Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul by knockout in the fight on Friday night, which was broadcast live on Netflix, resulting in Paul sustaining a double fracture in his jaw.

Joshua, an Olympic gold medalist and one of the best boxers in the world over the past decade, managed to end the match in the sixth round, as expected, confirming his superiority in the heavyweight division.

After the fight, Jake Paul posted on social media that he underwent successful surgery to treat his jaw fracture, noting that he is on the road to recovery.

It is worth mentioning that Paul had his first professional boxing match in 2020 and made headlines after facing Mike Tyson in 2024, but he faced Joshua in a tough test that highlighted the significant difference between a professional boxer and a YouTube star, who showcased his weapons and wealth aboard his private jet after his loss.