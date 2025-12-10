في تطور يُثير الجدل الواسع في الأوساط الإعلامية التركية، أعلنت السلطات في إسطنبول مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) اعتقال رئيس تحرير قناة «خبر تورك» التلفزيونية الخاصة وأحد أبرز الوجوه الإعلامية في تركيا محمد عاكف إرسوي، إلى جانب ثلاثة أشخاص آخرين، في إطار تحقيق موسع يتعلق بـ«قضية مخدرات».

جاءت عملية الاعتقال التي نفذتها قوات الدرك التركي «الجاندارما» بناءً على أوامر صادرة عن مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول، تشمل إصدار أوامر اعتقال بحق ثمانية مشتبه بهم، مع استمرار عمليات الملاحقة للأربعة المتبقين.

ووفقاً لبيان رسمي صادر عن مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول، نقلته وسائل إعلام محلية؛ يتعلق التحقيق بتهم تشمل «شراء أو حيازة أو استخدام مواد مخدرة أو توفير مكان لاستخدامها»، وفقاً للمواد 191 من قانون العقوبات التركي.

من الشاشة إلى الزنزانة.. اعتقال إعلامي تركي شهير في قضية مخدرات.

تحقيقات سرية

وأكد البيان أن الاعتقالات جاءت بعد تحقيقات سرية كشفت تورط المشتبه بهم في شبكة توزيع واستهلاك مخدرات، مع التركيز على «المواد التحذيرية والمخدرة» مثل الكوكايين والحشيش.

وأوضحت السلطات أن إرسوي (48 عاماً)، الذي يُعد وجهاً مألوفاً لدى ملايين التركيين من خلال برامجه الإخبارية اليومية، تم اقتياده من منزله في ضواحي إسطنبول بواسطة فرق الدرك، وسط حراسة مشددة لتجنب أي تصعيد إعلامي.

وفي رد فوري أصدرت إدارة قناة «خبر تورك» بياناً رسمياً أعلنت فيه إبعاد إرسوي عن منصبه كرئيس تحرير مؤقتاً «حتى انتهاء التحقيقات»، مشيرة إلى التزامها بالقوانين والشفافية.

القبض على 3 مذيعات

وقبل أيام ألقت قوات الدرك في إسطنبول القبض على 3 مذيعات بارزات في إسطنبول، ضمن حملة واسعة النطاق لمكافحة انتشار المخدرات بين الشخصيات العامة، وقبضت قوات الدرك التركية على المذيعة الشهيرة إيلا روميسا (27 عاماً)، نجمة برامج الترفيه، إضافة إلى المذيعتين هاندا ساري أوغلو (32 عاماً)، وميلتم أسيت (29 عاماً).

يعود سياق هذا الاعتقال إلى حملة أمنية واسعة أطلقتها الحكومة التركية، تحت شعار «الأمن الوطني أولاً»، رداً على تصاعد الاحتجاجات الشعبية ضد الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان بعد اعتقال عمدة إسطنبول إكريم إمام أوغلو في مارس الماضي بتهم فساد، ما أدى إلى اعتقال أكثر من 1100 شخص، بمن في ذلك صحفيون وناشطون.

وشهدت تركيا حملات مكثفة ضد انتشار المخدرات، وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية في نوفمبر الماضي اعتقال أكثر من 5000 شخص في عمليات «ناركو ستوب»، مع التركيز على الدوائر الإعلامية والرياضية كمصادر للانتشار.