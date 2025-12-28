شهدت إسطنبول، صباح اليوم (الأحد)، حادثة مأساوية أودت بحياة 5 أشخاص، وتسببت في إصابة 7 آخرين، 3 منهم في حالة حرجة، بعد سقوط حافلة في وادٍ بمنطقة «إسنيورت».

وكانت الحافلة تقل مجموعة من العاملات، قبل أن يفقد السائق السيطرة عليها نتيجة الأمطار الغزيرة وظروف الطقس القاسية، لتسقط بشكل مأساوي في الوادي.

وعلى الفور، هرعت فرق الشرطة والإسعاف والإطفاء إلى موقع الحادثة، وتمكنت من إنقاذ المصابين وتقديم الرعاية الطبية العاجلة لهم، بينما بدأت السلطات تحقيقاً موسعاً لمعرفة ملابسات الواقعة.

وتداول مستخدمو مواقع التواصل لقطات صادمة تظهر لحظة انقلاب الحافلة، وسط تعليقات تحذر من خطورة المنطقة التي شهدت حوادث مشابهة في السنوات السابقة.

وتسلط الحادثة الضوء مجدداً على خطر الطرق السيئة والظروف الجوية القاسية، وسط دعوات لتعزيز السلامة المرورية في إسطنبول لحماية الأرواح.