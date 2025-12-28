مع اقتراب العام الجديد، تتصدر قرارات تحسين العادات اليومية قوائم الكثيرين، خصوصاً تلك المتعلقة باللياقة والتغذية والعناية بالبشرة، لكن قبل شراء كريمات جديدة أو تغيير روتين العناية، يجب التخلص من المفاهيم الخاطئة الشائعة، خصوصاً لأصحاب البشرة الجافة.
وبحسب موقع «Hindustantimes» الهندي، أكدت استشارية الأمراض الجلدية الدكتورة سوجانيا دوليبالا، أن البشرة الجافة من أكثر المشكلات شيوعاً، خصوصاً في الفصول الباردة أو المناطق ذات الهواء الجاف، وأنها تتجاوز مجرد نقص الترطيب.
خرافات عن العناية بالبشرة
كما فندت 6 خرافات عن العناية بالبشرة، وهي كالتالي:
1 - البشرة الجافة تعني عدم شرب كمية كافية من الماء
كشفت طبيبة الجلدية أن أول افتراض خاطئ هو أن شرب المزيد من الماء كفيل بعلاج جفاف البشرة، فبينما يُعدّ الترطيب أمراً بالغ الأهمية، إلا أنه لا يعني بالضرورة أن تصبح البشرة أكثر نعومة ورطبة.
وقالت: «إن الطبقة الخارجية من الجلد، وهي الطبقة القرنية، تعتمد بشكل أكبر على الحاجز المحيط بها بدلاً من مستويات الترطيب داخل الجسم. فعندما يتضرر هذا الحاجز، تتسرب الرطوبة حتى لو كنت تشرب الكثير من الماء.»
وفي هذا السياق نصحت الدكتور دوليبالا، باللجوء إلى منتجات وعلاجات إصلاح حاجز البشرة التي تعمل على استعادة وتجديد الدهون إضافة إلى عوامل الترطيب الطبيعية.
2 - البشرة الدهنية لا يمكن أن تكون جافة
بحسب طبيبة الجلدية: «قد تكون البشرة دهنية وجافة في آن واحد، خصوصاً عند استخدام المنظفات القاسية والمقشرات التي تزيل الزيوت الضرورية منها، فتعوض ذلك بإنتاج المزيد من الزهم مع استمرار نقص الرطوبة، وعادةً ما يؤدي هذا المزيج إلى تهيج البشرة وظهور البثور».
ويمكن حل هذه المشكلة بمساعدة بعض المنتجات مثل استخدام منظفات ومرطبات لطيفة تعمل على استعادة حاجز الدهون في البشرة، مما يساعد على إفراز الزيوت وترطيبها، ويؤدي إلى بشرة متوازنة من حيث محتوى الزيوت والماء.
3 - الكريمات الثقيلة دائماً أفضل
قد تعتقدين أن الكريمات الثقيلة أكثر فعالية وتساعد على الاحتفاظ بالرطوبة، لكن طبيبة الجلدية حذرت من أنها قد لا تكون فعالة إذا كان حاجز البشرة متضرراً بالفعل، فمجرد إضافة طبقات من المرطب السميك لن يحل المشكلة الأساسية.
ونصحت بأن يكون هناك روتين يحتوي على سيراميدات، حمض الهيالورونيك، ومضادات الأكسدة لتقوية الحاجز الطبيعي.
4 - جفاف الجلد مشكلة شتوية فقط
يظن الكثيرون أن جفاف الجلد يحدث فقط خلال الأشهر الباردة، لكن الدكتورة سوجانيا دوليبالا، كشف أنه في الواقع يحدث على مدار السنة وليس له طبيعة موسمية.
وأوضحت الأسباب المختلفة لجفاف الجلد التي تجعله مشكلة مستمرة طوال العام، قائلة: «سواء كان ذلك بسبب تلوث الهواء، أو أشعة الشمس، أو حتى الغرف المكيفة، فإنها من بين العوامل الرئيسية التي تساهم في تلف حاجز الجلد خلال جميع الفصول، حتى في البيئات الرطبة، يمكن أن يصاب الجلد بالجفاف إذا تضررت طبقته الواقية».
ولحماية بشرتك والحصول على بشرة ناعمة وجميلة، نصحت طبيبة الجلدية باتباع نظام منتظم للعناية بالبشرة، والذي يتكون من مضادات الأكسدة وواقي الشمس والمكونات المرممة، يساعد على توازن البشرة على مدار العام، وفي جميع الفصول.
5 - التقشير يزيد من الجفاف
كثيراً ما نسمع أن جفاف البشرة يزداد سوءاً مع التقشير، لكن لا يُعفل أن التقشير الصحيح يساعد على إزالة خلايا الجلد الميتة التي تعيق امتصاص المرطب، فيما تكمن المشكلة الحقيقية في الإفراط في التقشير أو استخدام مكونات قوية وقاسية.
