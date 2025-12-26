أدانت المحكمة العليا في ماليزيا، اليوم (الجمعة)، رئيس الوزراء السابق نجيب رزاق، المسجون حالياً، بجميع التهم الموجهة إليه في أكبر محاكمة حتى الآن ضمن فضيحة صندوق التنمية السيادي التي بلغت قيمتها مليارات الدولارات، وتشمل الإدانة أربع تهم بإساءة استخدام السلطة و21 تهمة بغسل الأموال، مما قد يؤدي إلى تداعيات سياسية كبيرة في البلاد.

وقال القاضي كولين لورانس سيكويرا في حيثيات الحكم إن الأدلة «الباردة والصلبة واللا يمكن دحضها» أثبتت أن نجيب أساء استخدام منصبه القوي في الصندوق، الذي شارك في تأسيسه عام 2009 أثناء توليه رئاسة الوزراء، وأكد القاضي أن ادعاء نجيب بأن التهم ذات دوافع سياسية وتشبه «مطاردة ساحرات» قد تم تفنيدها تماماً.

عقوبات تصل إلى 20 عاماً

ويواجه نجيب، البالغ من العمر 72 عاماً، عقوبة سجن تصل إلى 20 عاماً كحد أقصى على كل تهمة، إضافة إلى غرامات مالية تصل إلى خمسة أضعاف قيمة الأموال المختلسة، ولم يعلن القاضي بعد عن الحكم النهائي بالعقوبة.

اختلاس 4.5 مليار دولار

وفقاً لتحقيقات ماليزية وأمريكية، تم اختلاس ما لا يقل عن 4.5 مليار دولار من صندوق التنمية الماليزي، مع دخول أكثر من مليار دولار إلى حسابات مرتبطة بنجيب، الذي نفى دائماً ارتكاب أي مخالفات.

وادعى نجيب أنه تم خداعه من قبل مسؤولين في الصندوق والممول الهارب جو لو، الذي وصفه القاضي بأنه كان «وكيلاً ووسيطاً» لنجيب في شؤون صندوق التنمية السيادي، مشيراً إلى «رابطة لا لبس فيها» بين الاثنين.

يأتي هذا الحكم بعد أيام قليلة فقط من رفض محكمة أخرى طلب نجيب نقل عقوبته إلى الإقامة الجبرية في منزله، مما أثار توترات داخل التحالف الحاكم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء أنور إبراهيم، الذي يضم حزب الأمم المتحدة الماليزي الذي كان يقوده نجيب سابقاً.

ويحتفظ نجيب بنفوذ كبير داخل الحزب، رغم سجنه منذ أغسطس 2022 بعد إدانته في قضية فساد منفصلة مرتبطة بوحدة من صندوق التنمية الماليزي، إذ تم تخفيض عقوبته من 12 عاماً إلى 6 أعوام العام الماضي.

واعتذر نجيب العام الماضي عن سوء إدارته للفضيحة، لكنه أصر على أنه تم تضليله بشأن مصدر الأموال، ويظل جو لو، المتهم الرئيسي في الولايات المتحدة، هارباً ومكان وجوده مجهولاً.