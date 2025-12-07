The state of Bani Abbas in Algeria was shaken by the death of 12 people and the injury of 23 others in a bus accident involving passengers traveling between the Tindouf and Béchar lines on National Road No. 50 heading southwest of the country.

The civil protection services reported that they intervened at 1:50 PM, and the injured were given first aid and transported to the local hospital, while noting that some of the injured are in critical condition requiring close medical monitoring.

The relevant authorities have opened an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident.

National Road No. 50 is known for frequent traffic accidents due to long distances and difficult paths, in addition to the heavy movement of passenger transport buses between the states. Algeria records high rates of fatal accidents annually, despite awareness campaigns and increased traffic monitoring. Reports attribute most accidents to excessive speed, fatigue while driving, and the condition of vehicles. Authorities are working to enhance safety measures and improve infrastructure to reduce these recurring accidents.

