أصدرت محكمة جنح الغردقة في محافظة البحر الأحمر في مصر، أحكاماً بالحبس والغرامة في قضية غرق الغواصة البحرية «سندباد» التي أودت بحياة 6 سياح روس، وإصابة 29 آخرين في واقعة هزت السياحة البحرية بالبحر الأحمر.

وقضت المحكمة المصرية بالحبس عامين مع كفالة 2000 جنيه لقبطان الغواصة السياحية «سندباد» الغارقة، والحبس 6 أشهر مع كفالة 1000 جنيه لمدير الصيانة، في واقعة غرق الغواصة المروعة التي وقعت في مارس 2025.

ووجهت النيابة العامة بالبحر الأحمر للمتهمين، تهمتي القتل الخطأ والإصابة الخطأ، استناداً إلى تقرير لجنة فنية متخصصة من هيئة السلامة البحرية، كشفت أن أسباب الغرق تعود إلى تسرب مياه إلى داخل الغواصة أثناء الاستعداد للغوص وقبل بدء التشغيل.

وأوضح التقرير الفني أن تسرب المياه إلى داخل الغواصة جاء نتيجة إهمال في الصيانة وإجراءات السلامة، ما أدى إلى غرق سريع للغواصة أثناء رسوها أمام أحد الفنادق الشهيرة بالغردقة.

كما تضمن قرار الإحالة محاكمة مسؤول آخر هارب غيابياً، وأكدت التحقيقات أن الغواصة كانت تقل 50 شخصاً؛ 5 من أفراد الطاقم المصري و45 سائحاً من جنسيات مختلفة غالبيتهم روس.

وفي صباح يوم 27 مارس الماضي تلقت غرفة عمليات محافظة البحر الأحمر بلاغاً بغرق الغواصة السياحية «سندباد» التي تُعد من الغواصات الترفيهية الشهيرة لمشاهدة الشعاب المرجانية على بعد نحو كيلومتر واحد من الشاطئ، أثناء استعدادها لرحلة غوص يومية.

وأسفر الحادث عن وفاة 6 سائحين روس بينهم أطفال حسب بعض التقارير، وإصابة 29 شخصا بنقص أكسجين وإصابات متفرقة، ونقلوا إلى مستشفيات الغردقة.

وأثارت الواقعة استياء روسياً رسمياً، واعتبرت السلطات الروسية الحادث «جريمة» وفتحت تحقيقاً جنائياً موازياً، فيما أكدت السلطات المصرية الشفافية الكاملة في التحقيقات واتخاذ الإجراءات ضد أي تقصير.