في تقدم طبي واعد، كشفت دراسة حديثة أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يمكن أن يحسن بشكل كبير فحص الأجنة للكشف عن عيوب القلب الخلقية، ما يعزز فرص التدخل المبكر ويقلل المخاطر المستقبلية.
واستخدم الباحثون أداة متقدمة من شركة برايت هارت الطبية لتحليل 200 فحص بالأمواج فوق الصوتية أجريت خلال الثلث الثاني من الحمل في 11 مركزًا طبيًا ببلدين مختلفين، شملت 100 فحص يحتوي على نتيجة مريبة واحدة على الأقل.
وقام فريق مكوّن من سبعة أطباء متخصصين في أمراض النساء والولادة وسبعة أطباء خبراء في حالات الحمل عالية الخطورة بمراجعة كل فحص، سواء بمساعدة الذكاء الاصطناعي أو بدونه، للبحث عن أي علامات قد تشير إلى عيب خطير في القلب.
وأظهرت النتائج أن الأطباء الذين استخدموا الذكاء الاصطناعي رصدوا عددًا أكبر من العيوب، وبتوقيت أسرع مقارنة بمن عملوا بدونه. وبشكل عام، ارتفع معدل الكشف من 82% إلى أكثر من 97%، مع انخفاض بنسبة 18% في وقت القراءة، وتحسن بنسبة 19% في درجة الثقة بالتشخيص.
وقال الطبيب أندريه ريباربر من كلية إيكان للطب بمستشفى ماونت سيناي بالولايات المتحدة: «تثبت دراستنا قدرة الذكاء الاصطناعي على تعزيز معدلات الكشف عن عيوب القلب الخلقية، وتقليل التباين وعدم المساواة في التشخيص على مستوى العالم. إن مستقبل التصوير قبل الولادة مشرق عندما يُستخدم الذكاء الاصطناعي كعامل مساعد للأطباء».
وتسلط هذه النتائج الضوء على الدور المتنامي للتقنيات الحديثة في الطب الوقائي قبل الولادة، حيث يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي أن يدعم الأطباء في اتخاذ قرارات أسرع وأكثر دقة، مما يتيح التدخل المبكر وإنقاذ حياة الأجنة المصابين بأمراض قلبية قد تكون قاتلة إذا لم تُكتشف في الوقت المناسب.
In a promising medical advancement, a recent study revealed that artificial intelligence can significantly improve embryo screening for detecting congenital heart defects, enhancing opportunities for early intervention and reducing future risks.
The researchers used an advanced tool from Bright Heart Medical to analyze 200 ultrasound screenings conducted during the second trimester of pregnancy at 11 medical centers in two different countries, which included 100 screenings with at least one suspicious result.
A team of seven doctors specialized in obstetrics and gynecology and seven expert doctors in high-risk pregnancies reviewed each screening, both with and without the assistance of artificial intelligence, to look for any signs that might indicate a serious heart defect.
The results showed that doctors who used artificial intelligence detected a greater number of defects, and did so more quickly compared to those who worked without it. Overall, the detection rate increased from 82% to over 97%, with an 18% reduction in reading time and a 19% improvement in diagnostic confidence.
Dr. Andre Rebarber from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in the United States stated, “Our study demonstrates the ability of artificial intelligence to enhance detection rates of congenital heart defects and reduce variability and inequality in diagnosis worldwide. The future of prenatal imaging is bright when AI is used as an aid for doctors.”
This finding highlights the growing role of modern technologies in preventive prenatal medicine, where artificial intelligence can support doctors in making faster and more accurate decisions, enabling early intervention and saving the lives of fetuses with heart conditions that could be fatal if not detected in time.