كشف تقرير حكومي صادر عن وزارة العلوم والابتكار والتكنولوجيا والداخلية البريطانية أرقاماً صادمةً تُظهر حجم التهديد السيبراني، الذي يواجه الاقتصاد البريطاني.

ووفقاً للمسح الذي أجري تحت اسم «مسح الاختراقات الأمنية السيبرانية 2025» فإن 43% من الشركات البريطانية و30% من الجمعيات الخيرية تعرضت لنوع أو أكثر من أنواع الاختراقات أو الهجمات الإلكترونية خلال الـ12 شهراً الماضية، ويُقدر هذا العدد بنحو 612 ألف شركة و61 ألف جمعية خيرية على مستوى المملكة المتحدة.

هجمات سيبرانية متعددة

وتشمل هذه الهجمات مجموعة واسعة من التهديدات، بدءاً من هجمات التصيد الاحتيالي، التي تصدرت القائمة بنسبة 85% من الشركات، و86% من الجمعيات الخيرية المتضررة، مروراً بهجمات التقليد، والبرمجيات الخبيثة، وصولاً إلى حالات برامج الفدية التي تضاعفت تقريباً مقارنة بالعام السابق.

ووأشار التقرير إلى أن نحو 20% من الشركات و14% من الجمعيات الخيرية وقعت ضحية جرائم سيبرانية فعلية خلال العام، مما يعني وقوع ملايين الحوادث، مع متوسط تكلفة مالية مرتفعة خصوصاً عندما تتحول الاختراقات إلى احتيال مالي، إذ تصل التكلفة المتوسطة إلى 5,900 جنيه إسترليني لكل حالة (10 آلاف جنيه عند استبعاد الحالات بدون خسائر).

ورغم انخفاض طفيف في النسبة العامة مقارنة بعام 2024 إذ كانت (50% للشركات) فإن الخطر يظل مرتفعاً بشكل خاص بين الشركات المتوسطة والكبيرة (67-74%)، وبين الجمعيات ذات الدخل المرتفع.

تطور كبير في التهديدات السيبرانية

كما أظهر المسح أن المنظمات الأكبر حجماً أكثر عرضة للاضطرابات التشغيلية الخطيرة، مثل فقدان الوصول إلى الشبكات أو خدمات الطرف الثالث.

ودعت الحكومة البريطانية الشركات والجمعيات إلى تعزيز التدريب على الوعي الأمني، اعتماد التدابير التقنية الأساسية مثل المصادقة الثنائية، ومراجعة سياسات التأمين السيبراني، محذرة من أن التهديدات تتطور بسرعة وأن المنظمات الصغيرة والمتوسطة – رغم تحسن بعض ممارساتها – لا تزال عرضة لخسائر كارثية.

ويُعد تقرير «مسح الاختراقات الأمنية السيبرانية 2025» التقرير السنوي الرسمي الـ10 في سلسلة بدأت عام 2016، ويُجرى بالتعاون بين وزارة العلوم والابتكار والتكنولوجيا، ووزارة الداخلية البريطانية، ويُنفذه مركز أبحاث، ويغطي آلاف الشركات والجمعيات الخيرية والمؤسسات التعليمية، ويهدف إلى قياس مستوى الوعي والاستعداد والتعرض للهجمات السيبرانية، ويُستخدم لصياغة الاستراتيجية الوطنية للأمن السيبراني في المملكة المتحدة.