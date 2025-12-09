على تلةٍ هادئة قرب ساحة إسبانيا في العاصمة البرتغالية لشبونة، يطلّ المركز الإسلامي ومسجد لشبونة المركزي بقِبابه الثلاث، ومئذنته الشامخة، كأبرز معلمٍ إسلامي في البلاد، ونافذة روحية وثقافية لعشرات الآلاف من المسلمين، المقيمين والزائرين للعاصمة الأوروبية.

هذا الصرح الذي افتُتح عام 1985 بعد سنواتٍ من العمل والتخطيط، تحوّل اليوم إلى مسجد يجمع بين عبق المكانة الدينية، ودور المركز الثقافي المفتوح، للحوار والتعارف بين المسلمين والمجتمع البرتغالي.

معلم ديني بارز

يُعدّ مسجد لشبونة المركزي أكبر مسجد في البرتغال، بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى نحو ألف مصلٍّ، ويستقبل المسلمين من مختلف الجنسيات، عرباً وبرتغاليين وأفارقة وآسيويين، إلى جانب السياح الذين يترددون عليه، بدافع الفضول المعرفي والرغبة في التعرف إلى الإسلام وثقافته.

ويضم المبنى، إلى جانب قاعة الصلاة الرئيسية، قاعات استقبال، ومكتبة، وقاعة محاضرات، ومرافق تعليمية، تُستخدم لإقامة الدروس الدينية، وورش العمل والأنشطة الموجهة للأطفال والشباب، ما يجعل منه مركزاً حيوياً للحياة اليومية للمجتمع الإسلامي في لشبونة.

عمارة تمزج الهوية الإسلامية والروح البرتغالية

من الواجهة الأولى يلفت المبنى أنظار الزائرين بتصميمه، الذي يجمع بين عناصر العمارة الإسلامية التقليدية، ولمسات الطراز البرتغالي الحديث، فقبّاب المسجد ومنارته المستوحاة من روح المشرق، تتكامل معها خطوط البناء الحجرية، وأقواسه الواسعة المستوحاة من العمارة المحلية.

وفي الداخل تتوزع الزخارف الهندسية والكتابات القرآنية على جدران قاعة الصلاة، مع إضاءة طبيعية هادئة، تتسلل من النوافذ العالية، لتمنح المكان سكينةً وروحانيةً يشعر بها الزائر منذ لحظة دخوله، سواء جاء للصلاة أو للتعرّف إلى المكان عن قرب.

نقطة التقاء للجاليات العربية والإسلامية

خلال جولة «عكاظ» في أروقة المركز، بدت الأحاديث بلهجات عربية مختلفة، من الخليج والمغرب العربي ومصر والشام، إلى جانب لغات أخرى من آسيا وأفريقيا، في مشهد يلخّص تنوّع الجاليات المسلمة في البرتغال.

ويحرص كثير من المقيمين العرب والمسلمين، على جعل المسجد نقطة لقاء أسبوعية، خصوصاً في صلاة الجمعة، حيث تمتلئ الساحات بالمصلين، وتتحول بعدها إلى مساحة تواصل اجتماعي وتعارف، يتبادل فيها المصلون الأخبار والأحوال وفرص العمل والدراسة، ما يجعل من المركز رافعةً للترابط الاجتماعي إلى جانب دوره الديني.

كما يستقبل المركز أعداداً متزايدة من الزوار البرتغاليين والأجانب، الراغبين في التعرف إلى تعاليم الإسلام وثقافة الجاليات المسلمة، في إطار حواري منفتح يحرص على تقديم صورة متوازنة عن الإسلام.

برامج دينية وثقافية على مدار العام

لا يقتصر النشاط في المركز الإسلامي على الصلوات الخمس والجمعة، إذ يشهد على مدار العام برامج متنوعة تشمل حلقات لتحفيظ القرآن الكريم، ودروساً في الفقه والسيرة النبوية بعدة لغات، ومحاضرات تعريفية، إضافة إلى أنشطة خاصة في شهر رمضان والعيدين، من موائد إفطار جماعية، واستقبال للجاليات والضيوف غير المسلمين.

كما يقوم المسجد بدور ملحوظ تجاه فئة الأطفال، بتدريس مبادئ اللغة العربية وأساسيات التربية الإسلامية، في محاولةٍ للحفاظ على هوية الأجيال الجديدة من أبناء الجاليات، وربطهم بجذورهم الثقافية والدينية، مع تشجيعهم في الوقت ذاته على الاندماج الإيجابي في المجتمع البرتغالي.

حوار أديان وحضور في الفضاء العام

على صعيد العلاقة مع المجتمع البرتغالي، أصبح المركز الإسلامي في لشبونة شريكاً في العديد من الفعاليات الحوارية والثقافية، التي تنظمها المؤسسات الرسمية والبلدية والجامعات، في إطار تعزيز التفاهم بين الأديان والثقافات، وإبراز مساهمة المسلمين في الحياة العامة بالبلاد.

كما تزور المسجد وفود رسمية وطلابية ووسائل إعلام، وتُقدم شروح عن تاريخ الجالية الإسلامية في البرتغال، وواقعها اليوم، ونماذج التعايش التي تجمع المسلمين بالمجتمع المضيف، بما يعزّز صورة الإسلام المعتدل، القائم على التسامح واحترام القانون.

عنوان للهوية والانتماء

بالنسبة لكثير من المسلمين الذين التقتهم «عكاظ» داخل أروقة المركز، يمثّل هذا المكان «بيتاً ثانياً» يخفف إحساس الغربة، ويجمع بين روح العبادة ودفء اللقاءات الاجتماعية، فمن خلاله يحيون الأعياد، ويبرمون عقود الزواج، ويستقبلون الوفود الرسمية والشعبية من العالم الإسلامي، ويقدّمون صورة حيّة عن الحضور الإسلامي في البرتغال.

ويشكّل المركز أيضاً نقطة استقطابٍ للسياح المسلمين القادمين إلى لشبونة، إذ يجدون فيه مكاناً مهيأً للصلاة والاستراحة وتناول الطعام الحلال، في المطعم الملحق بالمسجد، إضافة إلى الحصول على الإرشادات اللازمة حول أماكن حلال أخرى، وخدماتٍ يحتاجها الزائر خلال إقامته القصيرة في المدينة.

نموذج للتعايش في أوروبا

في وقتٍ تشهد بعض المجتمعات الأوروبية نقاشات حادة حول قضايا الاندماج والهجرة، يقدّم المركز الإسلامي في لشبونة نموذجاً مختلفاً، يجمع بين الحفاظ على الهوية الدينية والثقافية للمسلمين، والمشاركة الإيجابية في المجتمع البرتغالي، وهو ما ينعكس في انفتاح أبوابه أمام الجميع، مسلمين وغير مسلمين.

وبين قبةٍ تعلو الأفق ومئذنةٍ ترفع الأذان، بخفوتٍ يراعي قوانين المدينة، ومساحاتٍ خضراء تحيط بالمبنى، يظلّ المركز الإسلامي في لشبونة، شاهداً على حضور الإسلام في البرتغال، وجسراً إنسانياً يربط ضفاف العالم الإسلامي بساحل الأطلسي الأوروبي، ويروي كل يوم حكاية تعايشٍ جديد، بين ثقافاتٍ ولغاتٍ ووجوهٍ متعددة، يجمعها الإيمان بقيم الاحترام المشترك والعيش المشترك.