An extensive Australian study that spanned 20 years and included more than 16,000 workers revealed significant differences between men and women in the impact of flexible work arrangements, particularly working from home, on mental health. It confirmed that daily commuting plays a crucial role in employee well-being, but in a manner that varies between genders, according to what the research team reported to the "Independent" newspaper.

The study showed that women benefit significantly when working from home most days of the week, with only one or two days allocated for office attendance. Participants reported a noticeable improvement in mental health, which was greater among those who already faced psychological difficulties, with the impact of improved mental well-being equivalent to a 15% increase in household income. The data indicates that the benefits are not only related to reduced commuting time but also include decreased work-related stress and improved ability to balance work and family life, a factor that holds particular importance for women.

In contrast, the study found no clear positive or negative effect of working from home on men, regardless of the number of days they spend at home or in the office. However, researchers noted that men who already suffer from psychological fragility become more affected by increased commuting time, as extending the daily commute by about 30 minutes leads to a slight decline in their mental health, equivalent to a 2% decrease in household income. The study suggests that this disparity is due to differences in social roles, in addition to the fact that many social connections for men are tied to the work environment, making office presence more psychologically significant for them.

The findings conclude that employees who are more psychologically fragile are the most affected by commuting burdens and benefit the most from flexible work arrangements, especially the hybrid work model that balances office presence with working from home. On the other hand, employees with good mental health appear less sensitive to these factors, although they appreciate flexibility in the work environment. The study recommends that employees monitor the impact of work patterns on their health, employers adopt flexible policies that consider individual differences, and decision-makers support public transportation and expand mental health promotion programs.