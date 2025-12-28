مع اقتراب العام الجديد، تتصدر قرارات تحسين العادات اليومية قوائم الكثيرين، خصوصاً تلك المتعلقة باللياقة والتغذية والعناية بالبشرة، لكن قبل شراء كريمات جديدة أو تغيير روتين العناية، يجب التخلص من المفاهيم الخاطئة الشائعة، خصوصاً لأصحاب البشرة الجافة.

وبحسب موقع «Hindustantimes» الهندي، أكدت استشارية الأمراض الجلدية الدكتورة سوجانيا دوليبالا، أن البشرة الجافة من أكثر المشكلات شيوعاً، خصوصاً في الفصول الباردة أو المناطق ذات الهواء الجاف، وأنها تتجاوز مجرد نقص الترطيب.

خرافات عن العناية بالبشرة

كما فندت 6 خرافات عن العناية بالبشرة، وهي كالتالي:

1 - البشرة الجافة تعني عدم شرب كمية كافية من الماء

كشفت طبيبة الجلدية أن أول افتراض خاطئ هو أن شرب المزيد من الماء كفيل بعلاج جفاف البشرة، فبينما يُعدّ الترطيب أمراً بالغ الأهمية، إلا أنه لا يعني بالضرورة أن تصبح البشرة أكثر نعومة ورطبة.

وقالت: «إن الطبقة الخارجية من الجلد، وهي الطبقة القرنية، تعتمد بشكل أكبر على الحاجز المحيط بها بدلاً من مستويات الترطيب داخل الجسم. فعندما يتضرر هذا الحاجز، تتسرب الرطوبة حتى لو كنت تشرب الكثير من الماء.»

وفي هذا السياق نصحت الدكتور دوليبالا، باللجوء إلى منتجات وعلاجات إصلاح حاجز البشرة التي تعمل على استعادة وتجديد الدهون إضافة إلى عوامل الترطيب الطبيعية.

2 - البشرة الدهنية لا يمكن أن تكون جافة

بحسب طبيبة الجلدية: «قد تكون البشرة دهنية وجافة في آن واحد، خصوصاً عند استخدام المنظفات القاسية والمقشرات التي تزيل الزيوت الضرورية منها، فتعوض ذلك بإنتاج المزيد من الزهم مع استمرار نقص الرطوبة، وعادةً ما يؤدي هذا المزيج إلى تهيج البشرة وظهور البثور».

ويمكن حل هذه المشكلة بمساعدة بعض المنتجات مثل استخدام منظفات ومرطبات لطيفة تعمل على استعادة حاجز الدهون في البشرة، مما يساعد على إفراز الزيوت وترطيبها، ويؤدي إلى بشرة متوازنة من حيث محتوى الزيوت والماء.

3 - الكريمات الثقيلة دائماً أفضل

قد تعتقدين أن الكريمات الثقيلة أكثر فعالية وتساعد على الاحتفاظ بالرطوبة، لكن طبيبة الجلدية حذرت من أنها قد لا تكون فعالة إذا كان حاجز البشرة متضرراً بالفعل، فمجرد إضافة طبقات من المرطب السميك لن يحل المشكلة الأساسية.

ونصحت بأن يكون هناك روتين يحتوي على سيراميدات، حمض الهيالورونيك، ومضادات الأكسدة لتقوية الحاجز الطبيعي.

4 - جفاف الجلد مشكلة شتوية فقط

يظن الكثيرون أن جفاف الجلد يحدث فقط خلال الأشهر الباردة، لكن الدكتورة سوجانيا دوليبالا، كشف أنه في الواقع يحدث على مدار السنة وليس له طبيعة موسمية.

وأوضحت الأسباب المختلفة لجفاف الجلد التي تجعله مشكلة مستمرة طوال العام، قائلة: «سواء كان ذلك بسبب تلوث الهواء، أو أشعة الشمس، أو حتى الغرف المكيفة، فإنها من بين العوامل الرئيسية التي تساهم في تلف حاجز الجلد خلال جميع الفصول، حتى في البيئات الرطبة، يمكن أن يصاب الجلد بالجفاف إذا تضررت طبقته الواقية».

ولحماية بشرتك والحصول على بشرة ناعمة وجميلة، نصحت طبيبة الجلدية باتباع نظام منتظم للعناية بالبشرة، والذي يتكون من مضادات الأكسدة وواقي الشمس والمكونات المرممة، يساعد على توازن البشرة على مدار العام، وفي جميع الفصول.

5 - التقشير يزيد من الجفاف

كثيراً ما نسمع أن جفاف البشرة يزداد سوءاً مع التقشير، لكن لا يُعفل أن التقشير الصحيح يساعد على إزالة خلايا الجلد الميتة التي تعيق امتصاص المرطب، فيما تكمن المشكلة الحقيقية في الإفراط في التقشير أو استخدام مكونات قوية وقاسية.

وأوصت بهذه المكونات والعلاجات: «بعض المقشرات اللطيفة، مثل المقشرات الكيميائية الخفيفة أو تلك التي تعتمد على الإنزيمات، تدعم عملية تجديد خلايا الجلد ولا تسلب الجلد رطوبته الطبيعية»، كما سلطت الضوء على بعض العلاجات الرئيسية، «عند استخدامها بالتناوب مع علاجات إعادة تشكيل الكولاجين مثل Alma Hybrid، إلى جانب منتجات التقشير اللطيفة، يمكن للمرء في الواقع تقوية البشرة من الداخل وتعزيز الاحتفاظ بالترطيب.»

6 - البشرة الجافة حالة دائمة

الخرافة الأخيرة في هذه القائمة هي الاعتقاد بأن جفاف البشرة حالة دائمة، مما يجعل أصحابها يشعرون باليأس، إذ لا مفر من التعايش معها، لكن هذا ليس صحيحاً، إذ كشفت طبيبة الجلدية أن جفاف البشرة المزمن ليس دائماً، وأوضحت أنه باستخدام مجموعة مناسبة من منتجات العناية بالبشرة والعلاجات الاحترافية، يمكن استعادة قدرة البشرة الطبيعية على الاحتفاظ بالرطوبة وإصلاح حاجزها الواقي.

وأكدت الدكتورة دوليبالا أن التحسن يعتمد على اتباع ثلاث خطوات رئيسية: تقوية حاجز الجلد، والحفاظ على ترطيب الجلد، ودعم تخليق الكولاجين، كما يمكن إعادة تهيئتها للاحتفاظ بالرطوبة من خلال تقوية الحاجز، الترطيب، ودعم إنتاج الكولاجين.