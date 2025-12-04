كشف موقع أبونيت دوت دي (البوابة الرسمية للصيادلة في ألمانيا) أن مرض النقرس يعد من الأمراض الأيضية الشائعة التي تصيب المفاصل، وينشأ عن ارتفاع مستوى حمض اليوريك في الدم. ويؤكد الموقع أن السبب غالبًا يعود إلى نظام غذائي غير صحي غني باللحوم والسكريات.

وأوضح التقرير أن حمض اليوريك يتبلور في الدم ويترسب في المفاصل، مسببًا استجابات التهابية مؤلمة. وعادةً، تتولى الكلى تصريف هذا الحمض، إلا أن تراكمه نتيجة النظام الغذائي أو تحلل خلايا الجسم يثقل الكلى ويزيد احتمالية الإصابة بالنقرس.

وأشار الموقع إلى أن حمض اليوريك يأتي من مصدرين رئيسيين هما: تحلل خلايا الجسم نفسه أو تناول الأغذية الغنية بالبيورينات، مثل:

  • أحشاء الحيوانات (الكبد والكلى)
  • اللحوم، وخصوصًا اللحوم الحمراء
  • الأسماك والمأكولات البحرية
  • جلد الأسماك والدواجن
  • السبانخ ونبات الهليون
  • منتجات الخميرة مثل خميرة البيرة

وأضاف التقرير أن البيرة ليست المصدر الوحيد للبيورينات، بل إن الكحول الموجود فيها يمنع الكلى من إفراز حمض اليوريك ويزيد إنتاجه، ما يعزز خطر تبلوره وحدوث نوبات النقرس.

ولفت الموقع إلى أن المخاطر تمتد أيضًا إلى المشروبات المحتوية على الفركتوز، مثل المشروبات الغازية وعصائر الفاكهة، إذ يزيد الفركتوز من إنتاج حمض اليوريك، ما يعزز تكوين البلورات ويساهم في الإصابة بالنقرس، حسب دراسات عديدة.

وأوصى التقرير بضرورة تعديل النظام الغذائي لتقليل خطر الإصابة بالنقرس أو نوباته، عبر الابتعاد عن الأغذية الغنية بالبيورينات، والكحول، والمشروبات السكرية، مع الالتزام بأسلوب حياة صحي يوازن بين التغذية والنشاط البدني.