The Hurghada Misdemeanor Court in the Red Sea Governorate of Egypt issued sentences of imprisonment and fines in the case of the sinking of the submarine "Sindbad," which resulted in the deaths of 6 Russian tourists and injuries to 29 others in an incident that shook marine tourism in the Red Sea.

The Egyptian court sentenced the captain of the sunken tourist submarine "Sindbad" to two years in prison with a bail of 2000 Egyptian pounds, and the maintenance manager to six months in prison with a bail of 1000 Egyptian pounds, in connection with the horrific sinking incident that occurred in March 2025.

The Public Prosecution in the Red Sea charged the defendants with involuntary manslaughter and causing unintentional injury, based on a report from a specialized technical committee from the Maritime Safety Authority, which revealed that the causes of the sinking were due to water leaking into the submarine while preparing for diving and before the operation began.

The technical report indicated that the water leakage into the submarine resulted from negligence in maintenance and safety procedures, which led to the rapid sinking of the submarine while it was docked in front of one of the famous hotels in Hurghada.

The referral decision also included the trial of another fugitive official in absentia, and investigations confirmed that the submarine was carrying 50 people; 5 were Egyptian crew members and 45 were tourists of various nationalities, the majority of whom were Russian.

On the morning of March 27, the operations room of the Red Sea Governorate received a report about the sinking of the tourist submarine "Sindbad," which is considered one of the famous recreational submarines for viewing coral reefs about one kilometer from the shore, while preparing for a daily diving trip.

The incident resulted in the deaths of 6 Russian tourists, including children according to some reports, and 29 people suffered from oxygen deficiency and various injuries, and they were transported to hospitals in Hurghada.

The incident sparked official Russian discontent, with Russian authorities considering the incident a "crime" and opening a parallel criminal investigation, while Egyptian authorities confirmed full transparency in the investigations and taking action against any negligence.