كشفت دراسة أسترالية واسعة امتدّت بياناتها على مدار 20 عاماً وشملت أكثر من 16 ألف عامل، اختلافات لافتة بين الرجال والنساء في تأثير ترتيبات العمل المرنة، خصوصاً العمل من المنزل، على الصحة النفسية، مؤكدة أن التنقل اليومي يلعب دوراً محورياً في رفاهية الموظفين، لكن بصورة متفاوتة بين الجنسين، وفق ما نقلته صحيفة «إندبندنت» عن فريق البحث.
وأظهرت الدراسة، أن النساء يحققن استفادة واضحة عند العمل من المنزل معظم أيام الأسبوع، مع تخصيص يوم أو يومين فقط للحضور إلى المكتب، إذ سجّلت المشاركات تحسناً نفسياً ملحوظاً، كان أكبر لدى اللواتي يعانين أساساً من صعوبات نفسية، حيث بلغ تأثير تحسين الرفاه الذهني لديهن ما يعادل زيادة بنسبة 15% في الدخل الأسري. وتوضح البيانات، أن الفوائد لا ترتبط فقط بتقليص وقت التنقل، بل تشمل تراجع الضغوط المهنية وتحسن القدرة على التوفيق بين الحياة العملية والأسرية، وهو عامل يكتسب أهمية خاصة لدى النساء.
في المقابل، لم تجد الدراسة أثراً إيجابياً أو سلبياً واضحاً للعمل من المنزل على الرجال، بغض النظر عن عدد الأيام التي يقضونها في المنزل أو المكتب. غير أن الباحثين لاحظوا أن الرجال الذين يعانون مسبقاً من هشاشة نفسية يصبحون أكثر تأثراً بزيادة مدة التنقل، إذ يؤدي تمديد الرحلة اليومية بنحو 30 دقيقة إلى تراجع طفيف في صحتهم النفسية يوازي انخفاضاً بنسبة 2% في الدخل الأسري. وتشير الدراسة إلى أن سبب هذا التباين يعود لاختلاف الأدوار الاجتماعية، إضافة إلى أن كثيراً من الروابط الاجتماعية لدى الرجال مرتبطة ببيئة العمل، ما يجعل الحضور المكتبي أكثر أهمية لهم من الناحية النفسية.
وتخلص النتائج إلى أن الموظفين الأكثر هشاشة نفسياً هم الأكثر تأثراً بأعباء التنقل، والأكثر استفادة من ترتيبات العمل المرنة، خصوصاً نموذج العمل الهجين الذي يوازن بين الحضور والعمل من المنزل. أما الموظفون ذوو الصحة النفسية الجيدة فيبدون أقل حساسية لهذه العوامل، رغم تقديرهم للمرونة في بيئة العمل. وتوصي الدراسة الموظفين بمراقبة تأثير أنماط العمل على صحتهم، وأصحاب العمل بتبنّي سياسات مرنة تراعي الفروق الفردية، وصنّاع القرار بدعم النقل العام وتوسيع برامج تعزيز الصحة النفسية.
An extensive Australian study that spanned 20 years and included more than 16,000 workers revealed significant differences between men and women in the impact of flexible work arrangements, particularly working from home, on mental health. It confirmed that daily commuting plays a crucial role in employee well-being, but in a manner that varies between genders, according to what the research team reported to the "Independent" newspaper.
The study showed that women benefit significantly when working from home most days of the week, with only one or two days allocated for office attendance. Participants reported a noticeable improvement in mental health, which was greater among those who already faced psychological difficulties, with the impact of improved mental well-being equivalent to a 15% increase in household income. The data indicates that the benefits are not only related to reduced commuting time but also include decreased work-related stress and improved ability to balance work and family life, a factor that holds particular importance for women.
In contrast, the study found no clear positive or negative effect of working from home on men, regardless of the number of days they spend at home or in the office. However, researchers noted that men who already suffer from psychological fragility become more affected by increased commuting time, as extending the daily commute by about 30 minutes leads to a slight decline in their mental health, equivalent to a 2% decrease in household income. The study suggests that this disparity is due to differences in social roles, in addition to the fact that many social connections for men are tied to the work environment, making office presence more psychologically significant for them.
The findings conclude that employees who are more psychologically fragile are the most affected by commuting burdens and benefit the most from flexible work arrangements, especially the hybrid work model that balances office presence with working from home. On the other hand, employees with good mental health appear less sensitive to these factors, although they appreciate flexibility in the work environment. The study recommends that employees monitor the impact of work patterns on their health, employers adopt flexible policies that consider individual differences, and decision-makers support public transportation and expand mental health promotion programs.