تؤكد التوصيات الطبية، أن بداية اليوم تعدّ مرحلة حساسة لمريض السكري، إذ يساعد ضبط العادات الصباحية على استقرار مستويات الجلوكوز وتحسين الاستجابة اليومية للعلاج، ما يجعل الروتين الصباحي عنصراً مؤثراً في التحكم بالمرض.
ابدأ بقياس مستوى السكر
تناول إفطاراًغنياً بالألياف
تجنب السكر السريع الامتصاص
مارس مشياً خفيفاً صباحاً
التزم بجرعتك الدوائية اليومية
The medical recommendations confirm that the beginning of the day is a sensitive phase for diabetic patients, as managing morning habits helps stabilize glucose levels and improve daily treatment response, making the morning routine a significant factor in disease control.
Start by measuring your blood sugar level
Have a fiber-rich breakfast
Avoid rapidly absorbed sugars
Engage in light morning walking
Stick to your daily medication dose