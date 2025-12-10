In a development that has sparked widespread controversy in Turkish media circles, authorities in Istanbul announced last night (Tuesday) the arrest of the editor-in-chief of the private "Kanal Haber Türk" television channel and one of Turkey's most prominent media figures, Muhammed Akif Ersoy, along with three other individuals, as part of an extensive investigation related to a "drug case."

The arrest operation carried out by the Turkish gendarmerie was based on orders issued by the Istanbul public prosecutor's office, which included issuing arrest warrants for eight suspects, while the pursuit for the remaining four continues.

According to an official statement from the Istanbul public prosecutor's office, reported by local media, the investigation involves charges related to "the purchase, possession, or use of narcotic substances or providing a place for their use," in accordance with Article 191 of the Turkish Penal Code.

من الشاشة إلى الزنزانة.. اعتقال إعلامي تركي شهير في قضية مخدرات.

Secret Investigations

The statement confirmed that the arrests came after secret investigations revealed the involvement of the suspects in a drug distribution and consumption network, focusing on "warning and narcotic substances" such as cocaine and hashish.

The authorities clarified that Ersoy (48 years old), who is a familiar face to millions of Turks through his daily news programs, was taken from his home in the suburbs of Istanbul by gendarmerie teams, under heavy security to avoid any media escalation.

In an immediate response, the management of "Kanal Haber Türk" issued an official statement announcing the temporary removal of Ersoy from his position as editor-in-chief "until the investigations are completed," emphasizing its commitment to laws and transparency.

Arrest of 3 Female Presenters

Days ago, the gendarmerie in Istanbul arrested three prominent female presenters as part of a wide-ranging campaign to combat the spread of drugs among public figures. The Turkish gendarmerie apprehended the famous presenter Ela Romisa (27 years old), a star of entertainment programs, in addition to presenters Handa Sarioglu (32 years old) and Meltem Asit (29 years old).

The context of this arrest relates to a broad security campaign launched by the Turkish government under the slogan "National Security First," in response to the rise of popular protests against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in March on corruption charges, which led to the arrest of more than 1,100 people, including journalists and activists.

Turkey has witnessed intensive campaigns against drug proliferation, and the Ministry of Interior announced last November the arrest of more than 5,000 people in "Narco Stop" operations, focusing on media and sports circles as sources of spread.