتنامية عام 2024 حول مخاطر الإفراط في الدهون بشكل عام.