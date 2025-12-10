في تطور يُثير الجدل الواسع في الأوساط الإعلامية التركية، أعلنت السلطات في إسطنبول مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) اعتقال رئيس تحرير قناة «خبر تورك» التلفزيونية الخاصة وأحد أبرز الوجوه الإعلامية في تركيا محمد عاكف إرسوي، إلى جانب ثلاثة أشخاص آخرين، في إطار تحقيق موسع يتعلق بـ«قضية مخدرات».
جاءت عملية الاعتقال التي نفذتها قوات الدرك التركي «الجاندارما» بناءً على أوامر صادرة عن مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول، تشمل إصدار أوامر اعتقال بحق ثمانية مشتبه بهم، مع استمرار عمليات الملاحقة للأربعة المتبقين.
ووفقاً لبيان رسمي صادر عن مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول، نقلته وسائل إعلام محلية؛ يتعلق التحقيق بتهم تشمل «شراء أو حيازة أو استخدام مواد مخدرة أو توفير مكان لاستخدامها»، وفقاً للمواد 191 من قانون العقوبات التركي.
من الشاشة إلى الزنزانة.. اعتقال إعلامي تركي شهير في قضية مخدرات.
تحقيقات سرية
وأكد البيان أن الاعتقالات جاءت بعد تحقيقات سرية كشفت تورط المشتبه بهم في شبكة توزيع واستهلاك مخدرات، مع التركيز على «المواد التحذيرية والمخدرة» مثل الكوكايين والحشيش.
وأوضحت السلطات أن إرسوي (48 عاماً)، الذي يُعد وجهاً مألوفاً لدى ملايين التركيين من خلال برامجه الإخبارية اليومية، تم اقتياده من منزله في ضواحي إسطنبول بواسطة فرق الدرك، وسط حراسة مشددة لتجنب أي تصعيد إعلامي.
وفي رد فوري أصدرت إدارة قناة «خبر تورك» بياناً رسمياً أعلنت فيه إبعاد إرسوي عن منصبه كرئيس تحرير مؤقتاً «حتى انتهاء التحقيقات»، مشيرة إلى التزامها بالقوانين والشفافية.
القبض على 3 مذيعات
وقبل أيام ألقت قوات الدرك في إسطنبول القبض على 3 مذيعات بارزات في إسطنبول، ضمن حملة واسعة النطاق لمكافحة انتشار المخدرات بين الشخصيات العامة، وقبضت قوات الدرك التركية على المذيعة الشهيرة إيلا روميسا (27 عاماً)، نجمة برامج الترفيه، إضافة إلى المذيعتين هاندا ساري أوغلو (32 عاماً)، وميلتم أسيت (29 عاماً).
يعود سياق هذا الاعتقال إلى حملة أمنية واسعة أطلقتها الحكومة التركية، تحت شعار «الأمن الوطني أولاً»، رداً على تصاعد الاحتجاجات الشعبية ضد الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان بعد اعتقال عمدة إسطنبول إكريم إمام أوغلو في مارس الماضي بتهم فساد، ما أدى إلى اعتقال أكثر من 1100 شخص، بمن في ذلك صحفيون وناشطون.
وشهدت تركيا حملات مكثفة ضد انتشار المخدرات، وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية في نوفمبر الماضي اعتقال أكثر من 5000 شخص في عمليات «ناركو ستوب»، مع التركيز على الدوائر الإعلامية والرياضية كمصادر للانتشار.
In a development that has sparked widespread controversy in Turkish media circles, authorities in Istanbul announced last night (Tuesday) the arrest of the editor-in-chief of the private "Kanal Haber Türk" television channel and one of Turkey's most prominent media figures, Muhammed Akif Ersoy, along with three other individuals, as part of an extensive investigation related to a "drug case."
The arrest operation carried out by the Turkish gendarmerie was based on orders issued by the Istanbul public prosecutor's office, which included issuing arrest warrants for eight suspects, while the pursuit for the remaining four continues.
According to an official statement from the Istanbul public prosecutor's office, reported by local media, the investigation involves charges related to "the purchase, possession, or use of narcotic substances or providing a place for their use," in accordance with Article 191 of the Turkish Penal Code.
من الشاشة إلى الزنزانة.. اعتقال إعلامي تركي شهير في قضية مخدرات.
Secret Investigations
The statement confirmed that the arrests came after secret investigations revealed the involvement of the suspects in a drug distribution and consumption network, focusing on "warning and narcotic substances" such as cocaine and hashish.
The authorities clarified that Ersoy (48 years old), who is a familiar face to millions of Turks through his daily news programs, was taken from his home in the suburbs of Istanbul by gendarmerie teams, under heavy security to avoid any media escalation.
In an immediate response, the management of "Kanal Haber Türk" issued an official statement announcing the temporary removal of Ersoy from his position as editor-in-chief "until the investigations are completed," emphasizing its commitment to laws and transparency.
Arrest of 3 Female Presenters
Days ago, the gendarmerie in Istanbul arrested three prominent female presenters as part of a wide-ranging campaign to combat the spread of drugs among public figures. The Turkish gendarmerie apprehended the famous presenter Ela Romisa (27 years old), a star of entertainment programs, in addition to presenters Handa Sarioglu (32 years old) and Meltem Asit (29 years old).
The context of this arrest relates to a broad security campaign launched by the Turkish government under the slogan "National Security First," in response to the rise of popular protests against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in March on corruption charges, which led to the arrest of more than 1,100 people, including journalists and activists.
Turkey has witnessed intensive campaigns against drug proliferation, and the Ministry of Interior announced last November the arrest of more than 5,000 people in "Narco Stop" operations, focusing on media and sports circles as sources of spread.