A recent study showed that more than 20% of the videos recommended by YouTube to new users are AI Slop, meaning low-quality content generated by artificial intelligence solely to attract views and achieve massive financial profits.

The study conducted by Kapwing on 15,000 channels worldwide revealed that 278 channels rely entirely on AI-generated content, achieving over 63 billion views and 221 million subscribers, generating estimated profits of around $117 million annually.

Some of the most notable examples include:

Bandar Apna Dost channel in India, which features adventures of a character inspired by "Hulk" and has achieved 2.4 billion views, with annual revenues reaching $4.25 million.

Pouty Frenchie channel in Singapore, targeting children and achieving 2 billion views, generating about $4 million annually.

Experts attribute the popularity of this type of video to its exaggerated nature, ease of consumption, and appeal to children and casual viewers. Creators rely on platforms like Telegram and Discord to exchange ideas and sell educational courses to produce "viral" content quickly.

Despite the massive profits, AI Slop content remains low quality, relying more on algorithms than human creativity. YouTube has confirmed that artificial intelligence is a tool that can produce high or low-quality content, and there should always be adherence to community guidelines, with the removal of any video that violates policies.

Interestingly, as the prevalence of AI Slop increases, global concerns are rising about its impact on content quality and the viewing industry, as algorithms are directing millions of views away from genuine human production.