وأوصت بهذه المكونات والعلاجات: «بعض المقشرات اللطيفة، مثل المقشرات الكيميائية الخفيفة أو تلك التي تعتمد على الإنزيمات، تدعم عملية تجديد خلايا الجلد ولا تسلب الجلد رطوبته الطبيعية»، كما سلطت الضوء على بعض العلاجات الرئيسية، «عند استخدامها بالتناوب مع علاجات إعادة تشكيل الكولاجين مثل Alma Hybrid، إلى جانب منتجات التقشير اللطيفة، يمكن للمرء في الواقع تقوية البشرة من الداخل وتعزيز الاحتفاظ بالترطيب.»
6 - البشرة الجافة حالة دائمة
الخرافة الأخيرة في هذه القائمة هي الاعتقاد بأن جفاف البشرة حالة دائمة، مما يجعل أصحابها يشعرون باليأس، إذ لا مفر من التعايش معها، لكن هذا ليس صحيحاً، إذ كشفت طبيبة الجلدية أن جفاف البشرة المزمن ليس دائماً، وأوضحت أنه باستخدام مجموعة مناسبة من منتجات العناية بالبشرة والعلاجات الاحترافية، يمكن استعادة قدرة البشرة الطبيعية على الاحتفاظ بالرطوبة وإصلاح حاجزها الواقي.
وأكدت الدكتورة دوليبالا أن التحسن يعتمد على اتباع ثلاث خطوات رئيسية: تقوية حاجز الجلد، والحفاظ على ترطيب الجلد، ودعم تخليق الكولاجين، كما يمكن إعادة تهيئتها للاحتفاظ بالرطوبة من خلال تقوية الحاجز، الترطيب، ودعم إنتاج الكولاجين.
As the new year approaches, improving daily habits tops the lists of many, especially those related to fitness, nutrition, and skincare. However, before purchasing new creams or changing your skincare routine, it is essential to dispel common misconceptions, especially for those with dry skin.
According to the Indian website "Hindustantimes," dermatologist Dr. Sujanya Dolipala confirmed that dry skin is one of the most common issues, particularly in cold seasons or areas with dry air, and it goes beyond just a lack of hydration.
Myths About Skincare
She also debunked 6 myths about skincare, which are as follows:
1 - Dry skin means not drinking enough water
The dermatologist revealed that the first misconception is that drinking more water is sufficient to treat dry skin. While hydration is extremely important, it does not necessarily mean that the skin will become softer and more hydrated.
She stated, "The outer layer of the skin, known as the stratum corneum, relies more on the surrounding barrier than on hydration levels within the body. When this barrier is damaged, moisture escapes even if you are drinking plenty of water."
In this context, Dr. Dolipala advised using products and treatments that repair the skin barrier, which work to restore and renew fats in addition to natural moisturizing factors.
2 - Oily skin cannot be dry
According to the dermatologist: "Skin can be both oily and dry at the same time, especially when using harsh cleansers and exfoliants that strip essential oils from it, compensating by producing more sebum while still lacking moisture. This combination often leads to skin irritation and breakouts."
This issue can be resolved with the help of certain products, such as gentle cleansers and moisturizers that help restore the skin's oil barrier, aiding in oil secretion and hydration, leading to balanced skin in terms of oil and water content.
3 - Heavy creams are always better
You might think that heavy creams are more effective and help retain moisture, but the dermatologist warned that they may not be effective if the skin barrier is already damaged. Simply adding layers of thick moisturizer will not resolve the underlying problem.
She recommended having a routine that includes ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants to strengthen the natural barrier.
4 - Dry skin is only a winter problem
Many believe that dry skin occurs only during the cold months, but Dr. Sujanya Dolipala revealed that, in fact, it happens year-round and is not seasonal.
She explained the various reasons for dry skin that make it a persistent issue throughout the year, saying, "Whether due to air pollution, sunlight, or even air-conditioned rooms, these are among the main factors that contribute to skin barrier damage in all seasons. Even in humid environments, skin can become dry if its protective layer is damaged."
To protect your skin and achieve a soft, beautiful complexion, the dermatologist advised following a regular skincare regimen that includes antioxidants, sunscreen, and reparative ingredients, which help balance the skin throughout the year and in all seasons.
5 - Exfoliation increases dryness
We often hear that dry skin worsens with exfoliation, but it is not true that proper exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells that hinder moisturizer absorption. The real problem lies in over-exfoliating or using strong, harsh ingredients.
She recommended these ingredients and treatments: "Some gentle exfoliants, such as mild chemical exfoliants or those based on enzymes, support the skin cell renewal process without stripping the skin of its natural moisture." She also highlighted some key treatments, "When used in conjunction with collagen remodeling treatments like Alma Hybrid, along with gentle exfoliating products, one can actually strengthen the skin from within and enhance moisture retention."
6 - Dry skin is a permanent condition
The last myth on this list is the belief that dry skin is a permanent condition, leading its sufferers to feel hopeless, as if there is no escape from living with it. However, this is not true, as the dermatologist revealed that chronic dry skin is not always the case. She explained that by using an appropriate range of skincare products and professional treatments, the skin's natural ability to retain moisture and repair its protective barrier can be restored.
Dr. Dolipala confirmed that improvement depends on following three main steps: strengthening the skin barrier, maintaining skin hydration, and supporting collagen synthesis. The skin can be reconditioned to retain moisture by strengthening the barrier, hydrating, and supporting collagen production.