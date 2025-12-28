By the end of 2025, mental health experts warn that the year should not pass by unnoticed. They emphasize that reviewing personal experiences is the key to welcoming the new year with positive energy and greater happiness.

Writer Jansi Dunn has compiled 7 golden questions to help you reorganize your life before 2026:

What moments are worth remembering?

Focus on the small experiences that left an impact, such as a conversation that changed something or a difficult situation from which you learned an important lesson.

When did you feel true happiness?

Identifying the times and places where you felt comfortable helps you to recreate them with the right people in the future.

What gave you energy and what drained it?

Know the activities that nourish your spirit and those that deplete it, from hobbies to deep conversations, to direct your time towards positivity.

What impossible challenges have you overcome?

Reflecting on the successes achieved despite difficulties boosts self-confidence and strengthens your ability to face the future.

What habits will change your life for the better?

Review your daily habits and try to enhance those that provide you with mental comfort, from connecting with friends to walking after dinner.

What have you tried to control in vain?

Learn to let go of things that are out of control, such as the actions of others, to focus on what you can actually change.

Is there someone you need to forgive?

Forgiveness frees you from anger and bitterness and allows you to welcome the new year with a clear mind and spirit.

By using these questions, you can prioritize your life, strengthen your relationships, and start 2026 with confidence, clarity, and greater happiness.