A study conducted by research teams at Hunan Agricultural University and the South University of China revealed that consuming moderate amounts of animal fats does not cause the health damage traditionally attributed to them, but may actually contribute to improving metabolism and reducing fat accumulation and inflammation in the body.

The experiments carried out on animal models over 24 weeks showed that a diet containing 25% of energy from animal fats, which is considered within the recommended limits, led to a decrease in fat accumulation in adipose tissues, a reduction in inflammatory processes, and an improvement in the body's insulin sensitivity compared to diets that heavily rely on vegetable oils.



The researchers pointed out that animal fats raise levels of taurocholic acid, a compound that helps improve fat absorption and reduces chronic inflammation associated with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The study also noted a historical paradox: as Western recommendations to replace animal fats with plant-based fats have spread over the past decades, the world has witnessed a significant rise in obesity rates, while obesity and diabetes rates in some regions that rely on traditional diets rich in meats and animal fats, such as parts of Asia, remain relatively lower.



The study confirmed that the key lies in moderation; excessive consumption of any type of fat, whether animal or plant-based, remains harmful, but animal fats within reasonable proportions (about 25% of calories) appear to be more beneficial in regulating adipose tissue balance and improving the body's insulin response.

These findings come in the context of a renewed global discussion about the role of saturated fats in the diet. For decades, most Western dietary guidelines, such as those issued by the World Health Organization and heart associations, have linked saturated animal fats to increased risks of heart disease and obesity.



However, recent studies—especially in Asia—have begun to show that cultural context, quantity, and balance with other components (such as fiber and vegetables) play a crucial role.

The Chinese study conducted its experiments on rats, relying on comparisons between different dietary systems, and indicated alignment with previous studies, such as a Vietnamese study in 2024 regarding the risks of excessive fat consumption in general.