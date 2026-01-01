أعلنت الشرطة الفنلندية، مساء (الأربعاء)، ضبط سفينة شحن ترفع علم سان فينسنت وغرينادينز، كانت قادمة من ميناء سان بطرسبورغ الروسي متجهة إلى إسرائيل، بشبهة تخريب كابل اتصالات تحت البحر يربط بين هلسنكي وتالين عبر خليج فنلندا.

أوروبا في حالة تأهب.. احتجاز سفينة روسية بعد تلف كابل اتصالات حيوي

يأتي الحادث في منطقة شهدت سلسلة من الحوادث المماثلة في السنوات الأخيرة، مما يثير مخاوف متزايدة من تصعيد التهديدات الهجينة المنسوبة إلى روسيا.

السفينة، التي تحمل اسم «فيتبورغ»، كانت تسحب مرساتها في قاع البحر عند اكتشافها، وتم توجيهها إلى المياه الإقليمية الفنلندية، حيث سيطرت عليها قوات حرس الحدود والشرطة في عملية مشتركة.
أوروبا في حالة تأهب.. احتجاز سفينة روسية بعد تلف كابل اتصالات حيوي

تخريب كابل اتصالات بحري

وأفاد رئيس شرطة هلسنكي، جاري ليوكو، في مؤتمر صحفي بأن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى «تعطيل جسيم للاتصالات، وتخريب جسيم، ومحاولة تخريب جسيم»، كما أن الكابل التالف يعود ملكيته لشركة الاتصالات الفنلندية «إليسا»، ووقع التلف في المنطقة الاقتصادية الخالصة لإستونيا.
أوروبا في حالة تأهب.. احتجاز سفينة روسية بعد تلف كابل اتصالات حيوي

احتجاز جميع طاقم السفينة

واحتُجز جميع أفراد الطاقم الـ14، الذين يحملون جنسيات روسية وجورجية وكازاخستانية وأذربيجانية، ووفقًا لتقارير رسمية، تملك السفينة شركة «فيتبورغ شيبينغ» وتديرها شركة «ألبروس شيبينغ آند تريدينغ».

من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس الإستوني، ألار كاريس، عن قلقه من الحادث عبر منصة إكس، قائلًا: «أتمنى ألا يكون فعلًا متعمدًا، لكن التحقيقات ستكشف الحقيقة».

كما أفادت وزارة العدل الإستونية بتلف كابل اتصالات ثانٍ يربط البلدين، يعود لشركة «أريليون» السويدية، دون تأكيد ارتباطه بالحادث نفسه.
أوروبا في حالة تأهب.. احتجاز سفينة روسية بعد تلف كابل اتصالات حيوي

تصاعد القلق الأوروبي

ويأتي هذا الحادث وسط تصاعد القلق الأوروبي من التهديدات الهجينة الروسية منذ بدء الحرب في أوكرانيا، والتي تشمل الهجمات الإلكترونية، التضليل، وتخريب البنية التحتية الحيوية.

وأكد مسؤول في حلف الناتو أن التحالف يتابع الواقعة عن كثب، مع تعزيز وجوده في بحر البلطيق بفرقاطات وطائرات وطائرات مسيرة بحرية.

وقائع مُشابهة

يُذكر أن فنلندا ضبطت في ديسمبر 2024 ناقلة نفط مرتبطة بروسيا، «إيغل إس»، بشبهة مشابهة، لكن المحكمة رفضت التهم الجنائية لعدم إثبات النية المتعمدة، ومع استمرار التحقيقات، يبقى بحر البلطيق، الذي يحده ثماني دول من الناتو إلى جانب روسيا، في حالة تأهب قصوى أمام حوادث تلف الكابلات والأنابيب التي تزايدت منذ 2022.