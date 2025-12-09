On a quiet hill near the Plaza de España in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, the Islamic Center and the Central Mosque of Lisbon stand out with their three domes and towering minaret, as the most prominent Islamic landmark in the country, and a spiritual and cultural window for tens of thousands of Muslims, both residents and visitors to the European capital.

This edifice, which was inaugurated in 1985 after years of work and planning, has today transformed into a mosque that combines the essence of religious significance with the role of an open cultural center for dialogue and acquaintance between Muslims and the Portuguese community.

A Prominent Religious Landmark

The Central Mosque of Lisbon is the largest mosque in Portugal, with a capacity of about a thousand worshippers. It welcomes Muslims from various nationalities, including Arabs, Portuguese, Africans, and Asians, alongside tourists who visit out of curiosity and a desire to learn about Islam and its culture.

The building includes, in addition to the main prayer hall, reception rooms, a library, a lecture hall, and educational facilities used for religious lessons, workshops, and activities aimed at children and youth, making it a vibrant center for the daily life of the Islamic community in Lisbon.

Architecture that Blends Islamic Identity with Portuguese Spirit

From the front facade, the building captures the attention of visitors with its design, which combines elements of traditional Islamic architecture with touches of modern Portuguese style. The mosque's domes and minaret, inspired by the spirit of the East, complement the stone construction lines and wide arches inspired by local architecture.

Inside, geometric decorations and Quranic inscriptions adorn the walls of the prayer hall, with a calm natural light filtering through the high windows, granting the place a tranquility and spirituality that visitors feel from the moment they enter, whether they come to pray or to get to know the place up close.

A Meeting Point for Arab and Islamic Communities

During a tour by "Okaz" in the corridors of the center, conversations in various Arabic dialects from the Gulf, the Maghreb, Egypt, and the Levant could be heard, alongside other languages from Asia and Africa, in a scene that summarizes the diversity of Muslim communities in Portugal.

Many Arab and Muslim residents are keen to make the mosque a weekly meeting point, especially during Friday prayers, when the courtyards fill with worshippers, transforming afterward into a social space for communication and acquaintance, where worshippers exchange news, updates, job opportunities, and study options, making the center a facilitator of social connectivity alongside its religious role.

The center also receives an increasing number of Portuguese and foreign visitors who wish to learn about the teachings of Islam and the culture of Muslim communities, within an open dialogue framework that seeks to present a balanced image of Islam.

Religious and Cultural Programs Throughout the Year

The activities at the Islamic center are not limited to the five daily prayers and Friday prayers; throughout the year, it hosts various programs including Quran memorization sessions, lessons in jurisprudence and the prophetic biography in several languages, introductory lectures, in addition to special activities during the month of Ramadan and the two Eids, such as communal iftar tables and welcoming non-Muslim guests and communities.

The mosque also plays a notable role for children by teaching the principles of the Arabic language and the basics of Islamic education, in an effort to preserve the identity of the new generations from the communities and connect them to their cultural and religious roots, while simultaneously encouraging them to positively integrate into Portuguese society.

Interfaith Dialogue and Presence in the Public Sphere

In terms of its relationship with the Portuguese community, the Islamic center in Lisbon has become a partner in many dialogue and cultural events organized by official institutions, municipalities, and universities, aimed at enhancing understanding between religions and cultures, and highlighting the contributions of Muslims to public life in the country.

Official delegations, student groups, and media also visit the mosque, providing explanations about the history of the Islamic community in Portugal, its current reality, and models of coexistence that bring Muslims together with the host community, thereby enhancing the image of moderate Islam, based on tolerance and respect for the law.

A Symbol of Identity and Belonging

For many Muslims whom "Okaz" met inside the corridors of the center, this place represents a "second home" that alleviates the feeling of alienation, combining the spirit of worship with the warmth of social gatherings. Here, they celebrate holidays, conduct marriage contracts, receive official and popular delegations from the Islamic world, and present a vivid picture of the Islamic presence in Portugal.

The center also serves as a focal point for Muslim tourists coming to Lisbon, as they find a prepared place for prayer, rest, and halal dining in the restaurant attached to the mosque, in addition to receiving necessary guidance about other halal places and services needed during their short stay in the city.

A Model of Coexistence in Europe

At a time when some European communities are experiencing heated debates about integration and immigration issues, the Islamic center in Lisbon presents a different model that combines the preservation of the religious and cultural identity of Muslims with positive participation in Portuguese society, which is reflected in its open doors to everyone, Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

With a dome that rises to the horizon and a minaret that calls to prayer softly, respecting the city's laws, and green spaces surrounding the building, the Islamic center in Lisbon remains a testament to the presence of Islam in Portugal, a human bridge connecting the shores of the Islamic world with the European Atlantic coast, telling a new story of coexistence every day, among diverse cultures, languages, and faces, united by the belief in shared values of mutual respect and coexistence.