أصدر كتاب جديد بعنوان «ملفات إيلون ماسك السوداء» كشفاً صادماً للجوانب الخفية في حياة الملياردير الشهير، سواء في شركاته التكنولوجية أو في حياته الشخصية، إذ يبدو أن الغاية تبرر الوسيلة دائماً بالنسبة له.

وذهبت صحيفة ليبراسيون الفرنسية إلى أن الكتاب، الذي استند إلى تحقيقات معمقة أجرتها وكالة رويترز وصحيفة هاندلسبلات الألمانية، يرسم صورة مزدوجة لماسك: فمن جهة هو مهندس عبقري ورائد أعمال ذو رؤية، ومن جهة أخرى يبدو مديراً قاسياً لا يرحم، يلاحق المبلغين عن المخالفات ويستخدم محققين خاصين لمراقبة موظفين وشركاء وحتى في علاقاته الشخصية.

وتكشف التحقيقات أكثر من 600 حادثة عمل في مواقع سبيس إكس منذ عام 2014، بما في ذلك إصابات خطيرة ووفيات، وسط غياب قواعد السلامة الأساسية تحت ضغط الوقت الضيق. كما أظهر الكتاب وقائع غريبة مرتبطة بهوس ماسك بالألوان، إذ أمر بإعادة طلاء قطع أمان صفراء لتصبح بالأسود والأزرق.

وفي تسلا، كشفت الوثائق الداخلية عشرات الآلاف من السيارات التي عانت أعطالاً مبكرة في نظامي التعليق والتوجيه، لكن الشركة كانت تنكر ذلك للزبائن رغم علمها بالمشكلة. وأشار التحقيق إلى أكثر من 2400 شكوى تتعلق بتسارع مفاجئ أو كبح تلقائي دون سبب، ما دفع الشركة لتعديل وصف نظام القيادة الآلية عام 2024 ليصبح «تحت الإشراف».

وعلى الصعيد الشخصي، يشير الكتاب إلى شبكة واسعة من المحققين الخاصين وخبراء الأمن الذين توظفهم شركات ماسك لمراقبة خصومه، من موظفين سابقين إلى شركاء عاطفيين، مع استعداد ماسك لإنفاق مبالغ هائلة لتحقيق ذلك.

ويقدم الكتاب صورة قاتمة لإيلون ماسك، إذ يتقاطع الطموح التكنولوجي الهائل مع ممارسات مثيرة للقلق، ما يطرح التساؤل: هل نحن أمام عبقري ملهم أم رجل يسعى للسيطرة على كل من حوله؟