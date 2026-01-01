في احتفالات رأس السنة.. كنيسة أمستردام التاريخية تحترق بالكامل في أول ساعات 2026

In a dramatic and tragic start to the new year, New Year's celebrations in the Dutch capital turned into a nightmare as a massive fire engulfed the historic "Vondelkerk" church, one of the most prominent architectural landmarks in Amsterdam, leading to the complete collapse of its famous tower and extensive destruction of the building, which is about 154 years old.



The fire broke out shortly after midnight, just minutes after the festive fireworks displays for the year 2026 ended, and the flames quickly consumed the church's prominent tower, causing large sections of it to fall within just one hour.

By 2:30 AM, authorities announced that the church was "no longer salvageable," and that the entire building was ablaze and at risk of total collapse. Authorities issued a warning urging residents to close their windows and doors, turn off ventilation systems, and avoid the thick black smoke emanating from the fire.



The emergency services in the Amsterdam-Amstelland area declared a "major fire" and then a "regional emergency Grip 2," which called for reinforcements from outside the city. Dozens of neighboring homes were evacuated due to a "rain of sparks" falling from the burning tower, and power was cut to about 90 homes to facilitate firefighting operations.



The "Vondelkerk," built in 1872 in a Neo-Gothic design by the famous architect Peter Kuipers, who also designed the Rijksmuseum and Amsterdam Central Station, is one of the most important historical sites in Amsterdam. It is located on the edge of Vondelpark, the largest and most famous public park in Amsterdam, and is considered one of the city's prominent visual landmarks.

It served as a Roman Catholic church until 1977, when it was transformed into a multi-purpose cultural center hosting events, exhibitions, occasions, and small office spaces. This was not the first fire to affect the tower; the original tower was destroyed by a lightning strike in 1904 and was later rebuilt.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema described the fire, saying: "This is a severe and horrific fire in this massive historic church; our top priority is the safety of the neighboring residents," while a spokesperson for the emergency services stated: "The church's distinctive appearance has been lost forever, marking a dramatic and deeply painful start to the new year."