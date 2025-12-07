اهتزت ولاية بني عباس في الجزائر، إثر وفاة 12 شخصاً وإصابة 23 آخرين، في انقلاب حافلة تقل مسافرين تربط بين خط تندوف وبشار على الطريق الوطني رقم 50 باتجاه جنوب غربي البلاد.

وأفادت مصالح الحماية المدنية أنها تدخلت عند الساعة 13:50، وقد تم إسعاف الجرحى ونقلهم إلى المستشفى المحلي، فيما أشارت إلى أن بعض المصابين في حالة حرجة تستدعي متابعة طبية دقيقة.

وفتحت الجهات المختصة تحقيقاً لتحديد أسباب وملابسات الحادث.

ويُعد الطريق الوطني رقم 50 من المسارات التي تشهد حوادث سير متكررة بسبب طول المسافات وصعوبة المسالك، إضافة إلى كثافة حركة حافلات نقل المسافرين بين الولايات، وتسجل الجزائر سنوياً معدلات مرتفعة من الحوادث المميتة، رغم حملات التوعية وتشديد الرقابة المرورية، إذ تُرجع التقارير أغلب الحوادث إلى السرعة المفرطة، والتعب أثناء القيادة، وحالة المركبات، وتعمل السلطات على تعزيز إجراءات السلامة وتحسين البنية التحتية للحد من هذه الحوادث المتكررة.

