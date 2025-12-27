أعلنت السلطات في غواتيمالا، اليوم (السبت)، مقتل ما لا يقل عن 15 شخصاً وإصابة 19 آخرين إثر سقوط حافلة ركاب في وادٍ عميق على الطريق السريع بين الأمريكيتين في غرب البلاد.
صورة من موقع الحادثة.
مقتل 15 شخصاً
وقال المتحدث باسم إدارة الإطفاء المحلية لياندرو أمادو للصحفيين: «لقي 15 شخصاً حتفهم في هذه الحادثة المرورية، من بينهم 11 رجلاً و3 نساء وقاصر واحد». مضيفاً أن نحو 19 مصاباً تم نقلهم إلى مستشفيات قريبة من موقع الحادثة لتلقي العلاج.
وقعت الحادثة في إقليم سولولا، تحديداً بين الكيلومترين 172 و174 على الطريق السريع، وهي منطقة معروفة بضبابها الكثيف الذي يقلل من رؤية السائقين بشكل كبير، ما يُعتقد أنه ساهم في الحادثة.
ونشرت إدارة الإطفاء صوراً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي اليوم (السبت) تظهر الحافلة المحطمة في قعر الوادي بينما يعمل رجال الإنقاذ على انتشال الضحايا ومساعدة الناجين.
حوادث الطرق في غواتيمالا
وتُعد حوادث الطرق في غواتيمالا شائعة بسبب الطرق الجبلية الوعرة والظروف الجوية المتقلبة، ويُتوقع أن تفتح السلطات تحقيقاً لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة.
Guatemalan authorities announced today (Saturday) that at least 15 people were killed and 19 others injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine on the highway between the Americas in the west of the country.
15 People Killed
The spokesperson for the local fire department, Leandro Amado, told reporters: “15 people lost their lives in this traffic incident, including 11 men, 3 women, and one minor.” He added that about 19 injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The incident occurred in the Solola region, specifically between kilometers 172 and 174 on the highway, an area known for its thick fog that significantly reduces drivers' visibility, which is believed to have contributed to the incident.
The fire department posted images on social media today (Saturday) showing the wrecked bus at the bottom of the ravine while rescue workers were attempting to retrieve the victims and assist the survivors.
Road Accidents in Guatemala
Road accidents in Guatemala are common due to the rugged mountainous roads and changing weather conditions, and authorities are expected to open an investigation to determine the exact causes.