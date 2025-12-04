في تقدم طبي واعد، كشفت دراسة حديثة أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يمكن أن يحسن بشكل كبير فحص الأجنة للكشف عن عيوب القلب الخلقية، ما يعزز فرص التدخل المبكر ويقلل المخاطر المستقبلية.

واستخدم الباحثون أداة متقدمة من شركة برايت هارت الطبية لتحليل 200 فحص بالأمواج فوق الصوتية أجريت خلال الثلث الثاني من الحمل في 11 مركزًا طبيًا ببلدين مختلفين، شملت 100 فحص يحتوي على نتيجة مريبة واحدة على الأقل.

وقام فريق مكوّن من سبعة أطباء متخصصين في أمراض النساء والولادة وسبعة أطباء خبراء في حالات الحمل عالية الخطورة بمراجعة كل فحص، سواء بمساعدة الذكاء الاصطناعي أو بدونه، للبحث عن أي علامات قد تشير إلى عيب خطير في القلب.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الأطباء الذين استخدموا الذكاء الاصطناعي رصدوا عددًا أكبر من العيوب، وبتوقيت أسرع مقارنة بمن عملوا بدونه. وبشكل عام، ارتفع معدل الكشف من 82% إلى أكثر من 97%، مع انخفاض بنسبة 18% في وقت القراءة، وتحسن بنسبة 19% في درجة الثقة بالتشخيص.

وقال الطبيب أندريه ريباربر من كلية إيكان للطب بمستشفى ماونت سيناي بالولايات المتحدة: «تثبت دراستنا قدرة الذكاء الاصطناعي على تعزيز معدلات الكشف عن عيوب القلب الخلقية، وتقليل التباين وعدم المساواة في التشخيص على مستوى العالم. إن مستقبل التصوير قبل الولادة مشرق عندما يُستخدم الذكاء الاصطناعي كعامل مساعد للأطباء».

وتسلط هذه النتائج الضوء على الدور المتنامي للتقنيات الحديثة في الطب الوقائي قبل الولادة، حيث يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي أن يدعم الأطباء في اتخاذ قرارات أسرع وأكثر دقة، مما يتيح التدخل المبكر وإنقاذ حياة الأجنة المصابين بأمراض قلبية قد تكون قاتلة إذا لم تُكتشف في الوقت المناسب.