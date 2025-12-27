Guatemalan authorities announced today (Saturday) that at least 15 people were killed and 19 others injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine on the highway between the Americas in the west of the country.

15 People Killed

The spokesperson for the local fire department, Leandro Amado, told reporters: “15 people lost their lives in this traffic incident, including 11 men, 3 women, and one minor.” He added that about 19 injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The incident occurred in the Solola region, specifically between kilometers 172 and 174 on the highway, an area known for its thick fog that significantly reduces drivers' visibility, which is believed to have contributed to the incident.

The fire department posted images on social media today (Saturday) showing the wrecked bus at the bottom of the ravine while rescue workers were attempting to retrieve the victims and assist the survivors.

Road Accidents in Guatemala

Road accidents in Guatemala are common due to the rugged mountainous roads and changing weather conditions, and authorities are expected to open an investigation to determine the exact causes.