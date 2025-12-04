كشف موقع أبونيت دوت دي (البوابة الرسمية للصيادلة في ألمانيا) أن مرض النقرس يعد من الأمراض الأيضية الشائعة التي تصيب المفاصل، وينشأ عن ارتفاع مستوى حمض اليوريك في الدم. ويؤكد الموقع أن السبب غالبًا يعود إلى نظام غذائي غير صحي غني باللحوم والسكريات.
وأوضح التقرير أن حمض اليوريك يتبلور في الدم ويترسب في المفاصل، مسببًا استجابات التهابية مؤلمة. وعادةً، تتولى الكلى تصريف هذا الحمض، إلا أن تراكمه نتيجة النظام الغذائي أو تحلل خلايا الجسم يثقل الكلى ويزيد احتمالية الإصابة بالنقرس.
وأشار الموقع إلى أن حمض اليوريك يأتي من مصدرين رئيسيين هما: تحلل خلايا الجسم نفسه أو تناول الأغذية الغنية بالبيورينات، مثل:
- أحشاء الحيوانات (الكبد والكلى)
- اللحوم، وخصوصًا اللحوم الحمراء
- الأسماك والمأكولات البحرية
- جلد الأسماك والدواجن
- السبانخ ونبات الهليون
- منتجات الخميرة مثل خميرة البيرة
وأضاف التقرير أن البيرة ليست المصدر الوحيد للبيورينات، بل إن الكحول الموجود فيها يمنع الكلى من إفراز حمض اليوريك ويزيد إنتاجه، ما يعزز خطر تبلوره وحدوث نوبات النقرس.
ولفت الموقع إلى أن المخاطر تمتد أيضًا إلى المشروبات المحتوية على الفركتوز، مثل المشروبات الغازية وعصائر الفاكهة، إذ يزيد الفركتوز من إنتاج حمض اليوريك، ما يعزز تكوين البلورات ويساهم في الإصابة بالنقرس، حسب دراسات عديدة.
وأوصى التقرير بضرورة تعديل النظام الغذائي لتقليل خطر الإصابة بالنقرس أو نوباته، عبر الابتعاد عن الأغذية الغنية بالبيورينات، والكحول، والمشروبات السكرية، مع الالتزام بأسلوب حياة صحي يوازن بين التغذية والنشاط البدني.
The website Abonet.de (the official portal for pharmacists in Germany) revealed that gout is one of the common metabolic diseases that affects the joints, arising from elevated levels of uric acid in the blood. The site confirms that the cause is often due to an unhealthy diet rich in meats and sugars.
The report explained that uric acid crystallizes in the blood and deposits in the joints, causing painful inflammatory responses. Typically, the kidneys are responsible for excreting this acid; however, its accumulation due to diet or the breakdown of body cells burdens the kidneys and increases the likelihood of developing gout.
The site pointed out that uric acid comes from two main sources: the breakdown of the body's own cells or the consumption of foods rich in purines, such as:
- Animal organs (liver and kidneys)
- Meats, especially red meats
- Fish and seafood
- Fish skin and poultry
- Spinach and asparagus
- Yeast products like brewer's yeast
The report added that beer is not the only source of purines, but the alcohol in it prevents the kidneys from excreting uric acid and increases its production, which enhances the risk of crystallization and gout attacks.
The site noted that the risks also extend to beverages containing fructose, such as soft drinks and fruit juices, as fructose increases uric acid production, promoting crystal formation and contributing to gout, according to numerous studies.
The report recommended the necessity of modifying the diet to reduce the risk of developing gout or its attacks by avoiding foods rich in purines, alcohol, and sugary drinks, while adhering to a healthy lifestyle that balances nutrition and physical activity.