أعلنت السلطات في غواتيمالا، اليوم (السبت)، مقتل ما لا يقل عن 15 شخصاً وإصابة 19 آخرين إثر سقوط حافلة ركاب في وادٍ عميق على الطريق السريع بين الأمريكيتين في غرب البلاد.

صورة من موقع الحادثة.

وقال المتحدث باسم إدارة الإطفاء المحلية لياندرو أمادو للصحفيين: «لقي 15 شخصاً حتفهم في هذه الحادثة المرورية، من بينهم 11 رجلاً و3 نساء وقاصر واحد». مضيفاً أن نحو 19 مصاباً تم نقلهم إلى مستشفيات قريبة من موقع الحادثة لتلقي العلاج.

وقعت الحادثة في إقليم سولولا، تحديداً بين الكيلومترين 172 و174 على الطريق السريع، وهي منطقة معروفة بضبابها الكثيف الذي يقلل من رؤية السائقين بشكل كبير، ما يُعتقد أنه ساهم في الحادثة.

ونشرت إدارة الإطفاء صوراً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي اليوم (السبت) تظهر الحافلة المحطمة في قعر الوادي بينما يعمل رجال الإنقاذ على انتشال الضحايا ومساعدة الناجين.

حوادث الطرق في غواتيمالا

وتُعد حوادث الطرق في غواتيمالا شائعة بسبب الطرق الجبلية الوعرة والظروف الجوية المتقلبة، ويُتوقع أن تفتح السلطات تحقيقاً لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة.