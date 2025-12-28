As the new year approaches, improving daily habits tops the lists of many, especially those related to fitness, nutrition, and skincare. However, before purchasing new creams or changing your skincare routine, it is essential to dispel common misconceptions, especially for those with dry skin.

According to the Indian website "Hindustantimes," dermatologist Dr. Sujanya Dolipala confirmed that dry skin is one of the most common issues, particularly in cold seasons or areas with dry air, and it goes beyond just a lack of hydration.

Myths About Skincare

She also debunked 6 myths about skincare, which are as follows:

1 - Dry skin means not drinking enough water

The dermatologist revealed that the first misconception is that drinking more water is sufficient to treat dry skin. While hydration is extremely important, it does not necessarily mean that the skin will become softer and more hydrated.

She stated, "The outer layer of the skin, known as the stratum corneum, relies more on the surrounding barrier than on hydration levels within the body. When this barrier is damaged, moisture escapes even if you are drinking plenty of water."

In this context, Dr. Dolipala advised using products and treatments that repair the skin barrier, which work to restore and renew fats in addition to natural moisturizing factors.

2 - Oily skin cannot be dry

According to the dermatologist: "Skin can be both oily and dry at the same time, especially when using harsh cleansers and exfoliants that strip essential oils from it, compensating by producing more sebum while still lacking moisture. This combination often leads to skin irritation and breakouts."

This issue can be resolved with the help of certain products, such as gentle cleansers and moisturizers that help restore the skin's oil barrier, aiding in oil secretion and hydration, leading to balanced skin in terms of oil and water content.

3 - Heavy creams are always better

You might think that heavy creams are more effective and help retain moisture, but the dermatologist warned that they may not be effective if the skin barrier is already damaged. Simply adding layers of thick moisturizer will not resolve the underlying problem.

She recommended having a routine that includes ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants to strengthen the natural barrier.

4 - Dry skin is only a winter problem

Many believe that dry skin occurs only during the cold months, but Dr. Sujanya Dolipala revealed that, in fact, it happens year-round and is not seasonal.

She explained the various reasons for dry skin that make it a persistent issue throughout the year, saying, "Whether due to air pollution, sunlight, or even air-conditioned rooms, these are among the main factors that contribute to skin barrier damage in all seasons. Even in humid environments, skin can become dry if its protective layer is damaged."

To protect your skin and achieve a soft, beautiful complexion, the dermatologist advised following a regular skincare regimen that includes antioxidants, sunscreen, and reparative ingredients, which help balance the skin throughout the year and in all seasons.

5 - Exfoliation increases dryness

We often hear that dry skin worsens with exfoliation, but it is not true that proper exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells that hinder moisturizer absorption. The real problem lies in over-exfoliating or using strong, harsh ingredients.

She recommended these ingredients and treatments: "Some gentle exfoliants, such as mild chemical exfoliants or those based on enzymes, support the skin cell renewal process without stripping the skin of its natural moisture." She also highlighted some key treatments, "When used in conjunction with collagen remodeling treatments like Alma Hybrid, along with gentle exfoliating products, one can actually strengthen the skin from within and enhance moisture retention."

6 - Dry skin is a permanent condition

The last myth on this list is the belief that dry skin is a permanent condition, leading its sufferers to feel hopeless, as if there is no escape from living with it. However, this is not true, as the dermatologist revealed that chronic dry skin is not always the case. She explained that by using an appropriate range of skincare products and professional treatments, the skin's natural ability to retain moisture and repair its protective barrier can be restored.

Dr. Dolipala confirmed that improvement depends on following three main steps: strengthening the skin barrier, maintaining skin hydration, and supporting collagen synthesis. The skin can be reconditioned to retain moisture by strengthening the barrier, hydrating, and supporting collagen production.