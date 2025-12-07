A new book titled "Elon Musk's Dark Files" reveals shocking aspects of the famous billionaire's hidden life, both in his tech companies and in his personal life, as it seems that the end always justifies the means for him.

The French newspaper Libération stated that the book, which is based on in-depth investigations conducted by Reuters and the German newspaper Handelsblatt, paints a dual picture of Musk: on one hand, he is a brilliant engineer and visionary entrepreneur, and on the other hand, he appears to be a ruthless manager who pursues whistleblowers and employs private investigators to monitor employees, partners, and even in his personal relationships.

The investigations reveal more than 600 workplace incidents at SpaceX since 2014, including serious injuries and fatalities, amid a lack of basic safety regulations under tight deadlines. The book also highlights strange occurrences related to Musk's obsession with colors, as he ordered the repainting of yellow safety parts to black and blue.

At Tesla, internal documents revealed tens of thousands of cars that suffered early failures in their suspension and steering systems, but the company denied this to customers despite being aware of the issue. The investigation pointed to over 2,400 complaints related to sudden acceleration or automatic braking without cause, prompting the company to modify the description of its autopilot system in 2024 to "under supervision."

On a personal level, the book refers to a vast network of private investigators and security experts employed by Musk's companies to monitor his adversaries, from former employees to romantic partners, with Musk willing to spend huge amounts to achieve this.

The book presents a grim picture of Elon Musk, as immense technological ambition intersects with concerning practices, raising the question: Are we facing an inspiring genius or a man seeking to control everyone around him?