أصدر خبراء الصحة في بريطانيا تحذيراً عاجلاً لأصحاب فصائل دم معينة، مشددين على أهمية التبرع بالدم للحفاظ على مخزون كافٍ يلبي احتياجات المرضى اليومية والطوارئ.
يأتي هذا النداء وسط حاجة ماسة لبعض الفصائل، خصوصاً تلك التي تُستخدم بشكل أكبر في المستشفيات.
ووفقاً لموقع express، يُقدر أن 8% فقط من السكان يحملون فصيلة O سالب، لكنها تشكل 13% من الطلبات في المستشفيات، كونها المانح العالمي الذي يناسب جميع الفصائل في الحالات الطارئة.
لذلك، تتم مراقبة مخزونها بعناية، وقد يتم التواصل مباشرة مع المتبرعين المنتظمين لفصائل محددة عند الحاجة.
فصائل الدم ومن يمكن مساعدتهم
1 - O موجب: يمكن أن يساعد O موجب، A موجب، B موجب، AB موجب.
2 - O سالب: يمكن أن يساعد أي فصيلة دم (المانح العالمي).
3 - A موجب: يمكن أن يساعد A موجب، AB موجب.
4 - A سالب: يمكن أن يساعد A موجب، A سالب، AB موجب، AB سالب.
5 - B موجب: يمكن أن يساعد B موجب، AB موجب.
6 - B سالب: يمكن أن يساعد B موجب، B سالب، AB موجب، AB سالب.
7 - AB موجب: يمكن أن يساعد AB موجب فقط.
8 - AB سالب: يمكن أن يساعد AB موجب، AB سالب.
ما هي فصائل الدم النادرة؟
يوضح الخبراء أن فصيلة الدم النادرة هي أي فصيلة دم يحتاجها المرضى ويصعب العثور عليها في المجتمع، وتشمل النوع الفرعي Ro، الذي يحمله 2% فقط من المتبرعين المنتظمين في إنجلترا، لكنه حيوي لمرضى الخلايا المنجلية.
ويحمل 47% من المتبرعين ذوي الأصول الأفريقية هذا النوع الفرعي، والطلب عليه يزداد سنوياً، وعدم توافقه يزيد من مخاطر المضاعفات، لذا كلما كان التطابق أفضل كانت النتائج أحسن.
وعادةً، يتم الكشف عن فصيلة الدم عند التبرع الأول، وبعد التسجيل والتبرع، يُبلغ المتبرع بنتيجته.
