مع نهاية عام 2025، يحذر خبراء الصحة النفسية من أن يمر العام مرور الكرام. ويؤكدون أن مراجعة التجارب الشخصية هي مفتاح لاستقبال العام الجديد بطاقة إيجابية وسعادة أكبر.

وجمعت الكاتبة جانسي دن 7 أسئلة ذهبية لمساعدتك على إعادة ترتيب حياتك قبل 2026:

  • ما اللحظات التي تستحق التذكر؟

ركز على التجارب الصغيرة التي تركت أثراً، مثل محادثة غيّرت شيئاً أو موقف صعب تعلمت منه درساً مهماً.

  • متى شعرت بالسعادة الحقيقية؟

تحديد الأوقات والأماكن التي شعرت فيها بالراحة يساعدك على تكرارها مع الأشخاص المناسبين في المستقبل.

  • ما الذي منحك الطاقة وما الذي استنزفها؟

اعرف الأنشطة التي تغذي روحك وتلك التي تستنزفها، من الهوايات إلى المحادثات العميقة، لتوجيه وقتك نحو الإيجابية.

  • ما التحديات المستحيلة التي تجاوزتها؟

التأمل في النجاحات التي تحققت رغم الصعوبات يعزز الثقة بالنفس ويقوي قدرتك على مواجهة المستقبل.

  • أي عادات ستغير حياتك للأفضل؟

راجع عاداتك اليومية وحاول تعزيز تلك التي تمنحك راحة نفسية، من التواصل مع الأصدقاء إلى المشي بعد العشاء.

  • ما الذي حاولت التحكم فيه بلا جدوى؟

تعلم ترك الأمور الخارجة عن السيطرة، مثل تصرفات الآخرين، للتركيز على ما يمكنك تغييره فعلياً.

  • هل هناك شخص بحاجة للتسامح؟

التسامح يحررك من الغضب والمرارة ويتيح لك استقبال العام الجديد بعقل ووجدان صافيين.

باستخدام هذه الأسئلة، يمكنك ترتيب أولوياتك وتقوية علاقاتك، وبدء عام 2026 بثقة ووضوح وسعادة أكبر.