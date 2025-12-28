Istanbul witnessed a tragic incident this morning (Sunday) that claimed the lives of 5 people and resulted in the injury of 7 others, 3 of whom are in critical condition, after a bus fell into a ravine in the "Esenyurt" area.

The bus was carrying a group of female workers when the driver lost control due to heavy rain and severe weather conditions, leading to the bus tragically falling into the ravine.

Immediately, police, ambulance, and fire teams rushed to the scene of the incident, managing to rescue the injured and provide them with urgent medical care, while authorities began an extensive investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Social media users circulated shocking footage showing the moment the bus overturned, accompanied by comments warning of the dangers of the area, which has witnessed similar incidents in previous years.

The incident once again highlights the dangers of poor roads and severe weather conditions, amid calls to enhance traffic safety in Istanbul to protect lives.