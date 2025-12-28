أظهرت دراسة حديثة أن أكثر من 20% من الفيديوهات التي يُوصي بها يوتيوب للمستخدمين الجدد عبارة عن AI Slop، أي محتوى منخفض الجودة يُنشأ بالذكاء الاصطناعي فقط لجذب المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح مالية هائلة.
الدراسة التي أجرتها شركة Kapwing على 15 ألف قناة حول العالم، كشفت أن 278 قناة تعتمد بالكامل على محتوى الذكاء الاصطناعي، وحققت هذه القنوات أكثر من 63 مليار مشاهدة و221 مليون مشترك، محققة أرباحاً تُقدر بنحو 117 مليون دولار سنوياً.
ومن أبرز الأمثلة:
- قناة Bandar Apna Dost في الهند، التي تعرض مغامرات شخصية مستوحاة من «هالك» وحققت 2.4 مليار مشاهدة، وعائدات سنوية تصل إلى 4.25 مليون دولار.
- قناة Pouty Frenchie في سنغافورة، وتستهدف الأطفال وحققت 2 مليار مشاهدة، وتولد نحو 4 ملايين دولار سنوياً.
ويعزو الخبراء شعبية هذا النوع من الفيديوهات إلى طبيعته المبالغ فيها، وسهولة استهلاكه، وجاذبيته للأطفال والمشاهدين العاديين. ويعتمد المبدعون على منصات مثل تليغرام وDiscord لتبادل الأفكار وبيع دورات تعليمية لإنتاج محتوى «فيروسي» بسرعة.
ورغم الأرباح الضخمة، يبقى محتوى AI Slop منخفض الجودة، معتمداً على الخوارزميات أكثر من الإبداع البشري. وأكد يوتيوب أن الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة يمكن أن تُنتج محتوى عالياً أو منخفض الجودة، ويجب الالتزام دائماً بالإرشادات المجتمعية، مع إزالة أي فيديو يخالف السياسات.
ومن المثير للدهشة أنه مع تزايد انتشار AI Slop، تتزايد المخاوف عالمياً حول تأثيره على جودة المحتوى وصناعة المشاهدة، إذ أصبحت الخوارزميات توجه ملايين المشاهدات بعيداً عن الإنتاج البشري الحقيقي.
