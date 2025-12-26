أدانت المحكمة العليا في ماليزيا، اليوم (الجمعة)، رئيس الوزراء السابق نجيب رزاق، المسجون حالياً، بجميع التهم الموجهة إليه في أكبر محاكمة حتى الآن ضمن فضيحة صندوق التنمية السيادي التي بلغت قيمتها مليارات الدولارات، وتشمل الإدانة أربع تهم بإساءة استخدام السلطة و21 تهمة بغسل الأموال، مما قد يؤدي إلى تداعيات سياسية كبيرة في البلاد.
وقال القاضي كولين لورانس سيكويرا في حيثيات الحكم إن الأدلة «الباردة والصلبة واللا يمكن دحضها» أثبتت أن نجيب أساء استخدام منصبه القوي في الصندوق، الذي شارك في تأسيسه عام 2009 أثناء توليه رئاسة الوزراء، وأكد القاضي أن ادعاء نجيب بأن التهم ذات دوافع سياسية وتشبه «مطاردة ساحرات» قد تم تفنيدها تماماً.
عقوبات تصل إلى 20 عاماً
ويواجه نجيب، البالغ من العمر 72 عاماً، عقوبة سجن تصل إلى 20 عاماً كحد أقصى على كل تهمة، إضافة إلى غرامات مالية تصل إلى خمسة أضعاف قيمة الأموال المختلسة، ولم يعلن القاضي بعد عن الحكم النهائي بالعقوبة.
اختلاس 4.5 مليار دولار
وفقاً لتحقيقات ماليزية وأمريكية، تم اختلاس ما لا يقل عن 4.5 مليار دولار من صندوق التنمية الماليزي، مع دخول أكثر من مليار دولار إلى حسابات مرتبطة بنجيب، الذي نفى دائماً ارتكاب أي مخالفات.
وادعى نجيب أنه تم خداعه من قبل مسؤولين في الصندوق والممول الهارب جو لو، الذي وصفه القاضي بأنه كان «وكيلاً ووسيطاً» لنجيب في شؤون صندوق التنمية السيادي، مشيراً إلى «رابطة لا لبس فيها» بين الاثنين.
يأتي هذا الحكم بعد أيام قليلة فقط من رفض محكمة أخرى طلب نجيب نقل عقوبته إلى الإقامة الجبرية في منزله، مما أثار توترات داخل التحالف الحاكم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء أنور إبراهيم، الذي يضم حزب الأمم المتحدة الماليزي الذي كان يقوده نجيب سابقاً.
ويحتفظ نجيب بنفوذ كبير داخل الحزب، رغم سجنه منذ أغسطس 2022 بعد إدانته في قضية فساد منفصلة مرتبطة بوحدة من صندوق التنمية الماليزي، إذ تم تخفيض عقوبته من 12 عاماً إلى 6 أعوام العام الماضي.
واعتذر نجيب العام الماضي عن سوء إدارته للفضيحة، لكنه أصر على أنه تم تضليله بشأن مصدر الأموال، ويظل جو لو، المتهم الرئيسي في الولايات المتحدة، هارباً ومكان وجوده مجهولاً.
The Malaysian Supreme Court today (Friday) convicted former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is currently imprisoned, on all charges against him in the largest trial to date related to the multi-billion dollar sovereign wealth fund scandal. The conviction includes four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering, which could lead to significant political repercussions in the country.
Judge Colin Lawrence Sequerah stated in the ruling that the evidence was "cold, hard, and irrefutable," proving that Najib abused his powerful position in the fund, which he helped establish in 2009 while serving as Prime Minister. The judge affirmed that Najib's claim that the charges were politically motivated and akin to a "witch hunt" had been thoroughly debunked.
Sentences of up to 20 years
Najib, who is 72 years old, faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years for each charge, in addition to fines of up to five times the value of the embezzled funds. The judge has not yet announced the final sentencing.
Embezzlement of $4.5 billion
According to Malaysian and American investigations, at least $4.5 billion was embezzled from the Malaysian development fund, with over $1 billion entering accounts linked to Najib, who has always denied any wrongdoing.
Najib claimed he was deceived by officials in the fund and the fugitive financier Jho Low, whom the judge described as "an agent and intermediary" for Najib in the affairs of the sovereign wealth fund, pointing to an "unequivocal connection" between the two.
This ruling comes just days after another court rejected Najib's request to serve his sentence under house arrest, raising tensions within the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, which includes the Malaysian United National Organization, previously led by Najib.
Najib retains significant influence within the party, despite being imprisoned since August 2022 after being convicted in a separate corruption case linked to a unit of the Malaysian development fund, with his sentence reduced from 12 years to 6 years last year.
Last year, Najib apologized for his mismanagement of the scandal but insisted that he was misled about the source of the funds, while Jho Low, the main accused in the United States, remains a fugitive with his whereabouts unknown.