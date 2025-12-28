A government report issued by the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Home Office has revealed shocking figures that highlight the scale of the cyber threat facing the British economy.

According to the survey conducted under the name "Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025," 43% of British companies and 30% of charities experienced one or more types of breaches or cyber attacks in the past 12 months, with this number estimated at around 612,000 companies and 61,000 charities across the UK.

Multiple Cyber Attacks

These attacks encompass a wide range of threats, starting with phishing attacks, which topped the list at 85% of companies and 86% of affected charities, followed by impersonation attacks, malware, and cases of ransomware that nearly doubled compared to the previous year.

The report indicated that about 20% of companies and 14% of charities fell victim to actual cyber crimes during the year, resulting in millions of incidents, with a particularly high average financial cost, especially when breaches lead to financial fraud, with the average cost reaching £5,900 per case (£10,000 when excluding cases with no losses).

Despite a slight decrease in the overall percentage compared to 2024, when it was 50% for companies, the risk remains particularly high among medium and large companies (67-74%) and among high-income charities.

Significant Evolution in Cyber Threats

The survey also showed that larger organizations are more susceptible to serious operational disruptions, such as loss of access to networks or third-party services.

The UK government has urged companies and charities to enhance security awareness training, adopt essential technical measures such as two-factor authentication, and review cyber insurance policies, warning that threats are evolving rapidly and that small and medium-sized organizations—despite improvements in some of their practices—remain vulnerable to catastrophic losses.

The "Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025" is the 10th official annual report in a series that began in 2016, conducted in collaboration between the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the UK Home Office, implemented by a research center, covering thousands of companies, charities, and educational institutions, aiming to measure the level of awareness, preparedness, and exposure to cyber attacks, and is used to shape the national cybersecurity strategy in the UK.