Health experts in Britain have issued an urgent warning to individuals with certain blood types, emphasizing the importance of blood donation to maintain a sufficient supply to meet the daily and emergency needs of patients.

This call comes amid a pressing need for some blood types, particularly those that are used more frequently in hospitals.

According to the express website, it is estimated that only 8% of the population has O negative blood type, yet it accounts for 13% of hospital requests, as it is the universal donor that is compatible with all blood types in emergency situations.

Therefore, its supply is closely monitored, and regular donors of specific blood types may be contacted directly when needed.



Blood Types and Who They Can Help

1 - O positive: Can help O positive, A positive, B positive, AB positive.

2 - O negative: Can help any blood type (universal donor).

3 - A positive: Can help A positive, AB positive.

4 - A negative: Can help A positive, A negative, AB positive, AB negative.

5 - B positive: Can help B positive, AB positive.

6 - B negative: Can help B positive, B negative, AB positive, AB negative.

7 - AB positive: Can help only AB positive.

8 - AB negative: Can help AB positive, AB negative.



What Are Rare Blood Types?

Experts explain that a rare blood type is any blood type that patients need and is difficult to find in the community, including the Ro subtype, which is carried by only 2% of regular donors in England, but is vital for patients with sickle cell disease.

47% of donors of African descent carry this subtype, and the demand for it increases annually, as incompatibility raises the risk of complications, so the better the match, the better the outcomes.

Typically, blood type is determined during the first donation, and after registration and donation, the donor is informed of their result.