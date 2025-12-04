في ظاهرة فلكية أثارت حيرة العلماء وعشاق السماء، بدأ الجسم البين نجمي الغامض 3I/ATLAS يصدر نبضات منتظمة تشبه دقات القلب، تجعل سطوعه يرتفع وينخفض بنسبة تتراوح بين 20 و40%، كل 16.16 ساعة، فيما يقترب تدريجيًا من الأرض خلال الأسبوعين المقبلين.

وتُظهر الرصدات الحديثة انفجارات دورية من الغاز والغبار، تُعرف بال«نفاثات»، تنطلق من سطح المذنب بشكل إيقاعي، كأنها قلب فضائي ينبض، لترسم لوحة فلكية مذهلة يمكن رؤيتها بالتلسكوبات الأرضية. ووفق العلماء، فإن هذه الظاهرة مستمرة منذ دخول المذنب النظام الشمسي، وربما بدأت قبل ذلك بكثير.

وأعاد البروفيسور آفي لوب من جامعة هارفارد فتح الجدل حول طبيعة هذا الجسم، مشيرًا إلى أن الهالة الغازية الكبيرة المحيطة بالمذنب coma هي مصدر الضوء، وليس النواة وحدها، ما يجعل قفزات السطوع أكبر من المتوقع، ويثير علامات استفهام جديدة حول سلوك الجسم الغريب.

مع ذلك، أكدت ناسا ووكالة الفضاء الأوروبية أن 3I/ATLAS مجرد مذنب طبيعي. وبيّنت الوكالتان أن النبضات ناتجة عن دوران نواة المذنب، حيث تسخن بقع الجليد عند مواجهتها للشمس، فتتسرب على شكل نفاثات منتظمة، تصل سرعتها إلى 985 ميلًا في الساعة، وتنتشر لمسافة 15,900 ميل، في مشهد يشبه محركًا يعمل من تلقاء نفسه.

وتضافرت الملاحظات السابقة لتزيد الغموض، إذ لاحظ العلماء أن المذنب كشف ظواهر غير معتادة، منها ذيل يتجه عكس الاتجاه الطبيعي، وتغيير لونه إلى الأزرق قرب الشمس، وتحولات في مساره لا تفسرها الجاذبية. وترى ناسا أن هذه الغرائب قد تكون نتيجة أن جسم المذنب جاء من نظام شمسي آخر بتركيبة كيميائية مختلفة.

وأكدت الوكالات الفضائية أن المذنب لن يشكل أي تهديد للأرض، إذ سيمر على بعد 170 مليون ميل في 19 ديسمبر، لكنها أكدت أن هذه الفرصة ثمينة لتعزيز قدرات الرصد العالمية للأجسام الفضائية. وقد بدأت أنظمة الدفاع الكوكبي التابعة للأمم المتحدة رصد 3I/ATLAS منذ 27 نوفمبر، بالتنسيق مع الشبكة الدولية للتحذير من الكويكبات IAWN، في حملة رصد ستستمر شهرين.

وفي ظل كل هذه الملاحظات، يطالب البروفيسور لوب العلماء بعدم التقليل من الظاهرة، قائلًا: «قد يكون لهذه النبضات تأثير كبير على فهمنا للفضاء ومستقبل البشرية، لذلك يجب دراسة هذا الجسم بانفتاح كامل وعدم الاكتفاء بالتفسيرات التقليدية».