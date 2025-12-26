The Malaysian Supreme Court today (Friday) convicted former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is currently imprisoned, on all charges against him in the largest trial to date related to the multi-billion dollar sovereign wealth fund scandal. The conviction includes four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering, which could lead to significant political repercussions in the country.

Judge Colin Lawrence Sequerah stated in the ruling that the evidence was "cold, hard, and irrefutable," proving that Najib abused his powerful position in the fund, which he helped establish in 2009 while serving as Prime Minister. The judge affirmed that Najib's claim that the charges were politically motivated and akin to a "witch hunt" had been thoroughly debunked.

Sentences of up to 20 years

Najib, who is 72 years old, faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years for each charge, in addition to fines of up to five times the value of the embezzled funds. The judge has not yet announced the final sentencing.

Embezzlement of $4.5 billion

According to Malaysian and American investigations, at least $4.5 billion was embezzled from the Malaysian development fund, with over $1 billion entering accounts linked to Najib, who has always denied any wrongdoing.

Najib claimed he was deceived by officials in the fund and the fugitive financier Jho Low, whom the judge described as "an agent and intermediary" for Najib in the affairs of the sovereign wealth fund, pointing to an "unequivocal connection" between the two.

This ruling comes just days after another court rejected Najib's request to serve his sentence under house arrest, raising tensions within the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, which includes the Malaysian United National Organization, previously led by Najib.

Najib retains significant influence within the party, despite being imprisoned since August 2022 after being convicted in a separate corruption case linked to a unit of the Malaysian development fund, with his sentence reduced from 12 years to 6 years last year.

Last year, Najib apologized for his mismanagement of the scandal but insisted that he was misled about the source of the funds, while Jho Low, the main accused in the United States, remains a fugitive with his whereabouts unknown.