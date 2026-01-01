أوروبا في حالة تأهب.. احتجاز سفينة روسية بعد تلف كابل اتصالات حيوي

The Finnish police announced on Wednesday evening the seizure of a cargo ship flying the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which was coming from the Russian port of Saint Petersburg heading to Israel, on suspicion of sabotaging an undersea communications cable linking Helsinki and Tallinn across the Gulf of Finland.

This incident occurs in an area that has witnessed a series of similar incidents in recent years, raising increasing concerns about the escalation of hybrid threats attributed to Russia.

The ship, named "Vitebsk," was dragging its anchor on the seabed when discovered, and it was directed to Finnish territorial waters, where it was taken over by border guard and police forces in a joint operation.



Sabotage of Undersea Communications Cable

The Chief of Helsinki Police, Jari Liukko, reported at a press conference that initial investigations indicate "serious disruption of communications, serious sabotage, and an attempt at serious sabotage." The damaged cable belongs to the Finnish telecommunications company "Elisa," and the damage occurred in the exclusive economic zone of Estonia.



Detention of All Crew Members

All 14 crew members, who hold Russian, Georgian, Kazakh, and Azerbaijani nationalities, have been detained. According to official reports, the ship is owned by "Vitebsk Shipping" and operated by "Alborz Shipping and Trading."

For his part, Estonian President Alar Karis expressed his concern about the incident via X platform, stating: "I hope it is not a deliberate act, but investigations will reveal the truth."

The Estonian Ministry of Justice also reported damage to a second communications cable linking the two countries, owned by the Swedish company "Arelion," without confirming its connection to the same incident.



Escalating European Concerns

This incident comes amid escalating European concerns over Russian hybrid threats since the start of the war in Ukraine, which include cyberattacks, disinformation, and sabotage of critical infrastructure.

A NATO official confirmed that the alliance is closely monitoring the incident, while reinforcing its presence in the Baltic Sea with frigates, aircraft, and maritime drones.

Similar Incidents

It is noteworthy that Finland seized an oil tanker linked to Russia, "Eagle S," in December 2024 on similar suspicions, but the court dismissed the criminal charges due to lack of evidence of intent. As investigations continue, the Baltic Sea, bordered by eight NATO countries alongside Russia, remains on high alert for incidents of cable and pipeline damage that have increased since 2022.