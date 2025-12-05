Recent reports suggest that artificial intelligence may be the most significant factor in reshaping the global economy, with the potential to increase the disparity between rich and developing countries in a way not seen in recent decades, according to the Associated Press.

The Center for Global Development confirms that the technological gap between developed and poor countries is widening rapidly, as high-income countries possess advanced digital infrastructure, massive investments, and sophisticated data systems that give them a near-monopoly advantage in developing and utilizing artificial intelligence. In the United States alone, $67.2 billion was invested in this field in 2023, which is 8.7 times more than what China attracted, resulting in the production of 61 prominent AI models.

The report adds that low-income countries face significant constraints, with internet connectivity limited to less than a quarter of the population, and the cost of fixed internet accounting for about 31% of national income per capita, compared to just 1% in wealthy countries, deepening the gap in the ability to benefit from modern technology.

The United Nations Development Programme report indicates that rich countries, despite experiencing job loss shocks due to automation, have social protection networks and policies for worker retraining, while poor countries face high economic vulnerability, weak safety nets, and a rise in informal employment, increasing the risk of worsening poverty with any shocks arising from artificial intelligence.

The report warns that advanced automation in manufacturing and services could shrink traditional growth opportunities for developing countries; for example, in Bangladesh, about 60% of jobs in the garment sector could disappear by 2030 due to the introduction of AI and robots in various production stages, from inspection to cutting and sewing.

The report's lead author, Michael Muthukrishna, notes that "focusing on technology without humans may render the most vulnerable groups invisible in the data," including the elderly, rural communities, and those affected by conflicts or climate change.

All analyses conclude that artificial intelligence is not an inevitable fate; rather, sound policies in education, digital infrastructure, social protection, and international cooperation can transform this technology into a tool for equitable development, ensuring its access to every country and community while protecting the most vulnerable to shocks.