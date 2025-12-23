تغلب أنتوني جوشوا على جيك بول بالضربة القاضية في نزال ليلة الجمعة، الذي بُث مباشرة على نتفليكس، وأسفر عن إصابة بول بكسر مزدوج في فكه.

وتمكن جوشوا، الحائز على ميدالية ذهبية أولمبية وأحد أفضل الملاكمين في العالم خلال العقد الماضي، من إنهاء المباراة في الجولة السادسة، كما كان متوقعًا، مؤكداً تفوقه في الوزن الثقيل.

وبعد النزال، نشر جيك بول على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أنه أجرى عملية جراحية ناجحة لعلاج كسر الفك، مشيرًا إلى أنه في طريق التعافي.

ويذكر أن بول خاض أول مباراة احترافية له في الملاكمة عام 2020، وتصدر عناوين الصحف بعد مواجهته مع مايك تايسون في 2024، لكنه واجه جوشوا في اختبار صعب أظهر فيه الفارق الكبير بين الملاكم المحترف ونجم اليوتيوب، الذي استعرض أسلحته وأمواله على متن طائرته الخاصة بعد خسارته.