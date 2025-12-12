In a tragic incident that shook Jordan, 4 Jordanians from the same family died due to suffocation caused by a heater gas leak in the Hashemite area of Zarqa Governorate, east of the country.

Immediately after the incident, ambulance teams rushed to transport the deceased to Zarqa Government Hospital, according to a statement from the Jordanian Public Security Directorate, urging everyone to exercise caution when using home heating methods and to check gas hoses and replace leak stoppers with every cylinder replacement.

This tragedy comes less than a week after a similar incident in the capital, Amman, where 3 people lost their lives due to a gas leak, highlighting the dangers of negligence in home safety procedures related to heating.