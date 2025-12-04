The website Abonet.de (the official portal for pharmacists in Germany) revealed that gout is one of the common metabolic diseases that affects the joints, arising from elevated levels of uric acid in the blood. The site confirms that the cause is often due to an unhealthy diet rich in meats and sugars.

The report explained that uric acid crystallizes in the blood and deposits in the joints, causing painful inflammatory responses. Typically, the kidneys are responsible for excreting this acid; however, its accumulation due to diet or the breakdown of body cells burdens the kidneys and increases the likelihood of developing gout.

The site pointed out that uric acid comes from two main sources: the breakdown of the body's own cells or the consumption of foods rich in purines, such as:

Animal organs (liver and kidneys)

Meats, especially red meats

Fish and seafood

Fish skin and poultry

Spinach and asparagus

Yeast products like brewer's yeast

The report added that beer is not the only source of purines, but the alcohol in it prevents the kidneys from excreting uric acid and increases its production, which enhances the risk of crystallization and gout attacks.

The site noted that the risks also extend to beverages containing fructose, such as soft drinks and fruit juices, as fructose increases uric acid production, promoting crystal formation and contributing to gout, according to numerous studies.

The report recommended the necessity of modifying the diet to reduce the risk of developing gout or its attacks by avoiding foods rich in purines, alcohol, and sugary drinks, while adhering to a healthy lifestyle that balances nutrition and physical activity.