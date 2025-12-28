شهدت إسطنبول، صباح اليوم (الأحد)، حادثة مأساوية أودت بحياة 5 أشخاص، وتسببت في إصابة 7 آخرين، 3 منهم في حالة حرجة، بعد سقوط حافلة في وادٍ بمنطقة «إسنيورت».
وكانت الحافلة تقل مجموعة من العاملات، قبل أن يفقد السائق السيطرة عليها نتيجة الأمطار الغزيرة وظروف الطقس القاسية، لتسقط بشكل مأساوي في الوادي.
وعلى الفور، هرعت فرق الشرطة والإسعاف والإطفاء إلى موقع الحادثة، وتمكنت من إنقاذ المصابين وتقديم الرعاية الطبية العاجلة لهم، بينما بدأت السلطات تحقيقاً موسعاً لمعرفة ملابسات الواقعة.
وتداول مستخدمو مواقع التواصل لقطات صادمة تظهر لحظة انقلاب الحافلة، وسط تعليقات تحذر من خطورة المنطقة التي شهدت حوادث مشابهة في السنوات السابقة.
وتسلط الحادثة الضوء مجدداً على خطر الطرق السيئة والظروف الجوية القاسية، وسط دعوات لتعزيز السلامة المرورية في إسطنبول لحماية الأرواح.
Istanbul witnessed a tragic incident this morning (Sunday) that claimed the lives of 5 people and resulted in the injury of 7 others, 3 of whom are in critical condition, after a bus fell into a ravine in the "Esenyurt" area.
The bus was carrying a group of female workers when the driver lost control due to heavy rain and severe weather conditions, leading to the bus tragically falling into the ravine.
Immediately, police, ambulance, and fire teams rushed to the scene of the incident, managing to rescue the injured and provide them with urgent medical care, while authorities began an extensive investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.
Social media users circulated shocking footage showing the moment the bus overturned, accompanied by comments warning of the dangers of the area, which has witnessed similar incidents in previous years.
The incident once again highlights the dangers of poor roads and severe weather conditions, amid calls to enhance traffic safety in Istanbul to protect lives.