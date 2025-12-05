ذهبت تقارير حديثة إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يكون العامل الأبرز في إعادة رسم خريطة الاقتصاد العالمي، مع احتمالية زيادة التفاوت بين الدول الغنية والنامية بشكل لم تشهده العقود الأخيرة، وفق ما نقلت «أسوشيتد برس».

ويؤكد مركز التنمية العالمية Center for Global Development أن الفجوة التقنية بين الدول المتقدمة والفقيرة تتسع بسرعة، فالدول عالية الدخل تمتلك بنية رقمية متطورة واستثمارات ضخمة وأنظمة بيانات متقدمة تمنحها ميزة شبه احتكارية في تطوير واستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي. ففي الولايات المتحدة وحدها جرى استثمار 67.2 مليار دولار في هذا المجال خلال 2023، أي 8.7 مرة أكثر مما جذبته الصين، مع إنتاج 61 نموذجاً بارزاً للذكاء الاصطناعي.

ويضيف التقرير أن الدول منخفضة الدخل تواجه قيوداً كبيرة، فالاتصال بالإنترنت محدود بالنسبة لأقل من ربع السكان، وتكلفة الإنترنت الثابتة تشكل نحو 31% من الدخل القومي للفرد، مقارنة بنسبة 1% في الدول الغنية، ما يعمّق الفجوة في القدرة على الاستفادة من التكنولوجيا الحديثة.

ويشير تقرير برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي إلى أن الدول الغنية، رغم التعرض لصدمة فقدان الوظائف بسبب الأتمتة، تمتلك شبكات حماية اجتماعية وسياسات لإعادة تأهيل العمال، بينما تواجه الدول الفقيرة هشاشة اقتصادية عالية، وضعفاً في شبكات الأمان، وارتفاعاً في العمالة غير الرسمية، مما يزيد من خطر تفاقم الفقر مع أي صدمة ناشئة عن الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ويحذر التقرير من أن الأتمتة المتقدمة في التصنيع والخدمات قد تقلص فرص النمو التقليدية للدول النامية، فمثلاً في بنغلاديش قد تختفي نحو 60% من وظائف قطاع الملابس بحلول 2030 بسبب إدخال الذكاء الاصطناعي والروبوتات في مراحل الإنتاج المختلفة، من التفتيش إلى القص والخياطة.

ويشير المؤلف الرئيسي للتقرير مايكل موثوكريشنا إلى أن «التركيز على التقنية دون الإنسان قد يجعل الفئات الأكثر ضعفاً غير مرئية في البيانات»، بما في ذلك كبار السن والمجتمعات الريفية والمتأثرون بالنزاعات أو تغير المناخ.

وتخلص جميع التحليلات إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي ليس قدَراً محتوماً، إذ يمكن للسياسات السليمة في التعليم والبنية الرقمية والحماية الاجتماعية والتعاون الدولي أن تحول هذه التقنية إلى أداة لتنمية عادلة، مع ضمان وصولها إلى كل دولة وكل مجتمع وحماية الفئات الأكثر عرضة للصدمات.