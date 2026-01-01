في احتفالات رأس السنة.. كنيسة أمستردام التاريخية تحترق بالكامل في أول ساعات 2026

في بداية دراماتيكية ومأساوية للعام الجديد، تحولت احتفالات رأس السنة في العاصمة الهولندية إلى كابوس حريق هائل التهم كنيسة «فوندلكيرك» التاريخية، أحد أبرز المعالم المعمارية في أمستردام، ما أدى إلى انهيار برجها الشهير بالكامل وتدمير واسع للمبنى الذي يبلغ عمره نحو 154 عامًا.
اندلع الحريق بعد منتصف الليل بقليل، أي بعد دقائق من انتهاء عروض الألعاب النارية الاحتفالية بالعام 2026، وسرعان ما التهمت النيران برج الكنيسة البارز، ما أدى إلى سقوط أجزاء كبيرة منه في غضون ساعة واحدة فقط.

وبحلول الساعة 02:30 صباحًا، أعلنت السلطات أن الكنيسة «لم تعد قابلة للإنقاذ»، وأن المبنى بأكمله محترق ومهدد بالانهيار التام، وأصدرت السلطات تنبيهاً يطالب السكان بإغلاق النوافذ والأبواب، وإيقاف أنظمة التهوية، وتجنب الدخان الكثيف الأسود المنبعث.
وأعلنت خدمات الطوارئ في منطقة أمستردام-أمستيلاند حالة «حريق كبير» ثم «طوارئ إقليمية Grip 2»، ما استدعى تعزيزات من خارج المدينة، وتم إجلاء عشرات المنازل المجاورة بسبب «مطر من الشرر» المتساقط من البرج المحترق، وقطع التيار الكهربائي عن نحو 90 منزلًا لتسهيل عمليات الإطفاء.
وتعد كنيسة «فوندلكيرك» التي شيدت عام 1872 بتصميم نيو-غوثي من عمل المهندس المعماري الشهير بيتر كويبرس، الذي صمم أيضًا متحف ريكز ومحطة أمستردام المركزية، من أهم الأماكن التاريخية في أمستردام، وتقع على حافة حديقة فوندل، أكبر وأشهر حديقة عامة في أمستردام، وتُعد من المعالم المرئية البارزة في المدينة.

وخدمت ككنيسة كاثوليكية رومانية حتى عام 1977، ثم تحولت إلى مركز ثقافي متعدد الاستخدامات يستضيف فعاليات، ومعارض، ومناسبات، ومساحات مكتبية صغيرة. ولم يكن هذا أول حريق يصيب البرج؛ فقد دمرت صاعقة برق البرج الأصلي عام 1904، وأعيد بناؤه لاحقًا.

ووصف عمدة أمستردام فيمكي هالسيما الحريق قائلا: «هذا حريق شديد ومروع في هذه الكنيسة الضخمة التاريخية، أولويتنا الأولى هي سلامة السكان المجاورين»، في حين وصف متحدث باسم خدمات الطوارئ: «مظهر الكنيسة المميز قد فقد إلى الأبد، بداية دراماتيكية ومؤلمة للغاية للعام الجديد».