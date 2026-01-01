في احتفالات رأس السنة.. كنيسة أمستردام التاريخية تحترق بالكامل في أول ساعات 2026

في بداية دراماتيكية ومأساوية للعام الجديد، تحولت احتفالات رأس السنة في العاصمة الهولندية إلى كابوس حريق هائل التهم كنيسة «فوندلكيرك» التاريخية، أحد أبرز المعالم المعمارية في أمستردام، ما أدى إلى انهيار برجها الشهير بالكامل وتدمير واسع للمبنى الذي يبلغ عمره نحو 154 عامًا.
اندلع الحريق بعد منتصف الليل بقليل، أي بعد دقائق من انتهاء عروض الألعاب النارية الاحتفالية بالعام 2026، وسرعان ما التهمت النيران برج الكنيسة البارز، ما أدى إلى سقوط أجزاء كبيرة منه في غضون ساعة واحدة فقط.
وبحلول الساعة 02:30 صباحًا، أعلنت السلطات أن الكنيسة «لم تعد قابلة للإنقاذ»، وأن المبنى بأكمله محترق ومهدد بالانهيار التام، وأصدرت السلطات تنبيهاً يطالب السكان بإغلاق النوافذ والأبواب، وإيقاف أنظمة التهوية، وتجنب الدخان الكثيف الأسود المنبعث.
وأعلنت خدمات الطوارئ في منطقة أمستردام-أمستيلاند حالة «حريق كبير» ثم «طوارئ إقليمية Grip 2»، ما استدعى تعزيزات من خارج المدينة، وتم إجلاء عشرات المنازل المجاورة بسبب «مطر من الشرر» المتساقط من البرج المحترق، وقطع التيار الكهربائي عن نحو 90 منزلًا لتسهيل عمليات الإطفاء.
وتعد كنيسة «فوندلكيرك» التي شيدت عام 1872 بتصميم نيو-غوثي من عمل المهندس المعماري الشهير بيتر كويبرس، الذي صمم أيضًا متحف ريكز ومحطة أمستردام المركزية، من أهم الأماكن التاريخية في أمستردام، وتقع على حافة حديقة فوندل، أكبر وأشهر حديقة عامة في أمستردام، وتُعد من المعالم المرئية البارزة في المدينة.
وخدمت ككنيسة كاثوليكية رومانية حتى عام 1977، ثم تحولت إلى مركز ثقافي متعدد الاستخدامات يستضيف فعاليات، ومعارض، ومناسبات، ومساحات مكتبية صغيرة. ولم يكن هذا أول حريق يصيب البرج؛ فقد دمرت صاعقة برق البرج الأصلي عام 1904، وأعيد بناؤه لاحقًا.
ووصف عمدة أمستردام فيمكي هالسيما الحريق قائلا: «هذا حريق شديد ومروع في هذه الكنيسة الضخمة التاريخية، أولويتنا الأولى هي سلامة السكان المجاورين»، في حين وصف متحدث باسم خدمات الطوارئ: «مظهر الكنيسة المميز قد فقد إلى الأبد، بداية دراماتيكية ومؤلمة للغاية للعام الجديد».
In a dramatic and tragic start to the new year, New Year's celebrations in the Dutch capital turned into a nightmare as a massive fire engulfed the historic "Vondelkerk" church, one of the most prominent architectural landmarks in Amsterdam, leading to the complete collapse of its famous tower and extensive destruction of the building, which is about 154 years old.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight, just minutes after the festive fireworks displays for the year 2026 ended, and the flames quickly consumed the church's prominent tower, causing large sections of it to fall within just one hour.
By 2:30 AM, authorities announced that the church was "no longer salvageable," and that the entire building was ablaze and at risk of total collapse. Authorities issued a warning urging residents to close their windows and doors, turn off ventilation systems, and avoid the thick black smoke emanating from the fire.
The emergency services in the Amsterdam-Amstelland area declared a "major fire" and then a "regional emergency Grip 2," which called for reinforcements from outside the city. Dozens of neighboring homes were evacuated due to a "rain of sparks" falling from the burning tower, and power was cut to about 90 homes to facilitate firefighting operations.
The "Vondelkerk," built in 1872 in a Neo-Gothic design by the famous architect Peter Kuipers, who also designed the Rijksmuseum and Amsterdam Central Station, is one of the most important historical sites in Amsterdam. It is located on the edge of Vondelpark, the largest and most famous public park in Amsterdam, and is considered one of the city's prominent visual landmarks.
It served as a Roman Catholic church until 1977, when it was transformed into a multi-purpose cultural center hosting events, exhibitions, occasions, and small office spaces. This was not the first fire to affect the tower; the original tower was destroyed by a lightning strike in 1904 and was later rebuilt.
Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema described the fire, saying: "This is a severe and horrific fire in this massive historic church; our top priority is the safety of the neighboring residents," while a spokesperson for the emergency services stated: "The church's distinctive appearance has been lost forever, marking a dramatic and deeply painful start to the new year."