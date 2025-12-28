كشف تقرير حكومي صادر عن وزارة العلوم والابتكار والتكنولوجيا والداخلية البريطانية أرقاماً صادمةً تُظهر حجم التهديد السيبراني، الذي يواجه الاقتصاد البريطاني.
ووفقاً للمسح الذي أجري تحت اسم «مسح الاختراقات الأمنية السيبرانية 2025» فإن 43% من الشركات البريطانية و30% من الجمعيات الخيرية تعرضت لنوع أو أكثر من أنواع الاختراقات أو الهجمات الإلكترونية خلال الـ12 شهراً الماضية، ويُقدر هذا العدد بنحو 612 ألف شركة و61 ألف جمعية خيرية على مستوى المملكة المتحدة.
هجمات سيبرانية متعددة
وتشمل هذه الهجمات مجموعة واسعة من التهديدات، بدءاً من هجمات التصيد الاحتيالي، التي تصدرت القائمة بنسبة 85% من الشركات، و86% من الجمعيات الخيرية المتضررة، مروراً بهجمات التقليد، والبرمجيات الخبيثة، وصولاً إلى حالات برامج الفدية التي تضاعفت تقريباً مقارنة بالعام السابق.
ووأشار التقرير إلى أن نحو 20% من الشركات و14% من الجمعيات الخيرية وقعت ضحية جرائم سيبرانية فعلية خلال العام، مما يعني وقوع ملايين الحوادث، مع متوسط تكلفة مالية مرتفعة خصوصاً عندما تتحول الاختراقات إلى احتيال مالي، إذ تصل التكلفة المتوسطة إلى 5,900 جنيه إسترليني لكل حالة (10 آلاف جنيه عند استبعاد الحالات بدون خسائر).
ورغم انخفاض طفيف في النسبة العامة مقارنة بعام 2024 إذ كانت (50% للشركات) فإن الخطر يظل مرتفعاً بشكل خاص بين الشركات المتوسطة والكبيرة (67-74%)، وبين الجمعيات ذات الدخل المرتفع.
تطور كبير في التهديدات السيبرانية
كما أظهر المسح أن المنظمات الأكبر حجماً أكثر عرضة للاضطرابات التشغيلية الخطيرة، مثل فقدان الوصول إلى الشبكات أو خدمات الطرف الثالث.
ودعت الحكومة البريطانية الشركات والجمعيات إلى تعزيز التدريب على الوعي الأمني، اعتماد التدابير التقنية الأساسية مثل المصادقة الثنائية، ومراجعة سياسات التأمين السيبراني، محذرة من أن التهديدات تتطور بسرعة وأن المنظمات الصغيرة والمتوسطة – رغم تحسن بعض ممارساتها – لا تزال عرضة لخسائر كارثية.
ويُعد تقرير «مسح الاختراقات الأمنية السيبرانية 2025» التقرير السنوي الرسمي الـ10 في سلسلة بدأت عام 2016، ويُجرى بالتعاون بين وزارة العلوم والابتكار والتكنولوجيا، ووزارة الداخلية البريطانية، ويُنفذه مركز أبحاث، ويغطي آلاف الشركات والجمعيات الخيرية والمؤسسات التعليمية، ويهدف إلى قياس مستوى الوعي والاستعداد والتعرض للهجمات السيبرانية، ويُستخدم لصياغة الاستراتيجية الوطنية للأمن السيبراني في المملكة المتحدة.
A government report issued by the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Home Office has revealed shocking figures that highlight the scale of the cyber threat facing the British economy.
According to the survey conducted under the name "Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025," 43% of British companies and 30% of charities experienced one or more types of breaches or cyber attacks in the past 12 months, with this number estimated at around 612,000 companies and 61,000 charities across the UK.
Multiple Cyber Attacks
These attacks encompass a wide range of threats, starting with phishing attacks, which topped the list at 85% of companies and 86% of affected charities, followed by impersonation attacks, malware, and cases of ransomware that nearly doubled compared to the previous year.
The report indicated that about 20% of companies and 14% of charities fell victim to actual cyber crimes during the year, resulting in millions of incidents, with a particularly high average financial cost, especially when breaches lead to financial fraud, with the average cost reaching £5,900 per case (£10,000 when excluding cases with no losses).
Despite a slight decrease in the overall percentage compared to 2024, when it was 50% for companies, the risk remains particularly high among medium and large companies (67-74%) and among high-income charities.
Significant Evolution in Cyber Threats
The survey also showed that larger organizations are more susceptible to serious operational disruptions, such as loss of access to networks or third-party services.
The UK government has urged companies and charities to enhance security awareness training, adopt essential technical measures such as two-factor authentication, and review cyber insurance policies, warning that threats are evolving rapidly and that small and medium-sized organizations—despite improvements in some of their practices—remain vulnerable to catastrophic losses.
The "Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025" is the 10th official annual report in a series that began in 2016, conducted in collaboration between the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the UK Home Office, implemented by a research center, covering thousands of companies, charities, and educational institutions, aiming to measure the level of awareness, preparedness, and exposure to cyber attacks, and is used to shape the national cybersecurity strategy in the UK.