في حادثة مأساوية هزّت الأردن، توفي 4 أردنيين من عائلة واحدة؛ إثر اختناقهم بسبب تسرب غاز المدفأة، في منطقة الهاشمية بمحافظة الزرقاء شرقي البلاد.

وفور وقوع الحادثة، هرعت فرق الإسعاف لنقل الوفيات إلى مستشفى الزرقاء الحكومي، وفق ما أفادت به مديرية الأمن العام الأردنية في بيان رسمي، داعية الجميع إلى توخي الحذر في استخدام وسائل التدفئة المنزلية وفحص خراطيم الغاز واستبدال مانعات التسرب عند كل عملية استبدال للأسطوانة.

وتأتي هذه المأساة بعد أقل من أسبوع على حادثة مشابه في العاصمة عمان، حيث لقي 3 أشخاص مصرعهم نتيجة تسرب الغاز، ما يسلط الضوء على خطورة الإهمال في إجراءات السلامة المنزلية المتعلقة بالتدفئة.