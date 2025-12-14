كشفت دراسة أسترالية واسعة امتدّت بياناتها على مدار 20 عاماً وشملت أكثر من 16 ألف عامل، اختلافات لافتة بين الرجال والنساء في تأثير ترتيبات العمل المرنة، خصوصاً العمل من المنزل، على الصحة النفسية، مؤكدة أن التنقل اليومي يلعب دوراً محورياً في رفاهية الموظفين، لكن بصورة متفاوتة بين الجنسين، وفق ما نقلته صحيفة «إندبندنت» عن فريق البحث.

وأظهرت الدراسة، أن النساء يحققن استفادة واضحة عند العمل من المنزل معظم أيام الأسبوع، مع تخصيص يوم أو يومين فقط للحضور إلى المكتب، إذ سجّلت المشاركات تحسناً نفسياً ملحوظاً، كان أكبر لدى اللواتي يعانين أساساً من صعوبات نفسية، حيث بلغ تأثير تحسين الرفاه الذهني لديهن ما يعادل زيادة بنسبة 15% في الدخل الأسري. وتوضح البيانات، أن الفوائد لا ترتبط فقط بتقليص وقت التنقل، بل تشمل تراجع الضغوط المهنية وتحسن القدرة على التوفيق بين الحياة العملية والأسرية، وهو عامل يكتسب أهمية خاصة لدى النساء.

في المقابل، لم تجد الدراسة أثراً إيجابياً أو سلبياً واضحاً للعمل من المنزل على الرجال، بغض النظر عن عدد الأيام التي يقضونها في المنزل أو المكتب. غير أن الباحثين لاحظوا أن الرجال الذين يعانون مسبقاً من هشاشة نفسية يصبحون أكثر تأثراً بزيادة مدة التنقل، إذ يؤدي تمديد الرحلة اليومية بنحو 30 دقيقة إلى تراجع طفيف في صحتهم النفسية يوازي انخفاضاً بنسبة 2% في الدخل الأسري. وتشير الدراسة إلى أن سبب هذا التباين يعود لاختلاف الأدوار الاجتماعية، إضافة إلى أن كثيراً من الروابط الاجتماعية لدى الرجال مرتبطة ببيئة العمل، ما يجعل الحضور المكتبي أكثر أهمية لهم من الناحية النفسية.

وتخلص النتائج إلى أن الموظفين الأكثر هشاشة نفسياً هم الأكثر تأثراً بأعباء التنقل، والأكثر استفادة من ترتيبات العمل المرنة، خصوصاً نموذج العمل الهجين الذي يوازن بين الحضور والعمل من المنزل. أما الموظفون ذوو الصحة النفسية الجيدة فيبدون أقل حساسية لهذه العوامل، رغم تقديرهم للمرونة في بيئة العمل. وتوصي الدراسة الموظفين بمراقبة تأثير أنماط العمل على صحتهم، وأصحاب العمل بتبنّي سياسات مرنة تراعي الفروق الفردية، وصنّاع القرار بدعم النقل العام وتوسيع برامج تعزيز الصحة النفسية.